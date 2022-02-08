Events and activities

Bemidji Commun. Theater

Bemidji Community Theater presents “Rumors,” a farce by Neil Simon, directed by Derrick Houle. Presented Feb. 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. Tickets on sale at Iverson’s Corner Drug, Ken K, Thompson Jewelers and at the door. Children $6; elders $12; and adults $15. Masks required for audience members.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Trivia at Backus Legion

Play Trivia at the Backus Legion, 7-8 p.m.

AARP Tax Prep site-Hack

The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.

Comedy and Connections

Twin Cities  comedian Khalijah Cooper will present a free virtual event to celebrate Black History Month called Comedy and Connections from 7-8 p.m. on Zoom. The event is co-hosted with the National Alliance on Mental Illness. To register, visit https://bit.ly/ComedyandConnection or go tonamimn.org

Thursday, Feb. 10

AARP Tax Prep site-Longville

The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only.  Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.

Military group gathers

The military group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Good Life Cafe on main street in  Park Rapids. Service members, bring anyone you wish as this is an open group. Come enjoy a meal together. Call Lynn at (218) 562-4378 for more information.

Taco Thursday

Taco Thursday, 5-8 p.m. at the Hackensack American Legion Club.

Hack Legion Meat Raffle

The Hackensack American Legion meat raffle runs from 6-7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11

Backus Legion Meat Raffle

The Backus American Legion meat raffle runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Trivia-Rendezvous Brew’g, Hack

Play trivia from 6-7 p.m. at Rendezvous  Brewing, Hackensack.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Bingo at Rendezvous in Hack

Play Bingo from 3-6 p.m.  at Rendezvous Brewing in Hackensack.

Creativity Kits at Crossing Arts

Crossing Arts, 711 Laurel St., Brainerd, is giving out creativity kits for kids between 10 a.m. and noon. Kits will be available on tables inside the store and include two art projects. Kits are free; supplies limited; first come, first served.

Sunday, Feb. 13

‘Sooper’ Bowl Party

A “Sooper” Bowl Party will be held at the Backus American Legion, 5-9 p.m..

Monday, Feb. 14

Hackensack Lions meat raffle

The Hackensack Lions will hold a meat raffle at The Hub, 5-6 p.m

Hack Legion Family meets

The Hackensack American Legion, Auxiliary ant SAL meet from 7-8 p.m. at the Legion Post.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Backus Legion Bar Bingo

Bar Bingo at the Backus Legion runs from 6-8 p.m.

Hubbard SWCS workshop

Hubbard County Soil and Water Conservation Service will hold a free grazing workshop at Faithbridge Church, 1505 Park Ave. S.,  Park Rapids. Registration starts at 9 a.m.. Use south parking lot, enter door S1. Call SWCD office (218) 732-0121 by Feb. 11 to register.

TRIAD meets

TRIAD meets at The Hub in Hackensack from 1-2 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Trivia at Backus Legion

Play Trivia at the Backus Legion, 7-8 p.m.

AARP Tax Prep site-Hack

The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.

Thur.-Fri., Feb. 17-18

North Country Buyers Show

The North Country Resort, Retail and Restaurant Buyers’ Show will be held at Northern Lights Event Center, Walker; Thursday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Friday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Vendors representing numerous products and services will be represented. Questions? Call the Leech Lake Chamber at (218) 547-1313.

Thursday, Feb. 17

AARP Tax Prep site-Longville

The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only.  Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.

The HUB Potluck

The HUB will hold a potluck meeting from noon-1 p.m.

Hack Lions meet

The Hackensack Lions will hold a general membership meeting 7-8 p.m.

Taco Thursday

Taco Thursday, 5-8 p.m. at the Hackensack American Legion Club.

Hack Legion Meat Raffle

The Hackensack American Legion meat raffle runs from 6-7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Backus Legion Meat Raffle

The Backus American Legion meat raffle runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Trivia-Rendezvous Brew’g, Hack

Play trivia from 6-7 p.m. at Rendezvous  Brewing, Hackensack.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Bingo at Rendezvous in Hack

Play Bingo from 3-6 p.m.  at Rendezvous Brewing in Hackensack..

Sunday, Feb. 20

Hack Legion Auxil. B’fst

The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary will serve breakfast, 8:30-11:30 a.m., at the Legion Club. Choice of biscuits and gravy with eggs OR French toast, eggs, bacon, coffee, juice, for $7. Proceeds support youth scholarships.

Cribbage tourney, Backus Legion

Cribbage tournament, 1-3 p.m.,  Backus American Legion.

Monday, Feb. 21

Free Tech Class

Bill Kennedy will present a free tech class, 1 p.m., at the Hub in Hackensack.

Hackensack Lions meat raffle

The Hackensack Lions will hold a meat raffle at The Hub, 5-6 p.m

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Backus Legion Bar Bingo

Bar Bingo at the Backus Legion runs from 6-8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Trivia at Backus Legion

Play Trivia at the Backus Legion, 7-8 p.m.

AARP Tax Prep site-Hack

The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.

Thursday, Feb. 24

AARP Tax Prep site-Longville

The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only.  Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.

Taco Thursday

Taco Thursday, 5-8 p.m. at the Hackensack American Legion Club.

Hack Legion Meat Raffle

The Hackensack American Legion meat raffle runs from 6-7 p.m.

Virtual Mental Health Day

The Mental Health Legislative Network will hold Mental Health Day online at the state capitol. Hundreds of people from around the state are expected to join and share their views with legisltors. Sign up by going to www.namimn.org and click on Mental Health Day on the Hill. For more info contact Elliot Butay at ebutay@namimn.org

Friday, Feb. 25

Backus Legion Meat Raffle

The Backus American Legion meat raffle runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Trivia-Rendezvous Brew’g, Hack

Play trivia from 6-7 p.m. at Rendezvous  Brewing, Hackensack.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Bingo at Rendezvous in Hack

Play Bingo from 3-6 p.m.  at Rendezvous Brewing in Hackensack.

Sunday, Feb. 27

Cribbage tourney, Backus Legion

Cribbage tournament, 1-3 p.m.,  Backus American Legion.

Monday, Feb. 28

Hackensack Lions meat raffle

The Hackensack Lions will hold a meat raffle at The Hub, 5-6 p.m

Backus Legion, Auxiliary mtg.

The Backus American Legion and Auxiliary will met at the Club from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 2

AARP Tax Prep site-Hack

The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.

Thursday, March 3

AARP Tax Prep site-Longville

The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only.  Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.

Wednesday, March 9

AARP Tax Prep site-Hack

The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.

Thursday, March 10

AARP Tax Prep site-Longville

The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only.  Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.

Wednesday, March 16

AARP Tax Prep site-Hack

The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.

Thursday, March 17

AARP Tax Prep site-Longville

The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only.  Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.

Wednesday, March 23

AARP Tax Prep site-Hack

The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.

Thursday, March 24

AARP Tax Prep site-Longville

The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only.  Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.

Wednesday, March 30

AARP Tax Prep site-Hack

The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.

Thursday, March 31

AARP Tax Prep site-Longville

The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only.  Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.

Wednesday, April 6

AARP Tax Prep site-Hack

The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.

Thursday, April 7

AARP Tax Prep site-Longville

The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only.  Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.

Wednesday, April 13

AARP Tax Prep site-Hack

The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.

Thursday, April 14

AARP Tax Prep site-Longville

The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only.  Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.

Saturday, June 25

Spring Bike Fling

The Spring Bike Fling will be held at 10 a.m. at Walker City Park; three choices for routes: 24 miles, 48 miles, 36 miles. “Hack and Back” is our theme. To sign up, go to https://www.BikeReg.com/spring-bike-fling

