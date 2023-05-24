Events and activities
Story Time, Library
Every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. is story time for pre-schoolers at the Walker Library.
Trivia night, WaterShed
Every Wednesday night, 7 p.m. is Trivia Night at The WaterShed, Walker
Bingo, Shingobee on the Bay
Every Wednesday night, 6 p.m.-free Bingo at Shingobee on the Bay.
Surf/Turf, Raffle, Cabana
Every Thursday night, 7 p.m.., is a Surf and Turf Raffle at Cabana Del Norte, Walker.
Trivia night, Rendezvous
Every Friday night, 6 p.m., is Trivia Night at Rendezvous Brewing, Hackensack.
Game Day Sunday
Portage Brewing, Walker, welcomes all to Game Day Sunday,, noon to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, May 24
Preschool Storytime
Preschool storytime stations at the Walker Library. This week’s theme is Cats.
Blood drive in Walker
Walker American Legion Post 134 will host a blood drive from 1:15-5:15 p.m. Go to Vitalant.org or call Bev Meyer at (218) 547-2038 to schedule an appointment
Ruby’s Pantry
The next Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte will be held today at the Laporte School Bus Garage, across from 315 Main St. W. Distribution is from 4:30-6 p.m. Each share is now $25; bring EXACT CHANGE. No limit on the number of bundles. Bring boxes to switch out for prepared bundles, if possible. Drive-through distribution. Pre-register at www.RubysPantry.org. Also sign up to volunteer.
Business After Hours
The next Business After Hours will be hosted by Next Innovations, starting at 4 p.m. Bring a business card.
Thursday, May 25
Library Book Club
Join us this month to discuss “Whisper Network” by Chandler Baker. To be part of the book club, stop by the library and pick up a copy.
Stem and Stein
Stem and Stein, a Rotary Fundraiser, is at Northern Lights Event Center, 6 p.m.
Fri.-Sat., May 26-27
Pow-Wow
A Memorial Day Pow-Wow will be held in Cass Lake.
Wednesday, May 31
Preschool Storytime
Preschool storytime stations at the Walker Library. This week’s theme is Dogs.
Thursday, June 1
Farmers’ Market
Walker Community Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Green Scene, Walker.
Saturday, June 3
Farmers’ Market
Walker Community Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Green Scene, Walker.
Sunday, June 4
Putt for Paws fundraiser
Putt For Paws Fundraiser at Tianna Country Club will benefit Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort; contact Tianna for details.
Hack Lions pancake b’fst
Hackensack Lions will serve a pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m., at the Community Building east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Street. Breakfast includes buttermilk pancakes, sausage, beverages and condiments. Free-will donations support Hackensack Fire and Rescue. Lions breakfasts are held the first Sunday of the month, May through October.
Thur.-Sat. June 8-10
ABC Sale
The Attic, Basement, Closet Sale will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 0.5 mi. E. of the Y Junction on Hwy. 200 south of Walker. Thursday and Friday, 8-6 and Saturday, 8-noon. All proceeds go to Immanuel Lutheran School, preschool through grade 8. Donations wanted; call Lavonne at (218) 682-3824 or Pat at (218) 536-1188; or email to milakeswebb@tds.net. Donations of furniture, clean clothing, linens, toys, tools and treasures will be greatly appreciated (No TVs or electronics, please!)
Thursday, June 8
NAC welcomes author Eskens
The Northwoods Arts Council welcomes best-selling and award-winning Minnesota author Allen Eskens June 8, 1 p.m., at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hackensack, for a presentation, book-signing and book sale. Free event, but reservations required. Go to www.northwoodsartscouncil.org to register.
Military group meets
The Military Group will meet at 5 p.m. at Hilltop Restaurant, Hwy. 87, Hubbard. This is an open group; service members are encouraged to bring family and friends and enjoy a meal together. Call Lynn at (218) 652-4378 with questions.
Tuesday, June 13
Tackle exchange, Rendezvous
Exchange at least 4 ounces of lead from your tackle box for a free drink and free lead-free tackle, noon-3 p.m., Rendezvous Brewing Hackensack. Contact Jack Fitzgerald (218) 682-2941, for info.
Tuesday, June 20
Cass County Ikes meet
Cass County Chapter, Izaak Walton League, meets at 5:30 p.m. for a potluck meal and business meeting. Anyone interested in becoming a member is welcome. For info call Jack Fitzgerald at (218) 682-2941.
Wednesday, June 21
Longest Day BBQ
May Creek will host a BBQ and silent auction to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association, 4:30-6:30 p.m., Edgewood May Creek parking lot, 303 10th St. S., Walker. $5 per plate plus bids on silent auction items. (Donations to silent auction before June 10 appreciated.)
Saturday, June 24
Bike Fling kids parade
Decorate your bike (theme is spring) and join your friends for a short guided kids’ bike parade during the Spring Bike Fling. Open to kids age 12 and younger. Starts at the American Legion parking lot in Walker at noon. Don’t have a bike but want join in the fun? A limited number of bikes will be available to use on a first-come basis. Call Lisa at (218) 232-3155.
Tuesday, July 18
Cass County Ikes meet
Cass County Chapter, Izaak Walton League, meets at 5:30 p.m. for a potluck meal and business meeting. Anyone interested in becoming a member is welcome. For info call Jack Fitzgerald at (218) 682-2941.
Friday, July 21
Tackle exchange, Rendezvous
Exchange at least 4 ounces of lead from your tackle box for a free drink and free lead-free tackle, at the Lakeside Concert in Hackensack, 5-7 p.m. Contact Jack Fitzgerald (218) 682-2941, for info.
Tuesday, August 15
Cass County Ikes meet
Cass County Chapter, Izaak Walton League, meets at 5:30 p.m. for a potluck meal and business meeting. Anyone interested in becoming a member is welcome. For info call Jack Fitzgerald at (218) 682-2941.
Tuesday, June 20
Cass County Ikes meet
Cass County Chapter, Izaak Walton League, meets at 5:30 p.m. for a potluck meal and business meeting. Anyone interested in becoming a member is welcome. For info call Jack Fitzgerald at (218) 682-2941.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.