Events and activities
BSU faculty art exhibit
An exhibition of work featuring faculty from BSU’s Department of Technology, Art and Design will be on display until Oct. 28 in BSU’s Talley Gallery. Exhibitors include Andrew Graham, Sachel Josefson, Mitch Blessing, Timothy Brockman, Eric Carlson, Bonnie Higgins, Michael Lund, Steve Sundahl, David Towley, Alice Blessing and Cyrus Swan.
Wed., Oct. 19
Library storytime
Stories, activities, crafts with Miss Stacey for Pre-K kids at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank.
Bead People at the Library
Make Bead People with Jamie Lee, 1-3:30 p.m., Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. Lee will teach the story of the Bead People Peace Project. Free class for ages 7 and up; registration required. Call (218) 547-1019 or stop in to sign up.
Stone pendant drilling/ Library
Learn stone pendant drilling with Jamie Lee, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. Learn techniques of drilling through stone and glass with a diamond bit, wire wrapping and creative design. Participants will create their own stone and glass pendant. Free class for adults; registration required. Call (218) 547-1019 or stop in to sign up.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Sons of Norway meets
Walker Sons of Norway welcomes Linda Nordland of Clearbrook who will present a travelogue of “Travel to Iceland, Sweden and Norway,” Hope Lutheran Church, 7 p.m. Come see some of Iceland, Sweden and Norway’s top attractions. Free program, open to the public, refreshments served.
Fri.-Sat., Oct. 21-22
Live music at the Chase
Live music at Chase on the Lake, 7-10 p.m.
Tues., Oct. 25
Hope Lutheran Oktoberfest
Hope Lutheran Church in Walker, invites all to an Oktoberfest celebration. Proceeds will benefit the ARCC Emergency Shelter in Akeley. The event will run from 5-7 p.m. with classic German-inspired cuisine: smoked sausage, German potato salad, red cabbage, German chocolate cupcakes, root beer and a variety of breads. Accordion music will set toes tapping and a bake sale featuring pastries, cakes and cookies, will tempt taste buds. Free-will offering will be received.
Immunization clinic
Cass County Public Health will hold an immunization clinic from 9-10 a.m.
Wed., Oct. 26
Library storytime
Stories, activities, crafts with Miss Stacey for Pre-K kids at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Library storytime
Walker Public Library Book Club meets the last Thursday of the month Call (218) 547-1019 or stop in for this month’s title.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Emmanuel Lutheran Festival
Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 603 Hwy. 371 NW, Backus. will hold a Fall Festival from 1-4 p.m. with games, treats, hayrides prizes and FREE fun for all.
Monday, Oct. 31
Legion Haunted House
The Walker American Legion will host a Halloween Haunted House from 4-8 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Turkey Bingo!
Play Turkey Bingo at the Walker Legion, 7 p.m. Win cash or turkeys. Proceeds used for nursing scholarships. Presented by the Cass County 40&8 and Walker SAL.
