Events and activities
In response to the COVID-19 virus, many of the events listed in the On Deck section may be cancelled or postponed. Please call ahead before going to the listed event/activity.
Pine River Farmer’s Market
The Pine River Market Square Farmers’ Market will begin May 29 at a new location along the Paul Bunyan Trail, which parallels Hwy. 371. Dates are May 29-Sept. 25, 2:30-5:30 p.m., featuring a variety of vendors with local goods. Social distancing and other health measures will be in place to ensure everyone’s health and safety. Masks are recommended but not required. To learn more or to become a vendor, call Mim Brien at (218) 838-1943 or visit the website at www.prmarketsquare.wordpress.com
Arts Off 84 Art Crawl cancelled
Due to the COVID-19 virus, the 2020 Arts Off 84 Art Crawl, scheduled for Sept. 5-6, has been cancelled. The decision needed to be made early as the Art Crawl brochure listing vendors and sites is usually printed in June. The 14th annual Arts Off 84 Art Crawl will return Sept. 4-5, 2021.
Hack Fishing Contest cancelled
The Hackensack Children’s Fishing Contest has been cancelled for 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulty of ensuring the safety of kids, family members and volunteers. The contest will be back in 2021, assuming the situation is under control.
Thursday, May 14
Retired Military Group meets
The Park Rapids Retired Military Group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Outpost, Menahga. Call Cmdr. David Buchholz at (218) 616-0432 for information.
Saturday, May 23
Childbirth Preparation
Classes are designed for the seventh, eighth and ninth months of pregnancy. CHI St. Joseph’s Lower Level Conf. Rm., 6-9 p.m. The next Saturday session is May 23. To register go to https://chisjh.org/childbirth-registration/ or call Janine at 218-616-3385.
Monday, May 25
Laporte Memorial Day observance
A drive-by Memorial Day Observance will be held at the Veterans’ Memorial Monument, downtown Laporte, from 9-11 a.m. on Memorial Day. Laporte American Legion Honor Guard will be present; there will be no program. Drive by slowly and safely, and show support for veterans.
Tuesday, May 26
Evening in Tuscany rescheduled
Faith in Action for Cass County’s “Evening in Tuscany” spaghetti dinner fundraiser has been rescheduled for May 26, served as curbside pick-up at Union Church Fellowship Hall, Hackensack. Order a delicious meal of spaghetti with Mike Bohanon’s special or plain sauce, garlic rounds, dessert, served from 4:30-6 p.m. Call (218) 675-5435 to get your name on the list; provide type of sauce and number of meals. Donations accepted at the door.
Friday, May 29
Pine River Farmer’s Market
The Pine River Market Square Farmers’ Market will begin May 29 at a new location along the Paul Bunyan Trail, which parallels Hwy. 371. Dates are May 29-Sept. 25, 2:30-5:30 p.m., featuring a variety of vendors with local goods. Social distancing and other health measures will be in place to ensure everyone’s health and safety. Masks are recommended but not required. To learn more or to become a vendor, call Mim Brien at (218) 838-1943 or visit the website at www.prmarketsquare.wordpress.com
Saturday, May 30
Spring Bike Fling cancelled
The Bike-Friendly Walker Committee has decided to cancel the 2020 Spring Bike fling due to uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and Stay at Home Order. The Committee hopes to hold the event in 2021.
Sat.-Sun., Se. 5-6
Arts Off 84 Art Crawl cancelled
Due to the COVID-19 virus, the 2020 Arts Off 84 Art Crawl, scheduled for Sept. 5-6, has been canceled. The decision needed to be made early as the Art Crawl brochure lisitng vendors and sites is usually printed in June. The 14th annual Arts Off 84 Art Crawl will return Sept. 4-5, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.