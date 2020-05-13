Events and activities

In response to the COVID-19 virus, many of the events listed in the On Deck section may be cancelled or postponed. Please call ahead before going to the listed event/activity.

Pine River Farmer’s Market

The Pine River Market Square Farmers’ Market will begin May 29 at a new location along the Paul Bunyan Trail, which parallels Hwy. 371. Dates are May 29-Sept. 25, 2:30-5:30 p.m., featuring a variety of vendors with local goods. Social distancing and other health measures will be in place to ensure everyone’s health and safety. Masks are recommended but not required. To learn more or to become a vendor, call Mim Brien at (218) 838-1943 or visit the website at www.prmarketsquare.wordpress.com

Arts Off 84 Art Crawl cancelled

Due to the COVID-19 virus, the 2020 Arts Off 84 Art Crawl, scheduled for Sept. 5-6, has been cancelled. The decision needed to be made early as the Art Crawl brochure listing vendors and sites is usually printed in June. The 14th annual Arts Off 84 Art Crawl will return Sept. 4-5, 2021.

Hack Fishing Contest cancelled

The Hackensack Children’s Fishing Contest has been cancelled for 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the difficulty of ensuring the safety of kids, family members and volunteers. The contest will be back in 2021, assuming the situation is under control.

Thursday, May 14

Retired Military Group meets

The Park Rapids Retired Military Group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Outpost, Menahga. Call Cmdr. David Buchholz at (218) 616-0432 for information.

Saturday, May 23

Childbirth Preparation

Classes are designed for the seventh, eighth and ninth months of pregnancy. CHI St. Joseph’s Lower Level Conf. Rm., 6-9 p.m. The next Saturday session is May 23. To register go to https://chisjh.org/childbirth-registration/ or call Janine at 218-616-3385.

Monday, May 25

Laporte Memorial Day observance

A drive-by Memorial Day Observance will be held at the Veterans’ Memorial Monument, downtown Laporte, from 9-11 a.m. on Memorial Day. Laporte American Legion Honor Guard will be present; there will be no program. Drive by slowly and safely, and show support for veterans.

Tuesday, May 26

Evening in Tuscany rescheduled

Faith in Action for Cass County’s “Evening in Tuscany” spaghetti dinner fundraiser has been rescheduled for May 26, served as  curbside pick-up at Union Church Fellowship Hall, Hackensack. Order a delicious meal of spaghetti with Mike Bohanon’s special or plain sauce, garlic rounds, dessert, served from 4:30-6 p.m. Call (218) 675-5435 to get your name on the list; provide type of sauce and number of meals. Donations accepted at the door.

Friday, May 29

Saturday, May 30

Spring Bike Fling cancelled

The Bike-Friendly Walker Committee has decided to cancel the 2020 Spring Bike fling due to uncertainties surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and Stay at Home Order. The Committee hopes to hold the event in 2021.

Sat.-Sun., Se. 5-6

