Every Friday night, 6 p.m., is Trivia Night at Rendezvous Brewing, Hackensack.
Wed., Dec. 14
Parkinson’s Support Group
The Parkinson’s Support Group that was scheduled to meet at Windsong, 1010 Anne St. NW, Bemidji, at 2 p.m., has been cancelled this month. The group usually meets the second Wednesday of every month at 2 p.m. at Windsong. For now, masks are required as you enter and until you get to the meeting room. Once in the meeting room, masks are optional. For more information call Gary at 218-760-8266.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Surf and Turf Raffle
Surf & Turf Raffle every Thursday, starting Dec. 15, at Cabana Del Norte, Walker.
Hub Potluck
The Hub in Hackensack will hold a Christmas Party Potluck at noon.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Hillcrest Cemetery wreaths
American Legion Riders Post 134 and the Hackensack American Legion Family will be remembering and honoring local veterans at Hillcrest Cemetery, Hackensack. A short program will be held at 2 p.m. prior to placing wreaths on veterans’ graves. All are welcome to attend and participate.
Holiday open house
Holiday open house at Village Square Pizza and Ice Cream Parlor, 3-5 p.m.
Sunday, Dec. 18
Hack Legion breakfast
The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary 202 will serve breakfast at the Club, 8:30-11:30 a.m. Choice of pancakes, bacon and eggs OR biscuits and gravy with eggs; juice and coffee, $8. Proceeds support youth scholarships.
Monday, Dec. 19
WHA band concert
The Holiday concert for WHA grades 7-12 band, with director Ms. Courtney Carlson, will be held at 7 p.m., WHA auditorium.
Family Enrichment-Mt. Zion
Mt. Zion church, 414 Lincoln Ave., Bemidji, offers a ceramics class, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Learn basic painting techniques to complete a ceramic figurine. Contact Les at (218) 556-3521 for details and registration (must register to attend). Classes are for adult/child/family, age 12 and up and any adult. Children must have an adult family member present.
Wed., Dec. 28
Ruby’s Pantry
The next Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte will be held at the Laporte School Bus Garage, across from 315 Main St. W. Distribution is from 4:30-6 p.m. (or until shares run out). Each share is now $25; bring EXACT CHANGE. No limit on the number of bundles. Bring boxes to switch out for prepared bundles, if possible. Drive-through distribution. To pre-register for bundles go to www.RubysPantry.org. Also sign up to volunteer. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church, Laporte. Have a blessed Christmas!
