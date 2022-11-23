Wed., Nov. 23
Ruby’s Pantry
The next Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte will be held at the Laporte School Bus Garage, across from 315 Main St. W. Distribution is from 4:30-6 p.m. Each share is now $25; bring EXACT CHANGE. No limit on the number of bundles. Bring boxes to switch out for prepared bundles, if possible. Drive-through distribution. Pre-register at www.RubysPantry.org. Also sign up to volunteer. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church, Laporte.
Fri.-Sat., Nov. 25-26
Festival of Lights
Be sure to check out Festival of Lights events in downtown Walker. Friday: Lighting of the Community Tree, Village Square, 5 p.m. Rockin’ Bingo, American Legion, 8 p.m. For the Love of Luminaries, Walker Rock Garden, both nights at 5 p.m. Saturday: Reindeer Ramble. Register at Chase on the Lake, run starts at 9 a.m. Children’s Holiday Party, Walker Bay Theater, 11-1. Miracle on Fifth Stationary Parade, 4-8 p.m. Sip and Shop/Small Town, downtown stores.
Monday, Nov. 28
Music Outreach concert
Gathering of Waters, a free music outreach concert with the CLC Wind Symphony and St. Cloud Municipal Band, will be held at 7 p.m. at Charles D. Martin Auditorium in Little Falls.
Thursday, Dec. 1
Cultural Thursday: Haiti
Cultural Thursday will feature Jim Kirzeder who will speak about the culture and values of the Haitian people, noon, Chalberg Theater, Brainerd campus, Central Lakes College. Kirzeder has dedicated much of his life to the people of Haiti and has visited the country more than 100 times. For more information contact Jason Edens at Jason.edens@clcmn.edu
Friday, Dec. 2
Jingle Mingle
The second annual Jingle Mingle featuring CLC’s Jazz Orchestra, will be at 6:30 p.m., Round House Event Center, Brainerd, $5.
Saturday, Dec. 3
Breakfast with Santa
Have Breakfast with Santa at the Ironfire Bar and Grill at Horseshoe Bay on Leech, 9 a.m. to noon.
Sat.-Sun., Dec. 3-4
It’s a Wonderful Life
Walker Bay Theater, 609 Minnesota Ave. W., presents the holiday classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 5
100+ Women Who Care
100+ Women Who Care of the Leech Lake Area will gather at the Arvig Walker Area Community Center, Rotary Room. Check in at 5 p.m., meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. The idea is that 100 plus women will gather with $100 in hand intending to pool their resources to donate to a selected charity. The group will meet twice a year. For questions visit the Facebook group 100+ Women Who Care of the Leech Lake Area, or text Mar Kuha at 218-839-1974, or email margierichardson42@gmail.com.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Bsns. After Hours party
The Leech Lake Chamber will hold its annual Business After Hours Holiday Party at The WaterShed, 101 5th St. N., Walker, 4-6 p.m. Appetizers will be served, $10 per person, cash bar. RSVP by Dec. 2 to info@leech-lake.com or call (218) 547-1313. Come and be part of the new, exciting project announcement! This also is the last chance to proof your listing in the 2023 Destination Guide.
Wed., Dec. 7
Holly Jolly!
The second annual Holly Jolly, featuring CLC’s String Orchestra, Raider Concert Winds, Jazz Collection, CLC Choir, Tuba Christmas and Brass Choir, will be at Chalberg Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Free-will donations accepted for the Brainerd Area Overnight Shelter, Salvation Army and Toys for Tots.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Sankta Lucia
Doors open at 6 A.M., at Calvary Lutheran Church, Bemidji, as Sankta Lucia brings in the Christmas lights. Join us for a Swedish breakfast. Advance tickets available soon at Ken K. Thompson Jewelry and Luekens North and South in Bemidji; $25 for adults, $8 for youth age 10 and younger.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Military group meets
The Military Group meets at 6 p.m. at The Good Life Restaurant on Main Street, Park Rapids. Bring a $5 gift to exchange if you wish. This is an open group and service members are encouraged to bring family members. Come enjoy a meal together. Call Lynn at (218) 652-4378 for questions.
