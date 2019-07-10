Wednesday, July 10
Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum
Due to an outpouring of support, more “Free Day at the Museum” dates have been added. Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) is sponsored by Thrifty White Drug.
Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee
The Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee meets from 10-11 a.m. , at 5160 Ten Mile Lake Rd. NW, 675-5487. Hostess is Lynn Schall.
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play the 500 card game Wednesdays at 1 p.m. at Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Paws & Claws microchips, nails
Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort, 2949 Hwy. 371, Hackensack, will hold a walk-in microchip ($25) and nail trim ($10) clinic today, 10-2. Dogs must be on leash; cats in carriers; proof of up to date rabies vaccination required.
Studio music session at CLC
Community members are invited to Central Lakes College, Brainerd, to experience a full day of producing a live studio music session with professional musicians. Free, open to the public; lunch provided. Attendees must be at least age 16. RSVP to mark.ambroz@clcmn.edu
Thursday, July 11
Y Weight? Support Group
Meeting for CHI St. Joseph’s Health weight-loss patients, as well as all community members interested in extra support for healthy lifestyle encouragement. Held at 5:00 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month in lower level conference rooms B and C.
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play card games on Thursdays; Hand ‘N Foot or bridge at 1 p.m., at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Farmer’s Market
The Walker Community Farmer’s Market will be held every Thursday, with live music, food and crafters.
Grief Support Group
A grief support group, hosted by CHI St. Joseph’s Health, Park Rapids, for anyone who has experienced the death of a friend, relative or loved one, is held today, 2-3:30 p.m., in CHI St. Joseph’s Health Conference Room LLB/C.
Retired Military Group
The Park Rapids Area Retired Military Group meets at 6 p.m. at the Iron Horse, next to the trail, in Nevis. All retired military from all service branches are welcome with family and friends. Call Cmdr. David Buchholz at (218) 616-0432 with questions.
Izaak Walton League meets
The Cass County chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America meets at 5:30 p.m. at Union Church in Hackensack. New members welcome. For more info contact Jack Fitzgerald at (218) 682-2941.
Walker Bay Live every Thursday!
Music, art, food, brews, fun. That’s Walker Bay Live, every Thursday, June 13-Sept. 5, 5 p.m.-ish to 9 p.m.- ish, somewhere in Walker. Tonight: Walker City Dock featuring Tammy and the Bachelor; they play it all. Suggested donation $5. After party at the American Legion.
Fri.-Sat., July 12-13
NAC Festival: First Ladies of Song
Hackensack’s annual two-day jazz music festival, with Josh Duffee and his Big Band, shines the spotlight on “The First Ladies of Song,” the iconic female vocalists of the Big Band Era. Tickets on sale at Southside and Swanson’s in Hackensack; on the Northwoods Arts Council website, northwoodsartscouncil.org; at Sacred Heart Church’s June and July flea markets and at the door if not sold out. Early purchases are encouraged!
Friday, July 12
Free Friday-Cass County Museum
Today’s “Free Friday” at the Cass County Museum (free admission) is sponsored by Piggy BBQ and Walker Marine.
Izaak Walton League dinner
The Cass County Chapter of the Izaak Walton League will hold their 10th annual spaghetti dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. at Union Church in Hackensack. This dinner is co-sponsored by Union Church and will include great food, good fellowship, some raffle items, and a chance to see and buy a ticket for this years’ quilt. The tickets are $8 for adults and $4 for children under 12. All proceeds support Deep Portage Learning Center youth camp scholarships and other Ike’s programs. Come and have dinner before the Northwoods Arts Council’s “Josh Duffee and his Big Band Show, The First Ladies of Song.”
Sunday, July 14
Gazebo Concert Series
The Gazebo Concert Series will be held every Sunday night, June 16-Aug. 25, 7 p.m., Community Church (UCC). If weather threatens, concert will be in the church. Free will offerings for performers; bring a lawn chair. Tonight’s performers dancing Light.
Monday, July 15
Line dancing in at Lake May
Line dancing Mondays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker. Regular line dancing, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Free tech class at The Hub
Bill Kennedy will present a free technology class at 1 p.m. at The Hub.
Tuesday, July 16
Learn to Knit in Walker
Knitting class runs from 10-11 a.m. today at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Triad meets in Hackensack
Cass County Triad will meet at The Hub, Hackensack, at 1 p.m.
Hack Lions general mtg.
The Hackensack Lions will hold their general meeting at 7 p.m.
Christmas in July, Hope Luth.
Hope Lutheran Church, 305 10th St. S., Walker, invites all to Christmas in July, 10:30-1:30 p.m., featuring a salad luncheon ($10 adults, $5 kids age 10 and younger); quilt raffle; silent auction; bake sale, plant sale; greeting cards and crafts.
Parkinson’s Support Group
The Parkinson’s Support Group, which offers fellowship and information sharing, meets today at 1:30 p.m. in the theater room at Windsong Senior living, 1010 Anne St. NW, Bemidji. The group meets the third Tuesday of the month and is open and free to anyone with Parkinson’s Disease, friends or family. For information call JoAnn, (218) 547-3350.
Jolly Jammers meet in Akeley
Join the Jolly Jammers the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Akeley Methodist Church. If you play an instrument, sing or have a listening ear, you are welcome. Microphones and electric power furnished. Bring a treat to share; beverages provided. For more info call 652-2885.
Wednesday, July 17
Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum
Due to an outpouring of support, more “Free Day at the Museum” dates have been added. Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) is sponsored by Shriver’s Bait.
Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee
The Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee meets from 10-11 a.m. Hostess is Pat Ripken and co-hostesses are Carol Williams and Jill Ripken Anderson.
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play the 500 card game Wednesdays at 1 p.m. at Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Thursday, July 18
Headwaters Stroke Support
The Headwaters Stroke Support Group is for stroke survivors, family members, friends and caregivers. The group meets the third Thursday, 1:30 to 3 p.m., St. Joseph’s south lobby conference room, Park Rapids. Call (218) 237-5744, for information.
Walker Bay Live every Thursday!
Music, art, food, brews, fun. That’s Walker Bay Live, every Thursday, June 13-Sept. 5, 5 p.m.-ish to 9 p.m.- ish, somewhere in Walker. Tonight: Walker City Dock, featuring Crescent Moon (Fun, variety of covers). Suggested donation $5. After party at the American Legion.
Hackensack Hub meeting
Members of the Hackensack Hub will hold a noon potluck at The Hub. Bring a dish to pass.
PEO Chapter CY meets
PEO Chapter CY, meets at The Hub, Hackensack. Social, 7 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m. Hostess, Katy Hoover; co-hostesses, Cathy Iversen and Jeannie Blomme. Program: Faith in Action, presenter, Theresa Eclov.
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play card games on Thursdays; Hand ‘N Foot or bridge at 1 p.m., at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker. Farmer’s Market
Farmer’s Market
The Walker Community Farmer’s Market will be held every Thursday, with live music, food and crafters..
Friday, July 19
Free Friday-Cass County Museum
Today’s “Free Friday” at the Cass County Museum (free admission) is sponsored by Green Scene and the Walker American Legion.
Hospice care chicken dinner
CHI St. Joseph’s Health will hold a hospice care fundraiser; chicken dinner and brownie sundae dessert bar, 4:30-730 p.m., Park Rapids American Legion Club. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 4-10 and free for kids age 3 and younger.
Sunday, July 21
Gazebo Concert Series
The Gazebo Concert Series will be held every Sunday night, June 16-Aug. 25, 7 p.m., Community Church (UCC). If weather threatens, concert will be in the church. Free will offerings for performers; bring a lawn chair. Tonight’s performers Allen and Matt.
Monday, July 22
Line dancing in at Lake May
Line dancing Mondays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker. Regular line dancing, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, July 23
Cass Co. Public Health Clinic
Cass County Public Health will hold a senior health clinic, 4th Tues., 9-11 a.m., at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker, offering blood pressure screenings and foot care.
Wednesday, July 24
Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum
Due to an outpouring of support, more “Free Day at the Museum” dates have been added. Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) is sponsored by Lucky Moose.
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play the 500 card game Wednesdays at 1 p.m. at Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Thursday, July 25
Walker Bay Live every Thursday!
Music, art, food, brews, fun. That’s Walker Bay Live, every Thursday, June 13-Sept. 5, 5 p.m.-ish to 9 p.m.- ish, somewhere in Walker. Tonight: City Park Playground, featuring Luke Hendrickson (Americana, Folk, Outlaw Country). Suggested donation $5. After party at the American Legion.
Crazy Daze
Downtown Businesses will have sales, discounts and clearances on many items, 9-5.
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play card games on Thursdays; Hand ‘N Foot or bridge at 1 p.m., at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Farmer’s Market
The Walker Community Farmer’s Market will be held every Thursday, with live music, food and crafters..
Friday, July 26
Free Friday-Cass County Museum
Today’s “Free Friday” at the Cass County Museum (free admission) is sponsored by First National Bank, Walker, and Charlie’s Up North.
Friday Fish Fry in Walker
A walleye dinner is served every fourth Friday of the month, 5-7 p.m., at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker. Two walleye fillets, baked potato, wild rice, coleslaw, rolls, homemade pies, $15.
ACCL meets at The Hub
The Association of Cass County Lakes meets from 9:30-11 a.m. at the Hub, Hackensack.
Sunday, July 28
Gazebo Concert Series
The Gazebo Concert Series will be held every Sunday night, June 16-Aug. 25, 7 p.m., Community Church (UCC). If weather threatens, concert will be in the church. Free will offerings for performers; bring a lawn chair. Tonight’s performers After 5.
Summer music-Trinity, Cass Lake
Trinity Lutheran Church, Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, is sponsoring a summer concert at 2 p.m., featuring talented pianist Wayne Hoff and other Bemidji area musicians. The concert will feature vocal, instrumental, jazz, rag time and other types of music. Cake and ice cream served after the concert.
Monday, July 29
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at The Traveling Art Pub in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Line dancing in at Lake May
Line dancing Mondays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker. Regular line dancing, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 31
Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum
Due to an outpouring of support, more “Free Day at the Museum” dates have been added. Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) is sponsored by Pederson Family Dental.
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play the 500 card game Wednesdays at 1 p.m. at Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Thursday, August 1
Walker Bay Live every Thursday!
Music, art, food, brews, fun. That’s Walker Bay Live, every Thursday, June 13-Sept. 5, 5 p.m.-ish to 9 p.m.- ish, somewhere in Walker. Tonight: City Park Lighthouse, featuring Hornucopia, a Tribute to Horns in the Rock Era. Suggested donation $5. After party at the American Legion.
Farmer’s Market
The Walker Community Farmer’s Market will be held every Thursday, with live music, food and crafters..
First Thursday Clinic
CHI St. Joseph’s Healthy Community hosts hemoglobin screenings, free blood pressure checks, immunizations for adults age 19 and older. HgbA1c (nonfasting) testing, $10, by appointment. Clinics 2-4 p.m. First Thurs., 1415 First St. E., Suite 2, Park Rapids. Call (218) 237-5478.
Friday, Aug. 2
Free Friday-Cass County Museum
Today’s “Free Friday” at the Cass County Museum (free admission) is sponsored by Breen & Person, Ltd., and Main Stream.
Sunday, Aug. 4
Gazebo Concert Series
The Gazebo Concert Series will be held every Sunday night, June 16-Aug. 25, 7 p.m., Community Church (UCC). If weather threatens, concert will be in the church. Free will offerings for performers; bring a lawn chair. Tonight’s performers, Remember When.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum
Due to an outpouring of support, more “Free Day at the Museum” dates have been added. Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) is sponsored by Turf Tech.
Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee
The Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee meets at 5:30 p.m. for a wine and cheese party. Hostesses are Lori Larson, Kim Moe and Karla Seibert.
Thursday, August 8
Walker Bay Live every Thursday!
Music, art, food, brews, fun. That’s Walker Bay Live, every Thursday, June 13-Sept. 5, 5 p.m.-ish to 9 p.m.- ish, somewhere in Walker. Tonight: Walker Marina, featuring Aaron Simmons, Americana, Country New & Old; Neil Diamond Show. Suggested donation $5. After party at the American Legion.
Izaak Walton League meets
The Cass County chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America meets at 5:30 p.m. at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack. New members welcome. for more info contact Jack Fitzgerald at (218) 682-2941.
Friday, Aug. 9
Free Friday-Cass County Museum
Today’s “Free Friday” at the Cass County Museum (free admission) is sponsored by Tiger Lily’s and Jenny and Co.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Gazebo Concert Series
The Gazebo Concert Series will be held every Sunday night, June 16-Aug. 25, 7 p.m., Community Church (UCC). If weather threatens, concert will be in the church. Free will offerings for performers; bring a lawn chair. Tonight’s performer Eclectic Electric, Louis Samsa.
Monday, Aug. 12
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee
The Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee meets from 10-11 a.m. Hostess is Teresa Conway.
Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum
Due to an outpouring of support, more “Free Day at the Museum” dates have been added. Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) is sponsored by Friends of the Cass County Museum.
Thursday, August 15
Walker Bay Live every Thursday!
Music, art, food, brews, fun. That’s Walker Bay Live, every Thursday, June 13-Sept. 5, 5 p.m.-ish to 9 p.m.- ish, somewhere in Walker. Tonight: Green Scene, featuring We Ain’t Cowboys (Traditional Country Duo). Suggested donation $5. After party at the American Legion.
Friday, Aug. 16
Free Friday-Cass County Museum
Today’s “Free Friday” at the Cass County Museum (free admission) is sponsored by Walker Eye Clinic and American National Bank.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Paws & Claws microchips, nails
Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort, 2949 Hwy. 371, Hackensack, will hold a walk-in microchip ($25) and nail trim ($10) clinic today, 10-2. Dogs must be on leash; cats in carriers; proof of up to date rabies vaccination required.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Gazebo Concert Series
The Gazebo Concert Series will be held every Sunday night, June 16-Aug. 25, 7 p.m., Community Church (UCC). If weather threatens, concert will be in the church. Free will offerings for performers; bring a lawn chair. Tonight’s performers Menten, Thunem and Nye.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee
The Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee meets from 10-11 a.m. Hostess is Shelly Knuths.
Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum
Due to an outpouring of support, more “Free Day at the Museum” dates have been added. Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) is sponsored by Friends of the Cass County Museum.
Thursday, August 22
Walker Bay Live every Thursday!
Music, art, food, brews, fun. That’s Walker Bay Live, every Thursday, June 13-Sept. 5, 5 p.m.-ish to 9 p.m.- ish,
Wednesday, August 28
Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee
The Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee meets from 10-11 a.m. Hostess is Jeannie Blomme.
Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum
Due to an outpouring of support, more “Free Day at the Museum” dates have been added. Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) is sponsored by Mustang Sally’s of Walker.
Thursday, August 29
Walker Bay Live every Thursday!
Music, art, food, brews, fun. That’s Walker Bay Live, every Thursday, June 13-Sept. 5, 5 p.m.-ish to 9 p.m.- ish, somewhere in Walker. Tonight: Walker Marina, featuring Everett Smithson Band (Music of Mississippi, Blues, Zydeco, Creole). Suggested donation $5. After party at the American Legion.
Friday, Aug. 30
Free Friday-Cass County Museum
Today’s “Free Friday” at the Cass County Museum (free admission) is sponsored by Kabekona Lake Assoc. and Resort Marine and Service.
Wed., Sept. 4, 11, 18
Childbirth Preparation- September
Classes are designed for the seventh, eighth or ninth month of pregnancy, held in CHI St. Joseph’s Health-Park Rapids, Lower Level Conference Room (follow signs), 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays Sept. 4, 11, 18. Call Janine at (218) 616-3385 to register.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum
Due to an outpouring of support, more “Free Day at the Museum” dates have been added. Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) is sponsored by Northern Star Co-op.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Walker Bay Live every Thursday!
Music, art, food, brews, fun. That’s Walker Bay Live, every Thursday, June 13-Sept. 5, 5 p.m.-ish to 9 p.m.- ish, somewhere in Walker. Tonight: Trapper’s Landing Lodge, featuring Crescent Moon (Fun, Variety of Covers). Suggested donation $5. After party at the American Legion.
Friday, Sept. 6
Free Friday-Cass County Museum
Today’s “Free Friday” at the Cass County Museum (free admission) is sponsored by Renee Geving and Lakeside Fireplace and Stove.
Monday, Sept. 9
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Monday, Sept. 30
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at The Traveling Art Pub in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Monday, Oct. 14
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Monday, Oct. 28
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at The Traveling Art Pub in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Monday, Nov. 11
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Monday, Nov. 25
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at The Traveling Art Pub in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Monday, Dec. 9
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Monday, Dec. 30
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at The Traveling Art Pub in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
