Wednesday, March 2

Dr. Anton Treuer at WACC

Dr. Anton Treuer, Professor of Ojibwe at BSU and the author of many books, will speak at the Walker Community Center at 6 p.m. Other presentations are March 5, Bemidji Public Library, 3 p.m.; March 9, Brainerd Public Library, noon; and March 10, Park Rapids Arts and Events Center, 6 p.m. Sponsored by Kitchigami Regional Library and the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment.

AARP Tax Prep

The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.

Ruby’s Pantry, Laporte

Laporte Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry was moved to March 2 because of a winter storm last week. If you have pre-registered, your shares will still be available at the same time. Distribution begins at 4:30 until 6 p.m. or until bundles are gone. Each bundle is $22. No restriction on the number of bundles. If possible bring boxes to switch out for prepared bundles. Make sure you have room in your vehicle for your bundles. You can also pre-register by going to www.rubyspantry.org and sign up on the Laporte pre-registration. You may also sign up to volunteer at the site.

Thursday, March 3

AARP Tax Prep

The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only.  Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.

PEO Chapter CY

PEO Chapter CY meets at the home of Dorothy Opheim. Social at noon; meeting, 12:30 p.m. Hostesses Sue Sessing and Dorothy  Opheim. Program “Yikes.” Presenter, Martha Vetter. Members may also attend meeting via Zoom.

Friday, March 4

Gallery North reception

Gallery North in Bemidji will hold a First Friday Open House reception, 2-5 p.m., for Showcase Artist Linda Rother  and her collection “A Study in Horses.”

Monday, March 7

Multi-Use Trail

A public meeting about a multi-use trail in the Onigum area will be held at 6 p.m. at the Onigum Community Center.

Wednesday, March 9

AARP Tax Prep

The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.

Thursday, March 10

AARP Tax Prep

The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only.  Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.

Military group gathers

The military group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Good Life Cafe on Main Street in  Park Rapids. Service members, bring anyone you wish as this is an open group. Come enjoy a meal together. Call Lynn at (218) 562-4378 for more information.

Fri.-Sat., March 11-12

Live Music-Chase

Live music with Andy Autin, 7 p.m. at Chase on the Lake, Walker.

Wednesday, March 16

AARP Tax Prep

The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.

Thursday, March 17

AARP Tax Prep

The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only.  Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.

Wednesday, March 23

AARP Tax Prep

The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.

Thursday, March 24

AARP Tax Prep

The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only.  Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.

Wednesday, March 30

AARP Tax Prep

The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.

Thursday, March 31

AARP Tax Prep

The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only.  Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.

Wednesday, April 6

AARP Tax Prep

The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.

Thursday, April 7

AARP Tax Prep

The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only.  Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.

Wednesday, April 13

AARP Tax Prep

The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.

Thursday, April 14

AARP Tax Prep

The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only.  Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.

Saturday, June 25

Spring Bike Fling

The Spring Bike Fling will be held at 10 a.m. at Walker City Park; three choices for routes: 24 miles, 48 miles, 36 miles. “Hack and Back” is our theme. To sign up, go to https://www.BikeReg.com/spring-bike-fling

Fri.-Sun., July 15-17

WHA Class of ‘82

The Walker-Hackensack Class of 1982 will have their 40-year “Let’s Reconnect” class reunion in Walker the weekend of July 15-17. Please contact Kirsten Eggena at (218) 232-4529 or Theresa Bilben at (218) 556-3980 for more information.

