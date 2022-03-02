Wednesday, March 2
Dr. Anton Treuer at WACC
Dr. Anton Treuer, Professor of Ojibwe at BSU and the author of many books, will speak at the Walker Community Center at 6 p.m. Other presentations are March 5, Bemidji Public Library, 3 p.m.; March 9, Brainerd Public Library, noon; and March 10, Park Rapids Arts and Events Center, 6 p.m. Sponsored by Kitchigami Regional Library and the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment.
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.
Ruby’s Pantry, Laporte
Laporte Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry was moved to March 2 because of a winter storm last week. If you have pre-registered, your shares will still be available at the same time. Distribution begins at 4:30 until 6 p.m. or until bundles are gone. Each bundle is $22. No restriction on the number of bundles. If possible bring boxes to switch out for prepared bundles. Make sure you have room in your vehicle for your bundles. You can also pre-register by going to www.rubyspantry.org and sign up on the Laporte pre-registration. You may also sign up to volunteer at the site.
Thursday, March 3
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.
PEO Chapter CY
PEO Chapter CY meets at the home of Dorothy Opheim. Social at noon; meeting, 12:30 p.m. Hostesses Sue Sessing and Dorothy Opheim. Program “Yikes.” Presenter, Martha Vetter. Members may also attend meeting via Zoom.
Friday, March 4
Gallery North reception
Gallery North in Bemidji will hold a First Friday Open House reception, 2-5 p.m., for Showcase Artist Linda Rother and her collection “A Study in Horses.”
Monday, March 7
Multi-Use Trail
A public meeting about a multi-use trail in the Onigum area will be held at 6 p.m. at the Onigum Community Center.
Wednesday, March 9
AARP Tax Prep
Thursday, March 10
AARP Tax Prep
Military group gathers
The military group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Good Life Cafe on Main Street in Park Rapids. Service members, bring anyone you wish as this is an open group. Come enjoy a meal together. Call Lynn at (218) 562-4378 for more information.
Fri.-Sat., March 11-12
Live Music-Chase
Live music with Andy Autin, 7 p.m. at Chase on the Lake, Walker.
Wednesday, March 16
AARP Tax Prep
Thursday, March 17
AARP Tax Prep
Wednesday, March 23
AARP Tax Prep
Thursday, March 24
AARP Tax Prep
Wednesday, March 30
AARP Tax Prep
Thursday, March 31
AARP Tax Prep
Wednesday, April 6
AARP Tax Prep
Thursday, April 7
AARP Tax Prep
Wednesday, April 13
AARP Tax Prep
Thursday, April 14
AARP Tax Prep
Saturday, June 25
Spring Bike Fling
The Spring Bike Fling will be held at 10 a.m. at Walker City Park; three choices for routes: 24 miles, 48 miles, 36 miles. “Hack and Back” is our theme. To sign up, go to https://www.BikeReg.com/spring-bike-fling
Fri.-Sun., July 15-17
WHA Class of ‘82
The Walker-Hackensack Class of 1982 will have their 40-year “Let’s Reconnect” class reunion in Walker the weekend of July 15-17. Please contact Kirsten Eggena at (218) 232-4529 or Theresa Bilben at (218) 556-3980 for more information.
