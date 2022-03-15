Events and activities
Yoga at Village Square
Enjoy yoga with Theresa every Wednesday and Friday, 6 a.m. at Village Square in Walker.
Friday, Sunday meat raffle
Meat raffles will be held every Friday at 6 p.m., and every Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Spencer-Ross Legion Post, Walker.
Saturday meat raffle
A meat raffle will be held every Saturday at 6 p.m. at Wilbur’s on the Bay.
Bar Bingo
Bar Bingo will be held every Tuesday, 6 p.m., at Spencer-Ross Legion Post, Walker.
‘Ssister Act’ at Reif
Nuns and gangsters? Nightclubs and convents? Disco music in the choir? Those things can’t possibly go together; or can they? “Sister Act, Broadway,” will show you how as the Grand Rapids Players present its 2022 Spring Musical March 18, 19, 25 and 26 at 7 p.m. and March 20 and 27, 2 p.m. on the Wilcox Stage in the Reif Center, Grand Rapids.
Wednesday, March 16
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2670.
Joint Lenten Services
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (ELCA) and Union Congregational Church (UCC) of Hackensack invite all to five joint Lenten worship services Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. March 9-April 6. Tonight’s service will be at Union Church, led by Pastor Torri Vande Zande. All are welcome
Thursday, March 17
Hub holds potluck
The Hub in Hackensack will hold a potluck at noon; bring a dish to pass.
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.
Lions General meeting
The Hackensack Lions will hold their general meeting at 7 p.m. at The Hub, Hackensack.
Fri.-Sat., March 18-19
Live Music-Chase
Live music with Michael Pink, 8 p.m. at Chase on the Lake, Walker.
Saturday, March 19
Spring brunch
A spring brunch celebration will be held from 10-4, Green Scene, Walker.
Sunday, March 20
Legion Auxiliary breakfast
The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary will serve breakfast, 8:30-11:30 a.m., at the Legion Club. Choice of biscuits and gravy with eggs OR French toast, eggs, bacon, coffee, juice, for $7. Proceeds support youth scholarships.
Irish Beef Stew
An Irish Beef Stew meal will be served from 5-7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Hwy. 200 east of the Y, Walker.
Monday, March 21
Free Tech Class
Bill Kennedy will present a free tech class, 1 p.m., at the Hub in Hackensack.
Safe Serve Class
A Safe Serve Class will be held at 9 a.m. at Birchwood Char House, Hackensack. Pre-register by emailing Birchwoodbar@gmail.com, ASAP. Cost is $145/$75 renewal. Or call (218) 675-6200.
Poetry reading
Verse Like Water, the visiting poet program of Central Lakes college, presents Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Forrest Gander, an internationally known poet, novelist, essayist and translator. All are invited to a free poetry reading at noon in Chalberg Theater, Brainerd Campus, or via livestream: www.youtube.com/watch?v=zDX5ukBGRAk
Tuesday, March 22
Free garden class
Mary Parrish will hold a free garden class on heat tolerant plants, 10-11 a.m., at The Hub, Hackensack.
Wednesday, March 23
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2670.
Ruby’s Pantry
The next Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte will be held at the Laporte School Bus Garage, across from 315 Main St. W. Distribution is from 4:30-6 p.m. Each bundle is $22; bring EXACT CHANGE. No limit on the number of bundles. Bring boxes to switch out for prepared bundles, if possible. Drive-through distribution. Pre-register at www.RubysPantry.org. Also sign up to volunteer.
Joint Lenten Services
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (ELCA) and Union Congregational Church (UCC) of Hackensack invite all to five joint Lenten worship services Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. March 9-April 6. Tonight’s service will be at St. Paul Lutheran’s Pastor Leif Espeland. All are welcome.
Thursday, March 24
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.
Fri.-Sat., March 25-26
Live Music-Chase
Live music with Tim Haus, 7 p.m. at Chase on the Lake, Walker.
Friday, March 25
Rockin’ Bingo
Rockin’ Bingo at 8 p.m. at Spencer-Ross Legion Club, Walker.
Saturday, March 26
Natural gardening
Jim Etzel will hold talk about natural, organic gardening, soils and related topics from 9-noon at The Hub, Hackensack.
Basketball fundraiser
The Jim Morrison Memorial Basketball Fundraiser will be held at WHA High School starting at noon.
Tuesday, March 29
Free garden class
Mary Parrish will hold a free garden class on new plants, 10-11 a.m., at The Hub, Hackensack.
Wednesday, March 30
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2670.
Joint Lenten Services
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (ELCA) and Union Congregational Church (UCC) of Hackensack invite all to five joint Lenten worship services Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. March 9-April 6. Tonight’s service will be at Union Church, led by Pastor Torri Vande Zande. All are welcome
Thursday, March 31
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.
Wednesday, April 6
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2670.
Joint Lenten Services
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (ELCA) and Union Congregational Church (UCC) of Hackensack invite all to five joint Lenten worship services Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. March 9-April 6. Tonight’s service will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran, led by Pastor Leif Espeland. All are welcome.
Thursday, April 7
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.
Wednesday, April 13
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2670.
Thursday, April 14
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.
Saturday, June 25
Spring Bike Fling
The Spring Bike Fling will be held at 10 a.m. at Walker City Park; three choices for routes: 24 miles, 48 miles, 36 miles. “Hack and Back” is our theme. To sign up, go to https://www.BikeReg.com/spring-bike-fling
Fri.-Sun., July 15-17
WHA Class of ‘82
The Walker-Hackensack Class of 1982 will have their 40-year “Let’s Reconnect” class reunion in Walker the weekend of July 15-17. Please contact Kirsten Eggena at (218) 232-4529 or Theresa Bilben at (218) 556-3980 for more information.
