Yoga at Village Square

Enjoy yoga with Theresa every Wednesday and Friday, 6 a.m. at Village Square in Walker.

Friday, Sunday meat raffle

Meat raffles will be held every Friday  at 6 p.m., and every Sunday at 3:30 p.m. at Spencer-Ross Legion Post, Walker.

Saturday meat raffle

A meat raffle will be held every Saturday at 6 p.m. at Wilbur’s on the Bay.

Bar Bingo

Bar Bingo will be held every Tuesday, 6 p.m., at Spencer-Ross Legion Post, Walker.

‘Ssister Act’ at Reif

Nuns and gangsters? Nightclubs and convents? Disco music in the choir? Those things can’t possibly go together; or can they? “Sister Act, Broadway,” will show you how as the Grand Rapids Players present its 2022 Spring Musical March 18, 19, 25 and 26 at 7 p.m. and March 20 and 27, 2 p.m.  on the Wilcox Stage in the Reif Center, Grand Rapids.

Wednesday, March 16

AARP Tax Prep

The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2670.

Joint Lenten Services

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (ELCA) and Union Congregational Church (UCC) of Hackensack invite all to five joint Lenten worship services Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. March 9-April 6. Tonight’s service will be at Union Church, led by Pastor Torri Vande Zande. All are welcome

Thursday, March 17

Hub holds potluck

The Hub in Hackensack will hold a potluck at noon; bring a dish to pass.

AARP Tax Prep

The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only.  Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.

Lions General meeting

The Hackensack Lions will hold their general meeting at 7 p.m. at The Hub, Hackensack.

Fri.-Sat., March 18-19

Live Music-Chase

Live music with Michael Pink, 8 p.m. at Chase on the Lake, Walker.

Saturday, March 19

Spring brunch

A spring brunch celebration will be held from 10-4, Green Scene, Walker.

Sunday, March 20

Legion Auxiliary breakfast

The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary will serve breakfast, 8:30-11:30 a.m., at the Legion Club. Choice of biscuits and gravy with eggs OR French toast, eggs, bacon, coffee, juice, for $7. Proceeds support youth scholarships.

Irish Beef Stew

An Irish Beef Stew meal will be served from 5-7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church on Hwy. 200 east of the Y, Walker.

Monday, March 21

Free Tech Class

Bill Kennedy will present a free tech class, 1 p.m., at the Hub in Hackensack.

Safe Serve Class

A Safe Serve Class will be held at 9 a.m. at Birchwood  Char House, Hackensack. Pre-register by emailing Birchwoodbar@gmail.com, ASAP. Cost is $145/$75 renewal. Or call (218) 675-6200.

Poetry reading

Verse Like Water, the visiting poet program of Central Lakes college, presents Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Forrest Gander, an internationally known poet, novelist, essayist and translator. All are invited to a free poetry reading at noon in Chalberg Theater, Brainerd Campus, or via livestream: www.youtube.com/watch?v=zDX5ukBGRAk

Tuesday, March 22

Free garden class

Mary Parrish will hold a free garden class on heat tolerant plants, 10-11 a.m., at The Hub, Hackensack.

Wednesday, March 23

AARP Tax Prep

Ruby’s Pantry

The next Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte will be held at the Laporte School Bus Garage, across from 315 Main St. W. Distribution is from 4:30-6 p.m. Each bundle is $22; bring EXACT CHANGE. No limit on the number of bundles. Bring boxes to switch out for prepared bundles, if possible. Drive-through distribution. Pre-register at www.RubysPantry.org. Also sign up to volunteer.

Joint Lenten Services

Thursday, March 24

AARP Tax Prep

Fri.-Sat., March 25-26

Live Music-Chase

Live music with Tim Haus, 7 p.m. at Chase on the Lake, Walker.

Friday, March 25

Rockin’ Bingo

Rockin’ Bingo at 8 p.m. at Spencer-Ross Legion Club, Walker.

Saturday, March 26

Natural gardening

Jim Etzel will hold talk about natural, organic gardening, soils and related topics from 9-noon at The Hub, Hackensack.

Basketball fundraiser

The Jim Morrison  Memorial Basketball Fundraiser will be held at WHA High School starting at noon.

Tuesday, March 29

Free garden class

Mary Parrish will hold a free garden class on new plants, 10-11 a.m., at The Hub, Hackensack.

Wednesday, March 30

AARP Tax Prep

Joint Lenten Services

Thursday, March 31

AARP Tax Prep

Wednesday, April 6

AARP Tax Prep

Joint Lenten Services

Thursday, April 7

AARP Tax Prep

Wednesday, April 13

AARP Tax Prep

Thursday, April 14

AARP Tax Prep

Saturday, June 25

Spring Bike Fling

The Spring Bike Fling will be held at 10 a.m. at Walker City Park; three choices for routes: 24 miles, 48 miles, 36 miles. “Hack and Back” is our theme. To sign up, go to https://www.BikeReg.com/spring-bike-fling

Fri.-Sun., July 15-17

WHA Class of ‘82

The Walker-Hackensack Class of 1982 will have their 40-year “Let’s Reconnect” class reunion in Walker the weekend of July 15-17. Please contact Kirsten Eggena at (218) 232-4529 or Theresa Bilben at (218) 556-3980 for more information.

