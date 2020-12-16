Events and activities

In response to the COVID-19 virus, many of the events listed in the On Deck section may be cancelled or postponed. Please call ahead before going to the listed event/activity.

Sunday, Dec. 20

Christmas at White Oak

Join us at White Oak Bible Chapel south of Akeley on Hwy. 64 for Christmas service today at 11 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 24

Christmas at White Oak

Join us at White Oak Bible Chapel south of Akeley on Hwy. 64 for Christmas Eve candlelight service at 7 p.m.

Christmas Eve at Trinity Luth, C.L.

Trinity Lutheran Church, Cass Lake, will celebrate Christmas Eve with a drive-in worship servuce at 4 p.m., with worshipers tuned in via car radio; or by video, posted online after 5:30 p.m. there will be Christmas hymns, communion, and singing Silent Night.  Bring flashlights and blankets if you choose not to run your car the whole time.

Sunday, Dec. 27

Christmas at White Oak

Join us at White Oak Bible Chapel Join us at White Oak Bible Chapel south of Akeley on Hwy. 64 for a post-Christmas, pre-New Years’ service at 11 a.m.

