Events and activities
In response to the COVID-19 virus, many of the events listed in the On Deck section may be cancelled or postponed. Please call ahead before going to the listed event/activity.
Sunday, Dec. 20
Christmas at White Oak
Join us at White Oak Bible Chapel south of Akeley on Hwy. 64 for Christmas service today at 11 a.m.
Thursday, Dec. 24
Christmas at White Oak
Join us at White Oak Bible Chapel south of Akeley on Hwy. 64 for Christmas Eve candlelight service at 7 p.m.
Christmas Eve at Trinity Luth, C.L.
Trinity Lutheran Church, Cass Lake, will celebrate Christmas Eve with a drive-in worship servuce at 4 p.m., with worshipers tuned in via car radio; or by video, posted online after 5:30 p.m. there will be Christmas hymns, communion, and singing Silent Night. Bring flashlights and blankets if you choose not to run your car the whole time.
Sunday, Dec. 27
Christmas at White Oak
Join us at White Oak Bible Chapel Join us at White Oak Bible Chapel south of Akeley on Hwy. 64 for a post-Christmas, pre-New Years’ service at 11 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.