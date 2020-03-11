Wednesday, March 11
Lenten worship
Trinity Lutheran Church, 6810 Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, invites all to Lenten worship starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a soup supper at 6 p.m.
Hackensack Lenten worship
St. Paul’s Lutheran and Union (UCC) churches in Hackensack will hold joint midweek Lenten services Wednesdays March 4-April 1 at 5:30 p.m. with soup supper to follow. Tonight’s service is at Union Church (UCC).
AARP free tax prep
AARP free tax preparation at The Hub, Hackensack, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thursday, March 12
Retired Military Group
The Park Rapids Area Retired Military Group meets second Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Cottage Cafe in Menahga. All retired military from all service branches are welcome with family and friends. Call Cmdr. David Buchholz at (218) 616-0432 with questions.
Y Weight? Support Group
Meeting for CHI St. Joseph’s Health weight-loss patients, as well as all community members interested in extra support for healthy lifestyle encouragement. Held at 5:00 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month in lower level conference rooms B and C.
Sunday, March 15
Food Shelf fundraiser
A Bingo fundraiser and raffle for the Hackensack Food Shelf will be held at the Hackensack Hub. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. Raffle item is a Thermos Grill with separate heating element and tray. Raffle tickets for $2 at Share and Care.
Hack Legion Auxiliary breakfast
Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Club. Choice of biscuits and gravy with eggs OR French toast with eggs and bacon; juice and coffee, $6. Proceeds support youth scholarships.
Monday, March 16
Tech class at The Hub
Bill Kennedy will hold a free tech class at 1 p.m. at the Hub in Hackensack.
Tuesday, March 17
TRIAD potluck
Cass County TRIAD will hold a potluck at noon at The Hub.
Parkinson’s Support Group
The Parkinson’s Support Group, which offers fellowship and information sharing, meets third Tues. at 1:30 p.m. in the theater room at Windsong Senior living, 1010 Anne St. NW, Bemidji. The group meets the third Tuesday of the month and is open and free to anyone with Parkinson’s Disease, friends or family. For information call JoAnn, (218) 547-3350.
Jolly Jammers meet in Akeley
Join the Jolly Jammers the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Akeley Methodist Church. If you play an instrument, sing or have a listening ear, you are welcome. Microphones and electric power furnished. Bring a treat to share; beverages provided. For more info call 652-2885.
NAMI meets in Grand Rapids
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota (NAMI) meets the third Tuesday of each month, 5-6:30 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Area Library. Free support groups for family and friends of those living with a mental illness. For info contact Mary at 218-230-9553 or David and Laurie at (218) 398-0146.
Hack faith community b’fst
The Hackensack Area Faith Community Breakfast will be held at 9 a.m. at Union Congregational Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Guest speakers are Doug Weiss and Barbara Man of Balsam Moon who will speak about living sustainably. Free-will offering. Reservations can be made by contacting Union Congregational Church by March 15, Mon-Thurs., 9 a.m.-2 p.m., at (218) 675-6300.
Wednesday, March 18
Lenten worship
Trinity Lutheran Church, 6810 Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, invites all to Lenten worship starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a soup supper at 6 p.m.
Hackensack Lenten worship
St. Paul’s Lutheran and Union (UCC) churches in Hackensack will hold joint midweek Lenten services Wednesdays March 4-April 1 at 5:30 p.m. with soup supper to follow. Tonight’s service is at St. Paul’s Lutheran.
AARP free tax prep
AARP free tax preparation at The Hub, Hackensack, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Thursday, March 19
Special speaker at The Hub
The Hackensack Hub will hold a potluck, with special speaker from the Hackensack Game Changers.
Headwaters Stroke Support
St. Joseph’s Home Care provides free stroke support group meetings on the third Thursday of month at St. Joseph’s HR conference room in Park Rapids from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Business After Hours
The next Business After Hours will be held at the Lucky Moose, hosted by the Toastmasters, 5-7 p.m. Join us for a fun-filled evening after work. Bring a business card, along with $2, for split the pot and prize drawings.
Sunday, March 22
Bemidji Symphony-save the date!
“Dancing by Design,” a dance-filled fundraiser for the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra, will be held March 22, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Hampton Inn and Suites, Bemidji. $50 per ticket; mailed invitations coming soon!
Monday, March 23
Garden class
Mary Parrish will hold a garden class at 1:30 p.m. at The Hub in Hackensack.
Tuesday, March 24
Grief Support Group in Walker
Grief support and education in Walker is offered for those who have experienced the death of a loved one. Free and open to the public; fourth Tuesday of the month, Calvary Church, Walker, 2-3:30 p.m. Call (218) 732-4552 for more information.
Wednesday, March 25
Ash Wednesday worship
Trinity Lutheran Church, 6810 Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, invites all to Lenten worship starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a soup supper at 6 p.m.
Hackensack Lenten worship
St. Paul’s Lutheran and Union (UCC) churches in Hackensack will hold joint midweek Lenten services Wednesdays March 4-April 1 at 5:30 p.m. with soup supper to follow. Tonight’s service is at Union Church (UCC).
AARP free tax prep
AARP free tax preparation at The Hub, Hackensack, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Monday, March 30
Firearms Safety Training
Firearms Safety Training will be offered Mondays and Thursdays starting March 30 through April 23, at The Hub in Hackensack. First night session, 6-8:30 p.m. to allow for registration. Subsequent sessions, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free; must be at least age 11 by March 30. Mandatory range day May 2 at Northstar Range north of Walker. Pre-register by calling Denny Ganz at (218) 244-4232.
Mon.-Tu., Mar. 30-31
Linen sale
CHI St. Joseph’s Health Linen Sale, sponsored by St. Joseph’s Health Auxiliary. Monday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. in the Lower Level Conference Room B/C.
Wednesday, April 1
Lenten worship
Trinity Lutheran Church, 6810 Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, invites all to Lenten worship starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by a soup supper at 6 p.m.
Hackensack Lenten worship
St. Paul’s Lutheran and Union (UCC) churches in Hackensack will hold joint midweek Lenten services Wednesdays March 4-April 1 at 5:30 p.m. with soup supper to follow. Tonight’s service is at St. Paul’s Lutheran.
Thursday, April 2
PEO Chapter CY meets
PEO Chapter CY, meets at the home of Sue Wickland. Social, 7 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m. Hostesses Sue Wickland and Michelle Nistler. Program: “The Girl in Building C.” Presenter Sue Eikenberry. Also STAR Scholarship Brief.
Grief Support Group
A grief support group, hosted by CHI St. Joseph’s Health, Park Rapids, for anyone who has experienced the death of a friend, relative or loved one, is held the first Thursday of each month, 2-3:30 p.m., in CHI St. Joseph’s Health South Lobby Conference Room.
Holy Week, April 5-12
Holy Week Union Congr. Church
Union Congregational Church, Hackensack, will hold the following Holy Week services: Palm Sunday, April 5, 9:30 a.m.; Maundy Thursday, April 9, 5:30 p.m.; Good Friday, April 10 jointly with St. Paul’s Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.; and Easter Sunday, April 12, 9:30 p.m.
Holy Week St. Paul’s Lutheran
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hackensack, will hold the following Holy Week services: Palm Sunday, April 5, 9 a.m.; Maundy Thursday, April 9, 5:30 p.m. jointly with Union Congr. Church; Good Friday, April 10, 5:30 p.m.; and Easter Sunday, April 12, sunrise vigil at 7 a.m., light breakfast, 8 a.m., and Easter worship, 9 a.m.
Holy Week Trinity Luth., Cass Lake
Trinity Lutheran Church (ELCA), Hwy. 2, Cass Lake, will hold the following Holy Week services: Palm Sunday, April 5, 10:30 a.m. with communion; Maundy Thursday, 5:30 p.m., with communion; Good Friday April 10, 7 p.m. Easter Sunday, April 12, continental breakfast, 9-10 a.m., followed by Easter Sunday worship with holy communion, 10:30 a.m. All are welcome.
Monday, April 20
New Chorale forming
Are you of Norwegian ancestry? Would you like to visit Norway? Even if you’re not Norwegian, do you love to sing in a SATB choir? Then you might be interested in attending the Minnesota Norskland Chorale’s first rehearsal, 6:30 p.m., Community Church of Walker (UCC). For more info email to aamodt@paulbunyan.net.
Thursday, May 7
PEO Chapter CY meets
PEO Chapter CY, meets at Hope Lutheran Church. Social, 7 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m. Hostesses Sherry Kiisa and Carol Fjelstul. Program: Reading Corps, Presenter Kim Kusler. Also Home Fund/GPT/NWH Brief.
Saturday, May 23
Childbirth Preparation
Classes are designed for the seventh, eighth and ninth months of pregnancy. CHI St. Joseph’s Lower Level Conf. Rm., 6-9 p.m. The next Saturday session is May 23. To register go to https://chisjh.org/childbirth-registration/ or call Janine at 218-616-3385.
