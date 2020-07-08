Events and activities
Bear Pause closing until spring
Kevin and Sue Larson, owners of Bear Pause Theater, Hackensack, announce that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and related restrictions placed on movie theaters, they have decided to close Bear Pause for the rest of 2020 and early 2021. The website and phone lines will also be shut down by the end of July. The Larsons hope to re-open Bear Pause in spring 2021.
Mental Health online classes
National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota (NAMI) offers free online mental health classes for July and August, designed for family members and caregivers, persons living with a mental illness, service providers and the general public. For a list of classes and how to join, go to namimn.org and click on “Classes” or go straight to https://namimn.org/education-public-awareness/classes/scheduled/
Wednesday, July 8
July Sacred Heart flea market
Sacred Heart Catholic Church will hold its July Flea Market and Craft Sale on the grounds of the church, located at the north end of Hackensack. Vendors open at 8 a.m. Sorry, no food service (lunch, pastries, coffee) this year in the church kitchen.
Thursday, July 9
Retired Military Group
The Park Rapids Area Retired Military Group meets the second Thursday at 6 p.m. at Clancy’s on Island Lake north of Park Rapids on Hwy. 71. All retired military from all service branches are welcome with family and friends. Call Cmdr. David Buchholz at (218) 616-0432 with questions.
Thur.-Sun., July 9-12
Cass Co. Fair, Pillager, canceled
The PIllager Cass County Fair, originally scheduled for July 9-12, has been canceled due to COVID-19.
Friday, July 10
Camping at Moondance
Although the 2020 Moondance Jam has been canceled due to COVID-19 (see below), Moondance Fairgrounds will be open for camping July 16-18, on what would have been Jam Weekend. Lazy Moon and Tiki Bar will be open; possibly live regional entertainment. To reserve a spot, call (218) 836-1055.
Tuesday, July 14
Memory Cafe resumes via ZOOM
Memory Cafes will resume via ZOOM. Anyone who has a family member with dementia or memory loss is welcome to join and chat in a friendly atmosphere. This month’s meeting is July 14, 10:30 a.m. Contact Cass County SHIP Coordinator Simon Whitehead for ZOOM details, (952) 220-1060 or swhitehe@umn.edu
Wed.-Sat., July 15-18
Moondance Jam returns in ‘21
Moondance Jam will not be held July 15-18, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will return in 2021. Check the moondancejam.com website for details.
Saturday, July 18
Hope Lutheran garden tour
Due to COVID-19, the Women of Hope Lutheran Church, Walker, will not hold their Christmas in July fundraiser. Instead, they will hold a Garden Tour from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come to the memorial garden at the rear of the church to get maps of garden locations and to select items from the plant sale. You can also enter a drawing for a handmade quilt; drawing at 3 p.m. All free-will donations and proceeds from the plant sale will support the annual Christmas Food Boxes project.
Sat., Aug. 1
Walker Bay Day returns in ‘21
Walker Bay Day, originally scheduled for Aug. 1, will not be held in 2020 due to COVID-19, but will return on Aug. 7, 2021.
Sat.-Sun., Sept. 5-6
Arts Off 84 Art Crawl canceled
Due to the COVID-19 virus, the 2020 Arts Off 84 Art Crawl, scheduled for Sept. 5-6, has been canceled. The decision needed to be made early as the Art Crawl brochure listing vendors and sites is usually printed in June. The 14th annual Arts Off 84 Art Crawl will return Sept. 4-5, 2021.
