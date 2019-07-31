Events and activities
D1 Kids Club Support Group
A CHI St. Joseph’s (Park Rapids) support group is designed to help young people with Type 1 diabetes and their families better manage this chronic condition. Join us for learning through activities, games and fun. Call 218-255-3684 for dates and times.
Shoe Drive at CHI St. Joseph’s
CHI St. Joseph’s Health, Park Rapids, is sponsoring a shoe drive through the end of September. Drop off gently worn shoes at the South Lobby Information Desk. The shoes will be sold to micro-entrepeneurs in developing countries who repurpose and sell the shoes. Questions, call (218) 616-3197. Sponsored by CHI St. Joseph’s Health Auxiliary.
Wednesday, July 31
Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum
Due to an outpouring of support, more “Free Day at the Museum” dates have been added. Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) is sponsored by Pederson Family Dental.
Blood Drive-Walker Legion
A blood drive will be held, noon-6 p.m., Walker American Legion. For appointment contact Bev Meyer at (218) 547-2038 or go to www.bloodhero.com/sitecoordinator. Sponsor code: Donateblood
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play the 500 card game Wednesdays at 1 p.m. at Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Taco Fest in Bemidji
The Sanford Foundation invites the community to its annual taco fest, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. in the Dragon Boat Festival tent on the Lake Bemidji Waterfront. Tacos served on fry bread or flour tortillas for $9; also live music by Rhonda and Orlando, 5-8 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Sanford Health Foundation.
Thursday, August 1
Walker Bay Live every Thursday!
Music, art, food, brews, fun. That’s Walker Bay Live, every Thursday, June 13-Sept. 5, 5 p.m.-ish to 9 p.m.- ish, somewhere in Walker. Tonight: City Park Lighthouse, featuring Hornucopia, a Tribute to Horns in the Rock Era. Suggested donation $5. After party at the American Legion.
Hand N Foot, bridge at Lake May Center
Play Hand N Foot or bridge at 1 p.m., Thursdays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
PEO Chapter CY meets
PEO Chapter CY, meets at the home of Martha Vetter. Social, 7 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m. Hostess, Martha Vetter; co-hostesses, Ardyce Pederson and Joanna Aamodt. Program: Leech Lake Art League; presenter Kathy Orton.
Farmer’s Market
The Walker Community Farmer’s Market will be held every Thursday, with live music, food and crafters..
Grief Support Group
A grief support group, hosted by CHI St. Joseph’s Health, Park Rapids, for anyone who has experienced the death of a friend, relative or loved one, is held the first Thursday of each month, 2-2:30 p.m., in CHI St. Joseph’s Health South Lobby Conference Room.
First Thursday Clinic
CHI St. Joseph’s Healthy Community hosts hemoglobin screenings, free blood pressure checks, immunizations for adults age 19 and older. HgbA1c (nonfasting) testing, $10, by appointment. Clinics 2-4 p.m. First Thurs., 1415 First St. E., Suite 2, Park Rapids. Call (218) 237-5478.
Friday, Aug. 2
Free Friday-Cass County Museum
Today’s “Free Friday” at the Cass County Museum (free admission) is sponsored by Breen & Person, Ltd., and Main Stream.
Friday, Aug. 3
Ten Mile Lake Association Mtg.
The Ten Mile Lake Assoc. annual meeting will be at Union Congregational Church, Hackensack. Social time at 9:30 a.m., meeting from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
Sunday, Aug. 4
Hack. Lions Pancake Breakfast
Lions pancake breakfast begins at 11 a.m. at the Community Building in Hack. Pancakes, sausage, beverage and condiments for a good-will donation. All proceeds go to Faith in Action.
Gazebo Concert Series
The Gazebo Concert Series will be held every Sunday night, June 16-Aug. 25, 7 p.m., Community Church (UCC). If weather threatens, concert will be in the church. Free will offerings for performers; bring a lawn chair. Tonight’s performers, Remember When.
Staples Music in the Park
The Music in the Park Series in Staples welcomes Eric Neznik teaming up with his former band, October Son, at 7 p.m. Concerts are held at the Northern Pacific Park through Aug. 11. Bring a blanket or lawn chair. If rain, concerts held at Faith Lutheran Church.
Monday, Aug. 5
Line dancing in at Lake May
Line dancing Mondays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker. Regular line dancing, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Hackensack Nat’l. Night Out
Hackensack will host National Night Out from 5-7 p.m. at the Hackensack Community Bldg. Free hot dogs, chips, soda; face painting, vision screenings and lots of fun activities.
Learn to Knit in Walker
Knitting class runs from 10-11 a.m. first and third Tuesdays, at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Wednesday, Aug. 7
Hackensack Community Garden
There will be a community meeting regarding the creation of a community garden August 7 at 5 p.m., at Birchwood Bar and Grill. Residents are encouraged to come and offer input, ideas, and thoughts. If you have questions, call Melinda Hed 218-507-0192.
Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum
Due to an outpouring of support, more “Free Day at the Museum” dates have been added. Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) is sponsored by Turf Tech.
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play the 500 card game Wednesdays at 1 p.m. at Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee
The Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee meets at 5:30 p.m. for a wine and cheese party. Hostesses are Lori Larson, Kim Moe and Karla Seibert.
Thursday, Aug. 8
Drive 4 UR School!
Help the WHA PTO raise up to $6,000 for WHA School through the Ford Drive 4 UR School event, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. at City Park, Walker. Free lunch for all drivers who test-drive new Ford vehicles. Save time and pre-register by filling out the pre-drive survey: https://d4ur.com/9MQQP
Y Weight? Support Group
Meeting for CHI St. Joseph’s Health weight-loss patients, as well as all community members interested in extra support for healthy lifestyle encouragement. Held at 5:00 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month in lower level conference rooms B and C.
Hand N Foot, bridge at Lake May Center
Play Hand N Foot or bridge at 1 p.m., Thursdays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Walker Bay Live every Thursday!
Music, art, food, brews, fun. That’s Walker Bay Live, every Thursday, June 13-Sept. 5, 5 p.m.-ish to 9 p.m.- ish, somewhere in Walker. Tonight: Walker Marina, featuring Aaron Simmons, Americana, Country New & Old; Neil Diamond Show. Suggested donation $5. After party at the American Legion.
Izaak Walton League meets
The Cass County chapter of the Izaak Walton League of America meets at 5:30 p.m. at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack. New members welcome. For more info contact Jack Fitzgerald at (218) 682-2941.
Friday, Aug. 9
Free Friday-Cass County Museum
Today’s “Free Friday” at the Cass County Museum (free admission) is sponsored by Tiger Lily’s and Jenny and Co.
Saturday, Aug. 10
NAC Art, Book Festival in Hack
The Northwoods Arts Council hosts the 24th annual Art and Book Festival, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Enjoy more than 50 artists showcasing their talents in a variety of media, plus more than 30 Minnesota authors who write in a variety of literary genres. Baxter the Traveling Art Truck will be back; also food and beverages, student art exhibit, kids’ activities and much more! Booths, displays and tables will be located along Lake Avenue, in the Fellowship Hall of Union Church, and at the Community Building.
Mille Lacs Museum birthday
The Mille Lacs Indian Museum and Trading Post, 43411 Oodena Dr., Onamia, celebrates its 59th birthday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.. Explore the exhibits including the popular four seasons room with life size dioramas, then head next door to shop at the Trading Post. Admission $6-$10; MNHS members free.
Kids crafts-dream catcher
Make a dream catcher at the Mille Lacs Indian Museum and Trading Post, 43411 Oodena Dr., Onamia, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. For ages 8 and older; allow one hour to make the craft; $5 per kit, museum admission not included.
Sunday, Aug. 11
Gazebo Concert Series
The Gazebo Concert Series will be held every Sunday night, June 16-Aug. 25, 7 p.m., Community Church (UCC). If weather threatens, concert will be in the church. Free will offerings for performers; bring a lawn chair. Tonight’s performer Eclectic Electric, Louis Samsa.
Frankly Country at Backus Legion
Frankie Lamb’s Frankly Country Band returns to the Backus American Legion during Corn Fest weekend, 2-5 p.m., playing classic country, pop, old-time and swing. The dance will be followed by a benefit oven-fried chicken dinner from 5 p.m. until gone for $10 a plate, sponsored by the Cass County Wild Clovers 4H Club.
Monday, Aug. 12
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Line dancing in at Lake May
Line dancing Mondays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker. Regular line dancing, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 14
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play the 500 card game Wednesdays at 1 p.m. at Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee
The Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee meets from 10-11 a.m. Hostess is Teresa Conway.
Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum
Due to an outpouring of support, more “Free Day at the Museum” dates have been added. Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) is sponsored by Friends of the Cass County Museum.
Thursday, Aug. 15
Headwaters Stroke Support
The Headwaters Stroke Support Group is for stroke survivors, family members, friends and caregivers. The group meets the third Thursday, 1:30 to 3 p.m., St. Joseph’s south lobby conference room, Park Rapids. Call (218) 237-5744, for information.
Hand N Foot, bridge at Lake May Center
Play Hand N Foot or bridge at 1 p.m., Thursdays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Walker Bay Live every Thursday!
Music, art, food, brews, fun. That’s Walker Bay Live, every Thursday, June 13-Sept. 5, 5 p.m.-ish to 9 p.m.- ish, somewhere in Walker. Tonight: Green Scene, featuring We Ain’t Cowboys (Traditional Country Duo). Suggested donation $5. After party at the American Legion.
PEO Chapter CY meets
PEO Chapter CY, will have its summer social at 6 p.m. at Julia Baird’s “Barn.” Hostesses: philanthropy/social committee
Fri.-Sat., Aug. 16-17
Our Lady of the Lakes Magnificat
Our Lady of the Lakes Magnificat gathers at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Walker. Friday registration time 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. Cost, $20. Speaker is Father Greg Paffel. Saturday registration is at 8:30 a.m., breakfast at 9 a.m.; cost is $15. For registrations call Lorri at (218) 507-0953 or Jeanette at (218) 652-2325.
Free Friday-Cass County Museum
Today’s “Free Friday” at the Cass County Museum (free admission) is sponsored by Walker Eye Clinic and American National Bank.
Festival of Tables
CHI St. Joseph’s Health Auxiliary presents its annual Festival of Tables and luncheon at Calvary Lutheran Church, Park Rapids. Viewing starts at 11 a.m. followed by lunch. Tickets are $25, available by calling Shoppe on Pleasant at (218) 616-3458.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Paws & Claws microchips, nails
Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort, 2949 Hwy. 371, Hackensack, will hold a walk-in microchip ($25) and nail trim ($10) clinic today, 10-2. Dogs must be on leash; cats in carriers; proof of up to date rabies vaccination required.
Mission of Love supports WAPSC
Mission of Love brings food, fun and entertainment to downtown Longville from 4-8 p.m. Family centered games, 4-7; dinner, 5 p.m. until gone; cool guys with old cars, 4-8; silent auction and raffle, 4-7; Karl Kommers’ Neil Diamond Tribute Show under the tent, 6-8. All proceeds benefit the Walker Area Pregnancy Support Center.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Fun Run, Mille Lacs Museum
Head to the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe annual Pow Wow to join the annual one mile fun run across powwow grounds; to claim a free T-shirt; 9-10:30 a.m.; free.
Mille Lacs Museum open house
Explore the Mille Lacs Indian Museum and Trading Post, 43411 Oodena Dr., Onamia, during the annual open house. Special Sunday ours; free admission. Visit exhibits, including the Four Seasons Room with dioramas, then head next door to shop for American Indian arts and crafts at the Trading Post. 10-5, free admission.
Gazebo Concert Series
The Gazebo Concert Series will be held every Sunday night, June 16-Aug. 25, 7 p.m., Community Church (UCC). If weather threatens, concert will be in the church. Free will offerings for performers; bring a lawn chair. Tonight’s performers Menten, Thunem and Nye.
Monday, Aug. 19
Line dancing in at Lake May
Line dancing Mondays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker. Regular line dancing, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 20
Learn to Knit in Walker
Knitting class runs from 10-11 a.m. first and third Tuesdays, at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee
The Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee meets from 10-11 a.m. Hostess is Shelly Knuths.
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play the 500 card game Wednesdays at 1 p.m. at Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum
Due to an outpouring of support, more “Free Day at the Museum” dates have been added. Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) is sponsored by Friends of the Cass County Museum.
Thursday, August 22
Walker Bay Live every Thursday!
Music, art, food, brews, fun. That’s Walker Bay Live, every Thursday, June 13-Sept. 5, 5 p.m.-ish to 9 p.m.- ish.
Hand N Foot, bridge, Lake May Center
Play Hand N Foot or bridge at 1 p.m., Thursdays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Friday, Aug. 23
Friday Fish Fry in Walker
A walleye dinner is served every fourth Friday of the month, 5-7 p.m., at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker. Two walleye fillets, baked potato, wild rice, coleslaw, rolls, homemade pies, $15.
Monday, Aug. 26
Line dancing in at Lake May
Line dancing Mondays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker. Regular line dancing, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 27
Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte
Ruby’s Pantry, Laporte’s Pop-Up Pantry, sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church, will be held at Laporte School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and distribution begins at 4:30, continuing until 6 or until the shares are gone. Bring $20 cash and two large totes for each share. You can still pre-register by going to www.rubyspantry.org and sign up on the Laporte pre-registration. You are allotted a 15-minute time slot and can show up 15 minutes earlier than your designated time slot. Please know that you cannot sign up earlier than that.
Cass Co. Public Health Clinic
Cass County Public Health will hold a senior health clinic, 4th Tues., 9-11 a.m., at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker, offering blood pressure screenings and foot care.
Wednesday, Aug. 28
Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee
The Ten Mile Lake Women’s Coffee meets from 10-11 a.m. Hostess is Jeannie Blomme.
Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum
Due to an outpouring of support, more “Free Day at the Museum” dates have been added. Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) is sponsored by Mustang Sally’s of Walker.
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play the 500 card game Wednesdays at 1 p.m. at Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Hand N Foot, bridge at Lake May Center
Play Hand N Foot or bridge at 1 p.m., Thursdays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Thursday, Aug. 29
Walker Bay Live every Thursday!
Music, art, food, brews, fun. That’s Walker Bay Live, every Thursday, June 13-Sept. 5, 5 p.m.-ish to 9 p.m.- ish, somewhere in Walker. Tonight: Walker Marina, featuring Everett Smithson Band (Music of Mississippi, Blues, Zydeco, Creole). Suggested donation $5. After party at the American Legion.
Friday, Aug. 30
Free Friday-Cass County Museum
Today’s “Free Friday” at the Cass County Museum (free admission) is sponsored by Kabekona Lake Assoc. and Resort Marine and Service.
Wed., Sept. 4, 11, 18
Childbirth Preparation- September
Classes are designed for the seventh, eighth or ninth month of pregnancy, held in CHI St. Joseph’s Health-Park Rapids, Lower Level Conference Room (follow signs), 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays Sept. 4, 11, 18. Call Janine at (218) 616-3385 to register.
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Free Wednesdays-Cass Museum
Due to an outpouring of support, more “Free Day at the Museum” dates have been added. Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) is sponsored by Northern Star Co-op.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Walker Bay Live every Thursday!
Music, art, food, brews, fun. That’s Walker Bay Live, every Thursday, June 13-Sept. 5, 5 p.m.-ish to 9 p.m.- ish, somewhere in Walker. Tonight: Trapper’s Landing Lodge, featuring Crescent Moon (Fun, Variety of Covers). Suggested donation $5. After party at the American Legion.
Grief Support Group
A grief support group, hosted by CHI St. Joseph’s Health, Park Rapids, for anyone who has experienced the death of a friend, relative or loved one, is held the first Thursday of each month, 2-2:30 p.m., in CHI St. Joseph’s Health South Lobby Conference Room.
First Thursday Clinic
CHI St. Joseph’s Healthy Community hosts hemoglobin screenings, free blood pressure checks, immunizations for adults age 19 and older. HgbA1c (nonfasting) testing, $10, by appointment. Clinics 2-4 p.m. First Thurs., 1415 First St. E., Suite 2, Park Rapids. Call (218) 237-5478.
Friday, Sept. 6
Free Friday-Cass County Museum
Today’s “Free Friday” at the Cass County Museum (free admission) is sponsored by Renee Geving and Lakeside Fireplace and Stove.
Monday, Sept. 9
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Monday, Sept. 30
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at The Traveling Art Pub in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Monday, Oct. 14
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Monday, Oct. 28
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at The Traveling Art Pub in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Monday, Nov. 11
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Monday, Nov. 25
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at The Traveling Art Pub in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Monday, Dec. 9
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Monday, Dec. 30
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at The Traveling Art Pub in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
