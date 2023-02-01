Events and activities
Trivia night, Rendezvous
Every Friday night, 6 p.m., is Trivia Night at Rendezvous Brewing, Hackensack.
Parkinson’s Support Group
The Parkinson’s Support Group, which offers fellowship and information sharing, meets the second Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the theater room at Windsong Senior Living, 1010 Anne St. NW, Bemidji. The group meets the second Wednesday of the month and is open and free to anyone with Parkinson’s Disease, friends or family. For information, call Gary at (218) 225-2836.
Wed., Feb. 1
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This month’s theme is “Friends,” and our character is Clifford the Big Red Dog from the Norman Bridwell books. This week’s stories are about “Best Pals.”
Monday, Feb. 6
Family enrichment classes
Learn basic watercolor painting techniques to complete a Valentine card. Mount Zion Church, 414 Lincoln Ave., Bemidji, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Call Les at (218) 556-3521 for details and registration. Classes are for adults/children/families; ages 12 and up; children must have adult family member present.
Wed., Feb. 8
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This week’s theme is “New Friends.”
Thursday, Feb. 9
Military Group meets
The Military Group meets at the Cottage Cafe, 5 p.m., Menahga. This is an open group, and servicemembers are encouraged to bring family members and friends. The group meets monthly on the second Thursday. Come enjoy a meal together. Call Lynn at (218) 652-4378 with questions.
Saturday, Feb. 11
SAL members’ dinner
The Walker Sons of the American Legion will hold a members dinner at Northern Lights Casino; social hour 5 p.m., dinner, 6 p.m. Free to members who are current on their membership dues, plus one guest. Dues of $25 can be paid at the dinner if necessary. RSVP by Feb. 1. Email to post134sal@gmail.com or text or call the SAL commander at 218-839-1769 (Provide member’s name, guest-yes or no, meat preference-chicken or ribs)
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Memory Cafe in Hackensack
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be at Paws and Claws meeting from 10:30-noon. Jim Clark is the guest speaker and will be showing off his woodworking projects. Enjoy coffee, snacks and fellowship. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu
Wed., Feb. 15
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This week’s theme is “Valentine Fun.”
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Library Board meets
The Walker Public Library board meets at 5 p.m. at the Walker Fire Hall meeting room.
Wed.,Feb. 22
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This week’s theme is “Friendship.”
Thursday, Feb. 23
Library Book Club
The Walker Public Library Book Club meets at 5 p.m. to discuss “The Language of Flowers” by Vanessa Diffenbaugh. To be part of the book club, stop by the library to pick up your copy.
Saturday, March 25
Vendors Wanted!
Laporte School Community Ed will hold a spring craft sale March 25, 9-3 at the school. To be a vendor and to register, contact Caitlin Hadrava (caitlin.hadrava@laporte.k12.mn.us) $20 per booth space; funds go toward spring sports.
