Wed., Jan. 4
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime with Stacey is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This week’s theme, “Our Library.”
Saturday, Jan. 7
Northwoods Butterflies
The Forest History Center in Grand Rapids welcomes butterfly researcher Allison Barta from 1-3 p.m. Barta will share her findings documenting the 90 species she has encountered in northern Minnesota. The presentation is part of the 2023 winter lecture series.
Wed., Jan. 11
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime with Stacey is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This week’s theme, “Books Are For ... Reading.”
Parkinson’s Support Group
The Parkinson’s Support Group, which offers fellowship and information sharing, meets third Tues. at 2 p.m. in the theater room at Windsong Senior living, 1010 Anne St. NW, Bemidji. The group meets the third Tuesday of the month and is open and free to anyone with Parkinson’s Disease, friends or family. For information call JoAnn, (218) 547-3350.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
Walker Library Board
The Walker Library Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Walker Fire Hall meeting room.
Wed., Jan. 18
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime with Stacey is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This week’s theme, “Our Favorite Books.”
Saturday, Jan. 21
DP Winter Rendezvous
Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack will hold its 44th annual Winter Rendezvous, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Center, 2197 Nature Center Dr. NW. Enjoy axe throwing, ice fishing, northwoods curling and more. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m., $5 for adults, $3 for children. Pre-register by calling (218) 682-2325 or email to winterrendezvous.com.
Wed., Jan. 25
Preschool Storytime with Stacey is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This week’s theme, “Storytime Fun.”
Thursday, Jan. 26
Library Book Club
The Walker Public Library Book Club meets at 5 p.m. to discuss “Before the Fall” by Noah Hawley.
