Events and activities
Walker Area Food Shelf
Help collect 500 items for the Walker Area Food Shelf during November. The first 30 teams to collect 500 nonperishable food items will receive a $500 grant from Thrivent Financial for their local food shelf. Grocery donations may be left at Hope Lutheran Church or Thrivent Financial in Walker.
Wednesday, Oct. 16
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play the 500 card game at 1 p.m. Hwy. 34, Walker.
NARFE Chapter meets
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees, Chapter 06738, will meet at The Senior Center, 803 Kingwood St., Brainerd, at noon. Lu Barfknecht, Blue Cross-Blue Shield rep, will speak on Medicare programs and how they fit into the federal BCBS insurance plans. All federal employees and retirees are welcome; free; you do not need to be a NARFE member to attend.
Community meal at Union Church
Union Church UCC, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack, invites all ages to a dinner at 5:30 p.m. with hot ham and scalloped potatoes plus fixings. No charge but donations appreciated.
Thur., Oct. 17, 24, 31
‘Unplanned’ at Walker Bay Theatre
The movie “Unplanned” will be shown at 7 p.m. each night at Walker Bay Theater. This is the true story of a young woman who, after two abortions and a failed marriage, joined Planned Parenthood to help women but underwent a life-changing experience.
Thursday, Oct. 17
PEO Chapter CY meets
PEO Chapter CY, meets at the home of Joyce Schuette. Social, 7 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m. Hostesses Joyce Schuette and Lynette Tripp. Program: CBD Basics. Presenter: Halli Knutson. Also PCE Brief.
Headwaters Stroke Support
St. Joseph’s Home Care provides free stroke support group meetings on the third Thursday of month at St. Joseph’s HR conference room in Park Rapids from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Sons of Norway meet
The Walker Sons of Norway meet at Hope Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. Julie Dickie of Northwoods Wildlife Rescue, Menahga, will speak on how to get along with wildlife on your property. Public is invited.
Hack Hub Pot Luck
Bring a dish to share for a noon potluck gathering at the Hub.
Hand N Foot, bridge, Lake May Ctr
Play Hand N Foot or bridge at 1 p.m., Thursdays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Fri.-Sun, Oct. 18-20
Tattoo Convention at Nor. Lights
Tattoo Convention 2 will be held at Northern Lights Event Center Oct. 18, noon-1 a.m.; Oct. 19, 10 a.m.-1 a.m.; and Oct. 20, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Live tattooing and piercing; two huge tattoo contests; artist seminars, specialty vendors and more. Three day pass, $20 or Sunday pass, $10.
Friday, Oct. 18
Free movie at St. John’s
The free Christian movie, ““Pluto,” will be shown the third Friday at 2 and 7 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Akeley. Pluto the dog comes out of nowhere and quickly makes himself at home with the Davis family. Sometimes help comes from the most unlikely places! Free popcorn, pop and bottled water.
Saturday, Oct. 19
White Oak Bible Chapel supper
White Oak Bible Chapel, 7 miles south of Akeley on Hwy. 64, invites all to their annual community free harvest dinner, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Menu: smoked turkey, meatballs and gravy, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, cole slaw, buns, homemade desserts.
Craft and Bake Sale
Akeley United Methodist Church will host a Holiday Boutique craft and bake sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Hack Legion Auxiliary breakfast
The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the club. Menu includes choice of pancakes, bacon and eggs OR eggs, hash browns, bacon and toast. Both include juice and coffee for $6. Proceed go to support youth scholarships.
Monday, Oct. 21
Free Tech Class
The Hackensack Hub will host Bill Kennedy who will teach a free tech class at 1 p.m.
Line dancing in at Lake May
Line dancing Mondays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker. Regular line dancing, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Cass Co. Public Health Clinic
Cass County Public Health will hold a senior health clinic, 4th Tues., 9-11 a.m., at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker, offering blood pressure screenings and foot care.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play the 500 card game at 1 p.m. Hwy. 34, Walker.
Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte
Ruby’s Pantry, Laporte’s Pop-Up Pantry sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church will be at Laporte School fourth Wednesday. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and distribution begins at 4:30, continuing until 6 or until the shares are gone. Please do not line up before 2:45 p.m. to give room for students, parents and teachers. Bring $20 cash and two large totes for each share. There are no residency or income requirements. You can also pre-register by going to www.rubyspantry.org and sign up on the Laporte pre-registration.
Community meal at Hope Luth.
Hope Lutheran Church invites all to a free community meal, Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. featuring a Dijon chicken dinner. Everyone is welcome.
Thur., Oct. 24, 31
‘Unplanned’ at Walker Bay Theatre
The movie “Unplanned” will be shown at 7 p.m. each night at Walker Bay Theater. This is the true story of a young woman who, after two abortions and a failed marriage, joined Planned Parenthood to help women but underwent a life-changing experience.
Thursday, Oct. 24
Hand N Foot, bridge, Lake May Ctr
Play Hand N Foot or bridge at 1 p.m., Thursdays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Friday, Oct. 25
Friday Fish Fry in Walker
A walleye dinner is served every fourth Friday of the month, 5-7 p.m., at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker. Two walleye fillets, baked potato, wild rice, coleslaw, rolls, homemade pies, $15.
Saturday, Oct. 26
That 70’s Gala
CHI St. Joseph’s Health Foundation benefit gala, a Night of Disco, will be held at Leech Lake Event Center, Walker. Gourmet appetizers, games, silent auction, entertainment. Social hour begins at 6 p.m. For tickets or sponsorships, call Sonja Day, 218-616-3383.
Monday, Oct. 28
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at Calvary Church in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Line dancing in at Lake May
Line dancing Mondays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker. Regular line dancing, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
Say BOO to the flu
Keep your family protected this flu season. Get the flu vaccination at Sanford Bemidji Children’s Clinic, 3-6 p.m. Appointments recommended; vaccines available for children ages 6 months to 18 years and parents. Also mini-pumpkin patch, treat bags, coloring station and more.
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play the 500 card game at 1 p. m. Hwy. 34, Walker.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Hand N Foot, bridge, Lake May Ctr
Play Hand N Foot or bridge at 1 p.m., Thursdays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
‘Unplanned’ at Walker Bay Theatre
The movie “Unplanned” will be shown at 7 p.m. at Walker Bay Theater. This is the true story of a young woman who, after two abortions and a failed marriage, joined Planned Parenthood to help women but underwent a life-changing experience.
Cass County Sheriff’s Halloween
Stop by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, east parking lot, in Walker (across from Dairy Queen), or the lobby, in case of rain — 4:30-7 p.m. Receive a trick or treat bag with coloring books, safety tips and treats; visit with Sheriff Tom Burch and staff.
Walker Legion Haunted House
The Walker Legion, Front St., will hold a Halloween Haunted House from 4-9 p.m.
Halloween Trunk/Treat, SuperOne
SuperOne Foods, Walker, invites community members to come to their parking lot Halloween night. Either decorate their vehicle trunks and park in our lot, or bring their kids to SuperOne to “trick or treat” the decorated trunks. Trunk or Treat is also a tie-in for a food donation drive for the Walker Area Food Shelf.
Wed., Nov. 6, 13, 20
Childbirth Preparation
Classes are designed for the seventh, eighth and ninth months of pregnancy. CHI St. Joseph’s Lower Level Conf. Rm., 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays Nov. 6,13, 20. To register go to https://chisjh.org/childbirth-registration/ or call Janine at 218-616-3385.
Thursday, Nov. 7
PEO Chapter CY meets
PEO Chapter CY, meets at the home of Amy Townsdin. Social, noon., meeting 12:30 p.m. Hostesses Amy Townsdin and Jan Miller. Program: Bemidji Area Arts Endowment. Presenter: Beverly Erickson. Also ELF Brief.
First Thursday Clinic
CHI St. Joseph’s Healthy Community hosts hemoglobin screenings, free blood pressure checks, immunizations for adults age 19 and older. HgbA1c (nonfasting) testing, $10, by appointment. Clinics 2-4 p.m. First Thurs., 1415 First St. E., Suite 2, Park Rapids. Call (218) 237-5478.
Grief Support Group
A grief support group, hosted by CHI St. Joseph’s Health, Park Rapids, for anyone who has experienced the death of a friend, relative or loved one, is held the first Thursday of each month, 2-2:30 p.m., in CHI St. Joseph’s Health South Lobby Conference Room.
Friday, Nov. 8
L-B Lions Club chili cook-off
Laporte-Benedict Lions Club will hold its 5th annual chili cook-off from 5-7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Laporte. All proceeds to benefit Luke Ewert in his fight against non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Chili entries are $12 per chili entry w/tastings, beverages and voting. Tastings, beverages, voting are $5 per person. To register call (218) 760-5866 or email laportebenedictlionsclub@gmail.com
Saturday, Nov. 9
Backus Lions craft, bake sale
Get a jump on holiday shopping and stock up on goodies for the deer hunters at the Lions Holiday craft and bake sale, 8 a.m.-noon, Backus City Hall, downtown. Enjoy our cranberry muffin cake with butter sauce; coffee or cider.
Monday, Nov. 11
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Monday, Nov. 25
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at Calvary Church in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Monday, Dec. 9
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Monday, Dec. 30
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at Calvary Church in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Thursday, March 12
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Thursday, April 9
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Thursday, May 14
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Thursday, June 11
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Thursday, July 9
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Thursday, Aug. 13
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Thursday, Sept. 10
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
