Thursday, Oct. 14
Business After Hours
Business After Hours is back, sponsored by Next Innovations, 7981 Town Hall Road, Walker, 5-7 p.m. Bring $2 and your business card for door prize drawings and Split the Pot.
Military vets gather
Military folks are invited to gather to eat out at Charlie’s Up North at the Y Junction of Highways 371 N. and 200 E., east of Walker. This is no longer an official organized group, but all veterans, friends and family are welcome. Call Lynn at (218) 562-4378 for information. Hope to see you there.
Sunday, Oct. 17
Frankly Country at Legion
Frankie Lamb’s Frankly Country Band, playing classic country, pop, swing and old-time will appear from 2-5 p.m. at the Backus American Legion. The dance is followed by a Cass County Youth Committee benefit dinner featuring oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, roll, dessert, for $10 a plate; served from 5 p.m. until gone.
Hack Legion Auxiliary b’fst
The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Club. Choice of biscuits and gravy with eggs or French toast, eggs and bacon; juice and coffee, $7. Proceeds support youth scholarships.
Monday, Oct. 18
Free tech class at The Hub
The Hub in Hackensack will host a free Tech class at 1 p.m. Get questions answered about your electronic devices.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
Foot care clinic at The Hub
Public Health will hold a foot care clinic by appointment at The Hub, Hackensack; call Jenny at (218) 838-2367.
NAMI suicide prevention
The Minnesota National Alliance on Mental Illness is offering a free online suicide prevention class tailored to farming communities. The program helps individuals learn three steps anyone can take to help prevent a suicide. This 1.5 hour class is for members of rural and ag communities over age 16. It will be offered from 1-2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays Sept. 21, Oct. 19 and Dec. 16. To register see “Classes” at namimn.org. For more information call 651-645-2948.
Thursday, Oct. 21
Potluck, Bingo at The Hub
The Hub in Hackensack will host a potluck at noon followed by BINGO. Bring a dish to pass.
Sons of Norway meet
The Walker Sons of Norway will meet at Hope Lutheran Church, Walker, at 7 p.m. A program of mostly Norwegian music will be given by Sarah Carlson on piano and organ, daughter Claire on violin, son Peter on cello, and Bob Madison on euphonium. All are from Bemidji but also have a cabin on Kabekona Lake. Sarah is director of the music program at First Lutheran Church, Bemidji, and plays piano in the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra. Free, open to the public. Treats afterward.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Ruby’s Pantry-Laporte
Ruby’s Pop-up Pantry will be held today at the Laporte School Bus Garage, across from 315 Main St. W., Laporte, starting at 4:30 p.m. until 6 or until food bundles run out. If possible, bring empty boxes to be swapped for prepared bundles. Each bundle is a $20 donation; no limit on how many. Pre-registration at www.rubyspantry.org. Drive-through distribution; guests do not leave vehicles. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran church, Laporte.
Sunday, Oct. 31
Trick or Treat at The Hub
The Hub, Hackensack, will hold an open house trick or treat from 5-7 p.m. People may set up a table, bring their candy to hand out, and enjoy the evening. Open to the public.
