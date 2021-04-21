Events and activities
Hack Lions resume monthly b’fsts
The Hackensack Lions will resume serving their monthly pancake breakfasts, starting May 2, 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. Breakfasts will be held the first Sunday of each month, May-October; COVID guidelines will be followed. Free-will donations go to local causes.
Monday, April 26
LifeLine Screening
The Hackensack Hub hosts Life Line Screening by appointment, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. To learn more or to sign up, go to https://www.lifelinescreening.com/
Tuesday, April 27
An Evening in Tuscany
Faith in Action for Cass County invites you to attend the 10th “An Evening in Tuscany” spaghetti dinner, served curbside for pickup at Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Menu: Mike’s special sauce OR simple sauce with meatballs; garlic rounds; dessert. Hours are 4:30-6 p.m. Call 675-5435 to reserve meal and specify choice of sauce. Come and support Faith in Action’s volunteer drivers who have remained on the job throughout the pandemic. Free-will donations accepted at the door. All are welcome.
Sex Trafficking presentation
The Brainerd Lakes Area Sex Trafficking Task force will give a presentation at 1 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran church, Backus. It will include information on currently trends, language and what to be aware of. Human trafficking is a growing public health concern, and Minnesota is not exempt. Emmanuel Lutheran Church is located at 603 Hwy. 371, Backus.
Wednesday, April 28
Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte
Ruby’s Pantry will be in Laporte today at the Laporte School Bus Garage, across the street from 315 Main St. W. Distribution of food bundles (shares) will be from 4:30-6 p.m. or until bundles run out. Please do not arrive or line up before 4 p.m., as buses are returning and volunteers are preparing the bundles. No need to bring boxes. Each bundle is a $20 donation. You will receive an abundance of groceries. This is a drive-through distribution, so please prepare your trunk. Guests must stay in their vehicles; no bathrooms available. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church-Laporte.
Sunday, May 2
The Hackensack Lions will resume serving their monthly pancake breakfasts May 2, 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. Breakfasts will be held the first Sunday of each month, May-October; COVID guidelines will be followed. Free-will donations accepted, with proceeds on May 2 going to Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort.
Sat. May 15 and 22
Support Wolves Trapshooting
Support the WHA Wolves trapshooting team from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Anderson’s Pine Point Resort, 9693 Pine Point Rd. NW, Walker by purchasing a “Burger Bundle:” — choice of burgers, sides, beverages, $15.
Sunday, July 18
Brainerd Ski Loons water show
The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 5 p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.
Sunday, Aug. 1
The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 5 p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.
Sunday, Aug. 15
The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 5 p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.
Wed., Aug. 18
The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 6:30 p.m. p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.
Sat., Aug. 21
Real Vikings. No horns.
The Crow Wing Viking Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds, presented by the Sons of Norway. Authentic Viking age costumes, weapons, crafts, music, games. An affordable family event with special activities for the kids. On-site food, free parking.
