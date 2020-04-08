Events and activities

Beltrami garden party cancelled

Beltrami County Master Gardeners are cancelling the 2020 Garden Party because of the COVID-19 virus. If you have already sent in your registration fees, those will be returned.  The club looks forward to hosting future events as this national safety concern evolves.

Firearms Safety Training cancelled

DNR Firearms Safety Training originally planned for March 30 through April 23, at The Hub in Hackensack has been  cancelled.

AARP tax prep cancelled

The AARP free tax preparations every Wednesday at The Hub in Hackensack are cancelled.

FWWC meeting cancelled

The First Widows and Widowers Club meeting for March 30 has been cancelled

Bemidji Choir cancelled

The Bemidji Choir performance at St. Agnes in Walker March 23 has been cancelled.

Kitchigami Libraries closed

All Kitchigami Regional Library Service branch libraries, including Walker, will be closed effective March 18, until further notice. Bookmobile services will operate as a pick-up service only at stops. Regional KRLS Board meeting on March 19 is cancelled. Fees associated with overdue materials will be waived during this time period. Please view digital collections for 24/7 access to materials.

Symphony fundraiser postponed

“Dancing by Design,” a dance-filled fundraiser for the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra originally set for March 22, has been postponed due to the corona virus.

Holy Week, April 5-12

Holy Week Services

During the COVID-19 outbreak, many churches have chosen other ways to celebrate Holy Week instead of on-site services, such as YouTube or live-streaming. Worshippers are encouraged to contact their church for the latest information. Visit The Pilot-Independent’s Worship Schedule on page 7A for phone numbers and/or websites.   

Monday, April 20

New Chorale forming

Are you of Norwegian ancestry? Would you like to visit Norway? Even if you’re not Norwegian, do you love to sing in a SATB choir? Then you might be interested in attending the Minnesota Norskland Chorale’s first rehearsal, 6:30 p.m., Community Church of Walker (UCC). For more info email to aamodt@paulbunyan.net.

Saturday, May 23

Childbirth Preparation

Classes are designed for the seventh, eighth and ninth months of pregnancy. CHI St. Joseph’s Lower Level Conf. Rm., 6-9 p.m. The next Saturday session is May 23. To register go to https://chisjh.org/childbirth-registration/ or call Janine at 218-616-3385.

