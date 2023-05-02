Events and activities
Trivia night, WaterShed
Every Wednesday night, 7 p.m. is Trivia Night at The WaterShed, Walker
Bingo, Shingobee on the Bay
Every Wednesday night, 6 p.m.-free Bingo at Shingobee on the Bay.
Surf/Turf, Raffle, Cabana
Every Thursday night, 7 p.m.., is a Surf and Turf Raffle at Cabana Del Norte, Walker.
Trivia night, Rendezvous
Every Friday night, 6 p.m., is Trivia Night at Rendezvous Brewing, Hackensack.
Game Day Sunday
Portage Brewing, Walker, welcomes all to Game Day Sunday,, noon to 5 p.m.
Wed., May 3
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime at 10:30 a.m. This month is all about Storytime Stations. Kids and caregiver can explore books, activities and crafts together, at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This week’s theme is “Bugs.”
Thursday, May 4
Friends of Walker Library
Friends of the Walker Public Library will hold their first meeting of 2023 at 5 p.m. at the Library’s temporary home, lower level of American National Bank, Walker. Find out more about progress on the new library, fundraising activities and volunteer opportunities. For more info contact Kathi Cadmus at (218) 547-6444.
Cultural Thursday
Learn about Greece at Cultural Thursday at Central Lakes College, noon, Chalberg Theater. Presenter is CLC Communications instructor Kari Frisch.
Sunday, May 7
Hack Lions Pancake B’fst
The Hackensack Lions resume their monthly pancake breakfasts the first Sunday of each month, May through October, 8-11 at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. Breakfast includes buttermilk pancakes, sausage, beverage and condiments for a free-will donation.
Tuesday, May 9
Walker Library presents
The Walker Public Library and Historian Arn Kind present: Liberators and the Holocaust, the tragic story of the Holocaust through first-person narratives of American soldiers who liberated prisoners in Nazi Concentration Camps. Lower level, Walker American Legion.
CLC Orchestra
The Central Lakes College Jazz Orchestra, featuring vocalist Rebecca Timmins, and CLC Wind Symphony present their spring concert, “Perseverance,” at 7 p.m. in Chalberg Theater; $5 for adults; students and children age 14 and younger free.
Wednesday, May 10
Preschool Storytime
Preschool storytime stations at the Walker Library. This week’s theme is Trucks.
Thursday, May 11
Military group meets
The Military Group will meet at 5 p.m. at Zorbaz’s Restaurant north of Dorset on Hwy. 226. This is an open group; service members are encouraged to bring family and friends and enjoy a meal together. Call Lynn at (218) 652-4378 with questions.
Friday, May 12
Elementary Concert
WHA Elementary’s Spring Music Concert is at 1 p.m.
Saturday, May 13
Alpaca Open Farm Days
Triple T Alpaca Farm, Foreston, welcomes the public to a free day at the farm, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This family fun day will feature food trucks, farm tours, vendors and more. Triple T Alpaca Farm is located at 15414 140th St., Foreston.
Monday, May 15
Vocal music concert
WHA’s 7-12 spring vocal music concert and awards is at 7 p.m.
Wed., May 16
Library Board meeting
Walker Library Board meets at the Walker Fire Hall meeting room.
Thursday, May 17
Preschool Storytime
Preschool storytime stations at the Walker Library. This week’s theme is Space.
Monday, May 22
Band concert, awards
WHA’s 7-12 spring band concert and awards is at 7 p.m.
Tuesday, May 23
Band, vocal concerts
WHA’s sixth grade spring band and vocal music concert is at 1:30 p.m.
Thursday, May 24
Preschool Storytime
Preschool storytime stations at the Walker Library. This week’s theme is Cats.
Friday, May 25
Library Book Club
Join us this month to discuss “Whisper Network” by Chandler Baker. To be part of the book club, stop by the library and pick up a copy.
Thursday, May 31
Preschool Storytime
Preschool storytime stations at the Walker Library. This week’s theme is Dogs.
Thur.-Sat. June 8-10
ABC Sale
The Attic, Basement, Closet Sale will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 0.5 mi. E. of the Y Junction on Hwy. 200 south of Walker. Thursday and Friday, 8-6 and Saturday, 8-noon. All proceeds go to Immanuel Lutheran School, preschool through grade 8. Donations wanted; call Lavonne at (218) 682-3824 or Pat at (218) 536-1188; or email to milakeswebb@tds.net. Donations of furniture, clean clothing, linens, toys, tools and treasures will be greatly appreciated (No TVs or electronics, please!)
Thursday, June 8
NAC welcomes author Eskens
The Northwoods Arts Council welcomes Minnesota author Allen Eskens June 8, 1 p.m., at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hackensack, for a presentation, book-signing and book sale. Free event, but reservations required. Go to www.northwoodsartscouncil.org to register.
