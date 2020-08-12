Wednesday, August 12
Beltrami Co-op annual meeting
Beltrami Electric Co-op’s annual meeting will be held at the Co-op’s Community Room, beginning at 5 p.m. Due to COVID-19 concerns and regulations, the meeting will be limited to essential coooprative business. No meal, door prizes or give-aways. Members will be able to watch the meeting live by opening their YouTube app and searching “Beltrami Electric,” or by visiting the website at www.beltramielectric.com and clicking on the YouTube icon in the upper right. Co-op members may cast ballots for director candidates via mail, online or bring their ballot to the meeting.
Thursday, August 13
Hubbard UMC cancels pig roast
Hubbard United Methodist Church regrets that it is necessary to cancel this year’s Pig Roast, which would have been held Aug. 13, due to COVID-19.
Sat.-Sun., Aug. 15-16
No Art Fair at the Winery
Forest Edge Winery announces with regret that it will not be hosting the Art Fair at the Winery Aug. 15-16, 2020. Due to the limits on numbers of visitor, social distancing protocols, and the increasing number of COVID cases across the US, owners Steve and Kristin Twait felt it is not safe to host the art fair this year. They plan to hold the event Aug. 21-22, 2021, the 20th anniversary of the event.
Tuesday, August 18
Jolly Jammers gather
Join the Jolly Jammers at 7 p.m. at Akeley Methodist Church. If you play an instrument, sing or have a listening ear, you re welcome. Microphones and electric power (if needed) will be furnished. Seating will be spaced for safety. Bring a treat to share; beverage provided. For more info call 652-2885.
Saturday, August 22
Walk to Remember cancelled
Walk to Remember, held in Walker to honor family and friends who are touched by Alzheimer’s and other dementias, has been cancelled for 2020 but hopes to reschedule in 2021.
Saturday, August 29
Pastor Judy retirement reception
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hackensack, will hold a retirement reception for their beloved Pastor Judy, from 1-3 p.m. in the Memorial Garden and lawn. Masks required; social distancing will be practiced. Members of the congregation and community are encouraged to attend to share their best wishes with Pastor. A basket for cards will be available; those who wish to mail cards can send to Pastor Judy, c/o St. Paul’s, PO Box 307, Hackensack, MN 56452. Pastor Judy’s last Sunday will be Sept. 6. During the COVID-19 pandemic, all worship services have been streamed live via Facebook.
Sat.-Sun., Sept. 5-6
Arts Off 84 Art Crawl canceled
Due to the COVID-19 virus, the 2020 Arts Off 84 Art Crawl, scheduled for Sept. 5-6, has been canceled. The decision needed to be made early as the Art Crawl brochure listing vendors and sites is usually printed in June. The 14th annual Arts Off 84 Art Crawl will return Sept. 4-5, 2021.
Saturday, Sept. 12
Ethnic Fest cancelled
The Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce announces with regret the cancellation of Ethnic Fest Sept. 12, 2020, due to uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fri.-Sun., Sept. 25-27
Hack Chainsaw Event cancelled
The Hackensack Area Chamber of Commerce regretfully announces the cancellation of the 2020 Chainsaw Carving Event. They look forward to seeing everyone in 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.