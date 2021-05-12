Friday May 14

Hack Fire and Rescue fundraiser

A fundraiser to support the Hackensack Area Fire and Rescue Department will be held at Swanson’s Bait and Tackle from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Von Hanson’s Meats will donate hot dogs and brats.

Sat. May 15 and 22

Support Wolves Trapshooting

Support the WHA Wolves trapshooting team from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Anderson’s Pine Point Resort, 9693 Pine Point Rd.  NW, Walker by purchasing a “Burger Bundle:” — choice of burgers, sides, beverages, $15.

Fri.-Sat., May 14-15

Hack Legion Auxiliary Poppy Drive

The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary members will be distributing poppies at local businesses Friday and Saturday. May is Poppy Month, and red poppies are worn to commemorate the sacrifice of so many men and women who have given their lives fighting for their country. Please wear a poppy in memory of our veterans. If you wish to donate to the Unit 202 Poppy Fund to support veterans, leave a check payable to “Unit 202 Poppy Fund” at the Legion Post or mail to PO Box 414, Hackensack, MN 56452

Sunday May 16

Hackensack Legion Auxil. b’fast

The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Club. Choice of biscuits and gravy with eggs OR French toast with eggs and bacon; juice, coffee, $7. Proceeds support youth scholarships. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Tuesday, May 18

Jolly Jammers in Akeley

Join the Jolly Jammers at 7 p.m. at Akeley Methodist Church. If you play an instrument, sing or have a listening ear, you are welcome. Microphones and electric power (if needed) will be furnished. Seating will be spaced for safety. Bring a treat to share; beverage provided. For more info call 652-2885.

Saturday May 22

Pet Wellness Clinic

Great River Rescue, Bemidji, will hold a pet wellness clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments must be made in advance; $10 deposit. To learn more and to register go to www.greatriverrescue.com under the “Events” tab. Great River  Rescue is located at 1612 Carr Lake Road and is open Tues.-Fri., 12:30-5:30 p.m. and Sat., 12:30-4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 26

Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte

Ruby’s  Pantry will be in Laporte today. Express Track Registration is available again (previously known as pre-registration). Go online to www.RubysPantry.org, go to the Laporte page and sign up and donate for your share or shares. We are located at the Laporte School Bus Garage, across the street from 315 Main St. W. Distribution of food bundles (shares) will be from 4:30-6 p.m. or until bundles run out. Please do not arrive or line up before 4 p.m., as buses are returning and volunteers are preparing the bundles. No need to bring boxes. Each bundle is a $20 donation. You will receive an abundance of groceries. This is a drive-through distribution, so please prepare your trunk. Guests must stay in their vehicles; no bathrooms available. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church-Laporte.

Walker Legion blood drive

Walker American Legion Post 134 will host a blood drive from 1:15-5:30 p.m. Call Bev Meyer, 547-2038, to schedule an appointment.

Saturday, June 12

Foothills Silent Auction, Picnic

Foothills Christian Academy, Backus, will hold a silent auction and picnic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, July 18

Brainerd Ski Loons water show

The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 5 p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.

Sunday, Aug. 1

Brainerd Ski Loons water show

The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 5 p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.

Saturday, August 14

Battle of the Bands, 5K Fun Run

Foothills Christian Academy, Backus, will hold a Battle of the Bands Fundraiser and 5K Family Fun Run. For details call 947-3206.

Sunday, Aug. 15

Brainerd Ski Loons water show

The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 5 p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.

Wed., Aug. 18

Brainerd Ski Loons water show

The Brainerd Ski Loons will perform a free water ski show at Lum Park in Brainerd, 6:30 p.m. p.m., featuring human ski pyramids, ski jumpers and skiers pulled 360 degrees around the boat. Fun for the whole family; concessions available. Bring lawn chairs and/or blankets.

Sat., Aug. 21

Real Vikings. No horns.

The Crow Wing Viking Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Crow Wing County Fairgrounds, presented by the Sons of Norway. Authentic Viking age costumes, weapons, crafts, music, games. An affordable family event with special activities for the kids. On-site food, free parking.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments