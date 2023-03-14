Events and activities
Story Time, Library
Every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. is story time for pre-schoolers at the Walker Library.
Trivia night, WaterShed
Every Wednesday night, 7 p.m. is Trivia Night at The WaterShed, Walker
Surf/Turf, Raffle, Cabana
Every Thursday night, 7 p.m.., is a Surf and Turf Raffle at Cabana Del Norte, Walker.
Trivia night, Rendezvous
Every Friday night, 6 p.m., is Trivia Night at Rendezvous Brewing, Hackensack.
Game Day Sunday
Portage Brewing, Walker, welcomes all to Game Day Sunday,, noon to 5 p.m.
Wed., March 15
Lunch and Learn
Lunch and Learn, noon, Leech Lake Area Chamber offices, “Chamber 101” Class. Learn what the Chamber is and does. Bring your own lunch, we will provide coffee and water. RSVPs appreciated but not required.
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime with Stacey is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This week’s theme is “St. Patrick’s Day Fun.”
Thursday, March 16
Hub membership potluck
The Hub in Hackensack will hold a membership potluck at noon, followed by a meeting at 1 p.m.
Friday, March 17
St. Agnes Lenten fish fry
St. Agnes Catholic Church, Walker, will serve a Lenten Fish Fry tonight, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Adults $14, kids under 12, $7.
Live music
Live Music at Portage Brewing, Walker, 5-8 p.m. with Lou Samsa.
Saturday, March 18
St. Pat’s Day, Backus
The Ramona Fritz Band will play at the Backus Legion, celebrating St. Patrick’s Day, 7-11 p.m.
Spring Brunch Bash
Spring Brunch Bash at Green Scene, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday, March 19
Legion Auxiliary b’fst
The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Club. Choice of biscuits, gravy and eggs OR eggs, bacon, hash browns and toast; juice and coffee for $8. Proceeds support youth scholarships.
Fundraiser at Immanuel
An Irish Beef Stew and Silent Auction fundraiser will be held from 5-7 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran School, 0.5 mi. east of the Y Junction on Hwy. 200, south of Walker. Also vote for your favorite chili during our chili cook-off!
Monday, March 20
BSU Choir Concert
St. Agnes Catholic Church, Walker, hosts the BSU Choir Concert at 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, March 21
Gallery North Creative Café
Gallery North’s Creative Café, 310 Fourth St. NW, Brainerd, runs from 4-6 p.m. Artists will take you on a hands-on adventure into the arts. Create a whimsical bird house using found objects. Classes are for ages 10 and up. Cost is $10 per activity; no pre-registration required.
Business After Hours
Business After Hours will be held at the WACC, 4-6 p.m., sponsored by Walker Rotary.
Library Board meets
The Walker Public Library Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Fire Hall meeting room.
Wed., March 22
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime with Stacey is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This week’s theme is “Wake Up and Get Ready For the Day.”
Ruby’s Pantry
The next Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte will be held today at the Laporte School Bus Garage, across from 315 Main St. W. Distribution is from 4:30-6 p.m. Each share is now $25; bring EXACT CHANGE. No limit on the number of bundles. Bring boxes to switch out for prepared bundles, if possible. Drive-through distribution. Pre-register at www.RubysPantry.org. Also sign up to volunteer.
Thursday, March 23
Coffee with the Mayor
Enjoy coffee and conversation with Walker Mayor Jerecho Worth from 8-10 a.m. at Walker Bay Coffee, sponsored by Bank Forward. Have a cup on us!
Fri.-Sat., March 24-25
Live Music-Chase
Live music at Chase on the Lake with Hunter Schroeder, 7 p.m.
Friday, March 24
St. Agnes Lenten fish fry
St. Agnes Catholic Church, Walker, will serve a Lenten Fish Fry tonight, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Adults $14, kids under 12, $7.
Saturday, March 25
Spring Craft Fair
Laporte School Community Ed will hold a spring craft fair March 25, 9-3 at the school. More than 40 vendors. Pics with the Easter Bunny; kids’ crafts; kids’ scavenger hunt; spring floral wall; floral arrangement class; soup fundraiser. Vendors still wanted. Contact Caitlin Hadrava (caitlin.hadrava@laporte.k12.mn.us) ASAP.
Live Music at Portage
Live music at Portage Brewing, 7 p.m., with Drew Peterson and Kelly Smith.
Sunday, March 26
Laporte Auxiliary fundraiser
The “Welcome Spring” fundraiser for the Laporte American Legion Auxiliary will be held at Laporte Town Hall, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a soup and sandwich lunch and bake sale. Your donations will be used for scholarships and veterans’ programs.
Tuesday, March 28
Kevin Kling at Am. Legion
Minnesota’s Storyteller Kevin Kling will speak at 4 p.m, lower level of the Walker American Legion, brought to you by the Walker Public Library. Kling is best known for his popular commentaries on NPR’s All Things Considered and his storytelling stage shows. His autobiographical tales are as enchanting as they are true to life.
Wed., March 29
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime with Stacey is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This week’s theme is “Good Morning.”
Thursday, March 30
Library Book Club
Join us in discussing “Once Upon a Time There Was You,” by Elizabeth Berg, 5 p.m. To be part of the book club stop by the library to pick up a copy of this book at the library’s temporary location, the lower level, American National Bank, Walker.
Friday, March 31
St. Agnes Lenten fish fry
St. Agnes Catholic Church, Walker, will serve a Lenten Fish Fry tonight, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Adults $14, kids under 12, $7.
St. Theodore’s Lenten fish fry
St. Theodore’s Catholic Church, Laporte will serve a fish fry from 5-7 p.m. featuring fried fish, French fries, coleslaw, baked beans, fry bread and brownies. Sponsored by Mother Teresa Council, Knights of Columbus.
Sunday, April 30
ASI, SON meet
Bemidji branches of Sons of Norway and the American Swedish Institute will hold a joint meeting at 2 p.m. to hear Loraine Jensen, president of the American Association of Runic Studies, speak in person. Jensen is a foremost expert on runes.
Monday, May 1
100+ Women Who Care
100 Plus Women Who Care of the Leech Lake Area will meet from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Arvig WACC to raise funds for local nonprofit organizations. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make a difference. in the Leech Lake community. For more information go to the Facebook page 100+Women Who Care of Leech Lake Area or call or text Mar Kuha at 218-839-1974 or Margie Richardson at 218-760-4715.
