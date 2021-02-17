Events and activities

CRMC seeks volunteers

The Cuyuna Regional Medical Center is seeking individuals to join its advisory council to provide staff with constructive advice to improve patient experiences. CRMC is committed to partnering with patients and families to assist with creating a patient-centered approach to care. If interested contact Stephanie Nelson at (218) 546-2354 or Stephanie.Nelson@cuyunamed.org

Sunday, Feb. 21

Hack Legion Auxiliary breakfast

The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Club. Choice of pancakes, bacon and eggs or biscuits and gravy with eggs; juice and coffee; $7. Proceeds support youth scholarships.

Tuesday, Feb. 23

55+ Driver Course via ZOOM

The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer a four-hour refresher 55+ Driver Improvement course via ZOOM. Course #48119 will be offered 12:30-4:30 p.m. via Distance Learning/Zoom. Fee is $24. For more info or to register visit www.driverdiscountprogram.com or call (888) 234-1294.

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte

The next Pop-up Pantry will be held at the Laporte School bus garage, across from 315 Main St. W. Distribution from 4:30-6 p.m. or until bundles (shares) run out. Do not line up before 4 p.m. as buses are returning and volunteers are preparing bundles. No need to bring boxes. Each bundle is a $20 donation. You will receive an abundance of groceries. This is a drive-through distribution; please make room in your trunk for the bundles. No bathroom to use; guests must stay in vehicles. Ruby’s Pantry-Laporte is sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church.

