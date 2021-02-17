Events and activities
CRMC seeks volunteers
The Cuyuna Regional Medical Center is seeking individuals to join its advisory council to provide staff with constructive advice to improve patient experiences. CRMC is committed to partnering with patients and families to assist with creating a patient-centered approach to care. If interested contact Stephanie Nelson at (218) 546-2354 or Stephanie.Nelson@cuyunamed.org
Sunday, Feb. 21
Hack Legion Auxiliary breakfast
The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Club. Choice of pancakes, bacon and eggs or biscuits and gravy with eggs; juice and coffee; $7. Proceeds support youth scholarships.
Tuesday, Feb. 23
55+ Driver Course via ZOOM
The Minnesota Highway Safety Center will offer a four-hour refresher 55+ Driver Improvement course via ZOOM. Course #48119 will be offered 12:30-4:30 p.m. via Distance Learning/Zoom. Fee is $24. For more info or to register visit www.driverdiscountprogram.com or call (888) 234-1294.
Wednesday, Feb. 24
Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte
The next Pop-up Pantry will be held at the Laporte School bus garage, across from 315 Main St. W. Distribution from 4:30-6 p.m. or until bundles (shares) run out. Do not line up before 4 p.m. as buses are returning and volunteers are preparing bundles. No need to bring boxes. Each bundle is a $20 donation. You will receive an abundance of groceries. This is a drive-through distribution; please make room in your trunk for the bundles. No bathroom to use; guests must stay in vehicles. Ruby’s Pantry-Laporte is sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.