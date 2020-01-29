Wednesday, Jan. 29
Grazing Workshop in Guthrie
The Hubbard County SWCD and NRCS will host the 9th annual Grazing Workshop at the Guthrie Community Center (44255 Rail Road), starting at 8:30 a.m. (bad weather backup date will be Feb. 5). Call Hubbard SWCD by Jan. 24 at (218) 732-0121 for a reservation.
Thursday, Jan. 30
Immanuel Luth. School open h’se
Immanuel Lutheran School open House and Registration will be held from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Visit classrooms, meet teachers, register for the 20-21 school year for preschool through grade 8. Immanuel is located one-half mile east of the Y Junction on Hwy. 200, south of Walker.
Thursday, Feb. 6
PEO Chapter CY meets
PEO Chapter CY meets at Hope Lutheran Church, social at noon, meeting 12:30 p.m. Hostesses Helen Hankins and Jean Ruzicka. Program: Exemplification, President’s Letter, Scholar Award Brief and Getting to Know You - Jean Ruzicka.
TOPS open house
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will hold an open house at 5:30 p.m. at Kabekona Community Church. Free meeting; no charge, no obligation. For info call Deb at (218) 224-2426.
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218) 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com
First Thursday Clinic
CHI St. Joseph’s Healthy Community hosts hemoglobin screenings, free blood pressure checks, immunizations for adults age 19 and older. HgbA1c (nonfasting) testing, $10, by appointment. Clinics 1-3 p.m. first Thurs., 1415 First St. E., Suite 2, Park Rapids. Call (218) 237-5478.
Grief Support Group
A grief support group, hosted by CHI St. Joseph’s Health, Park Rapids, for anyone who has experienced the death of a friend, relative or loved one, is held the first Thursday of each month, 2-3:30 p.m., in CHI St. Joseph’s Health South Lobby Conference Room.
Saturday, Feb. 8
Childbirth Preparation
The next session begins Feb. 8; classes are designed for third trimester of pregnancy; held online and in CHI St. Joseph’s Health Lower Level Conf. Room. to learn more or to register, go to https://chisjh.org/childbirth-registration/ or call Janine at 218-616-3385.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Open Mic moves to Sunday p.m.
Kokoro’s Express Yourself Open Mic and Coffeehouse kicks back into gear on Sunday afternoons during the winter months, 2-4 p.m., on the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Sign-up for performers is at 1:30 p.m. February’s theme is “The many Faces of Love.”
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Speakers on mental illness
In Our Own Voice, a free public education program, will feature two speakers to share personal stories of living with a mental illness and recovery from 10-11:30 a.m. at Mesabi Range College, 1001 W. Chestnut St., Virginia.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Retired Military Group
The Park Rapids Area Retired Military Group meets second Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Cottage Cafe, Menahga. All retired military from all service branches are welcome with family and friends. Call Cmdr. David Buchholz at (218) 616-0432 with questions.
Thursday, March 5
PEO Chapter CY meets
PEO Chapter CY meets at the home of Dorothy Opheim, social at noon, meeting 12:30 p.m. Hostesses Chris Opheim and Sue Sessing. Program: Probation Services. Presenter: Michelle Nistler. Also election and installation of officer, election of delegate and alternate to MSC.
