Events and activities
BSU faculty art exhibit
An exhibition of work featuring faculty from BSU’s Department of Technology, Art and Design will be on display until Oct. 28 in BSU’s Talley Gallery. Exhibitors include Andrew Graham, Sachel Josefson, Mitch Blessing, Timothy Brockman, Eric Carlson, Bonnie Higgins, Michael Lund, Steve Sundahl, David Towley, Alice Blessing and Cyrus Swan.
Wed., Oct. 12
Library storytime
Stories, activities, crafts with Miss Stacey for Pre-K kids at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Military group meets
The Military Group will meet at 6 p.m. at The Outpost, Huntersville. Service members, bring anyone you wish. This is a open group. Come enjoy a meal together. Call Lynn for more info at (218) 652-4378.
Fall Rally LWML
The fall Rally of the Bemidji Park Rapids Zone, Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Walker; registration at 9 a.m., rally begins at 9:30 a.m. Theme: Deaf Ministry, Ephphatha, Be Opened.
Business After Hours
Business After Hours will be held at the WACC, 5-7 p.m. Bring $2 and a business card for “split the pot.”
Fri.-Sat., Oct. 14-15
Live music at the Chase
Live music at Chase on the Lake, 7-10 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 16
Hack Legion Auxil. breakfast
The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Club. Choice of biscuits, gravy and eggs OR eggs, bacon, hash browns and toast; juice and coffee, $8. Proceeds support youth scholarships.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Izaak Walton League meets
The Cass County Izaak Walton League of America meets at 5:30 p.m., at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack. New members welcome. For info contact Jack Fitzgerald, (218) 682-2941.
Gallery North Creative Cafe
Gallery North’s Creative Cafe Event is from 4-6 p.m. where artists take you on an adventure into the arts. Artist Elaine Netland will help you paint your own snowman for a holiday ghreeting card. No experience required; all materials supplied. Classes geared to age 12 and up. Cost $10 per activity, no pre-registration required. Gallery North is located at 310 Fourth St. NW, Bemidji
Wed., Oct. 19
Library storytime
Stories, activities, crafts with Miss Stacey for Pre-K kids at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank.
Bead People at the Library
Make Bead People with Jamie Lee, 1-3:30 p.m., Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. Lee will teach the story of the Bead People Peace Project. Free class for ages 7 and up; registration required. Call (218) 547-1019 or stop in to sign up.
Stone pendant drilling/ Library
Learn stone pendant drilling with Jamie Lee, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. Learn techniques of drilling through stone and glass with a diamond bit, wire wrapping and creative design. Participants will create their own stone and glass pendant. Free class for adults; registration required. Call (218) 547-1019 or stop in to sign up.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Sons of Norway meets
Walker Sons of Norway welcomes Linda Nordland of Clearbrook who will present a travelogue of “Travel to Iceland, Sweden and Norway,” Hope Lutheran Church, 7 p.m. Come see some of Iceland, Sweden and Norway’s top attractions. Free program, open to the public, refreshments served.
Fri.-Sat., Oct. 21-22
Live music at the Chase
Live music at Chase on the Lake, 7-10 p.m.
Tues., Oct. 25
Immunization clinic
Cass County Public Health will hold an immunization clinic from 9-10 a.m.
Wed., Oct. 26
Library storytime
Stories, activities, crafts with Miss Stacey for Pre-K kids at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Library storytime
Walker Public Library Book Club meets the last Thursday of the month Call (218) 547-1019 or stop in for this month’s title.
