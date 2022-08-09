Wed., August 10
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Lakeside Fireplace and Stove and Horseshoe Bay Resort.
Thursday, Aug. 11
Walker Bay Live
Walker Bay Live will be at Mustang Sally’s north of Walker, with live music and more, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Crazy Days
Downtown Walker will be filled with crazy Crazy Days bargains, starting at 9 a.m.
Friday, August 12
Dueling Pianos
Dueling Pianos returns to Moondance Event Center at 6 p.m. for a zany night of music and fun.
Fri.-Sat., August 12-13
Magnificat Seminar
Our Lady of the Lake Chapter of Magnificat presents “Life in the Spirit” seminar at St. Agnes Catholic Church, Walker. Friday, registration at 5:30 p.m., meal at 6 p.m. Saturday, 8:30 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. breakfast, noon lunch. Cost $50. For reservations call Lorri at (218) 507-0953, or Jeanette at (218) 252-2772.
Friday, August 12
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Auto Zone-Wallker, and Mustang Sally’s.
Saturday, August 13
Crossing Arts Creativity Kits
Crossing Arts, 711 Laurel St., Brainerd, will have a Creativity Kit give-away from 10 a.m. to noon. Kits are for anyone who wants a bit of creative fun. Kits available on tables inside the shop; include two art projects, a coloring sheet and more. This month will include creating stick people and learning about bookbinding. Free but supplies limited. For more info call (218) 833-0416 or info@crossingarts.org.
Sunday, Aug. 14
Music at the Gazebo
Enjoy music by Murray and Julie Bright and Heather Cruse at 7 p.m., Community Church, Walker, Gazebo. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy music under the pines. Free-will offering.
Tuesday, August 16
Izaak Walton League meets
The Cass County Izaak Walton League of America meets at 5:30 p.m., at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack. For info contact Jack Fitzgerald, (218) 682-2941.
Music/Bingo at Wilbur’s
Wilbur’s On the Bay welcomes DJ-High NRG with Music Bingo, 6 p.m.
Battle of Sugar Point
The Men’s Fellowship Action Team at Salem Lutheran Church, Longville, welcomes local historian and author Cecelia McKeig who will give a presentation on the Battle of Sugar Point, the last battle between Native Americans and the U.S. Army, which was fought on the shores of Leech Lake. Meet and greet social at 7 p.m., presentation at 6:30 p.m. Free, open to all members of the community.
Wed., August 17
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Turf Tech and Jennifer Twaddle, CCHS Member.
Thursday, August 18
Countryside Co-op meeting
Countryside Co-op, Hackensack, will hold its annual member meeting at Union Congregational Church, Hackensack. Meeting at 5 p.m., potluck dinner to follow. All Co-op members are encouraged to attend. Stop by the Co-op to sign up or reply by email to countrysidecoop@tds.net
Kids’ activities
Join Carrie from the Walker Library at the Farmer’s Market, 11 a.m. for stories and activities for kids of all ages.
Walker Sons of Norway
Walker Sons of Norway meet at Hope Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. The program will feature Eric Dregni, author of “In Cod We Trust” and 15 other books. He will give a program on his latest book, “For the Love of Cod: a Father and Son’s Search for Norwegian Happiness.” Free program. Public invited; coffee and treats served.
Friday, August 19
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Peculiar Painter and Charlie’s Up North.
Sunday, August 21
Hack Legion Auxil. breakfast
The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Club. Choice of biscuits, gravy and eggs OR eggs, bacon, hash browns and toast; juice and coffee, $8. Proceeds support youth scholarships.
Wed., August 24
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by NeverWinter Clothing Co. and Walker Cleaners.
Thursday, August 18
Kids’ activities
Join Carrie from the Walker Library at the Farmer’s Market, 11 a.m. for stories and activities for kids of all ages.
Friday, August 26
Putt Fore Paws golf
Join Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort for the second Putt Fore Paws Golf Tournament at Tianna Country Club, Walker. Call (218) 675-7297 to register your team.
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Sylvan Township and Frizzell Furniture.
Saturday, August 27
WHA Class of 2002 reunion
The WHA Class of 2022 will hold its 20th reunion. Classmates are invited to meet at 3 p.m. at the school’s Blue Doors for a school tour. At 5 p.m., everyone will gather at the Boat Bar at Charlie’s Up North.
Tuesday, August 30
Hack Community Summit
A Hackensack Community Summit will be held from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at the Community Building to discuss the 2021 Comprehensive Plan, recently completed projects, future projects, current ordinances and possible updates, economic improvements and other projects. Residents of the city and surrounding area are welcome to attend. The Summit will be facilitated by the Region 5 Development Commission and Hackensack Game Changers.
Wed., August 31
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Rolf Smeby, CCHS member, and Heritage Custom Framing and Art and Antique Mall of Walker.
Friday, Sept. 2
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by The Boulders Restaurant and Resort Marine and Supply.
Wed., Sept. 7
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by May Creek Lodge and Benson’s Food and Drink Emporium
Friday, Sept. 9
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Stone Woman Herbals and Shingobee Township.
Monday, Sept. 12
Golf4Life tourney
The Walker Area Pregnancy Support Center is sponsoring the “Golf4Life” fundraising tournament at Tianna Country Club Walker. Registration at noon, shotgun start at 1 p.m. Pasta bar and awards at 5 p.m.; games and 50/50 raffle. Proceeds benefit WAPSC. For info call Kim Marshall at (952) 212-6345 or Sid Marlette at (218) 252-3265.
Wed., Sept. 14
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Walker Marine and Norm’s Auto Repair.
Friday, Sept. 16
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Leech Lake TV and First National Bank.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Izaak Walton League meets
The Cass County Izaak Walton League of America meets at 5:30 p.m., at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack. New members welcome. For info contact Jack Fitzgerald, (218) 682-2941.
Wed., Sept. 21
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Cass County and Northern Star Co-op.
Friday, Sept. 23
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Arvig Communications and Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters.
Wed., Sept. 28
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Leer Title and Bob and Nita Eagle Frink, CCHS members.
Friday, Sept. 30
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Leech Lake TV and Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Climate Change Forum
A Climate Change Forum will be held at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack. Pre-registration required by Oct. 1. Go to www.deep-portage.org/public-programs or contact Jack Fitzgerald, (218) 682-2941 for more info.
Tuesday, October 18
Izaak Walton League meets
The Cass County Izaak Walton League of America meets at 5:30 p.m., at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack. New members welcome. For info contact Jack Fitzgerald, (218) 682-2941.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.