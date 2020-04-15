Events and activities

In response to the COVID-19 virus, many of the events submitted earlier for the On Deck section may have been cancelled or postponed. Please call ahead before going to a listed event/activity.

Support Within Reach is open

Support Within Reach, a sexual violence resource center with offices in Aitkin, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Hubbard and Itasca counties, is still open and providing client services. It offers phone call meetings, Zoom meetings (if advocate and client have access), online training upon request. If you are in need of a sexual assault exam, go to the ER, and advocates will be present. Our crisis lines are still open: Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater and Hubbard: (800) 708-2727; Aitkin and Itasca: (866) 747-5008.

Walker Library curbside pickup

The Walker Public library will provide curbside service (pick up and drop off) Tuedays, Thursdays, Fridays, 10-4, and  Wednesdays, 10-6.  It will also provide telephone assistance, eServices, free Wi-Fi and personal assistance by phone or email. Call if you need assistance with faxing, printing or copying. For more info call (218) 547-1019 or email to walker@krls.org.

Alternatives for WAPS banquet

The Walker Area Pregnancy Center banquet, which had been postponed until June 15, has been canceled. The WAPS Board is now considering other alternatives and will announce plans when they are finalized.

Saturday, April 18

Lundrigan’s ‘Facebook Live’

Lundrigan’s will hold a Facebook Live Store online event starting at 10:30 a.m., presenting a few spring fashion lines with models. Viewers can watch and shop live or replay the video and shop after the event as well. The event will run about 2-3 hours. To access the event, go to the Lundrigan’s Facebook page.

Monday, April 20

New Chorale forming

Are you of Norwegian ancestry? Would you like to visit Norway? Even if you’re not Norwegian, do you love to sing in a SATB choir? Then you might be interested in attending the Minnesota Norskland Chorale’s first rehearsal, 6:30 p.m., Community Church of Walker (UCC). For more info email to aamodt@paulbunyan.net.

Saturday, May 23

Childbirth Preparation

Classes are designed for the seventh, eighth and ninth months of pregnancy. CHI St. Joseph’s Lower Level Conf. Rm., 6-9 p.m. The next Saturday session is May 23. To register go to https://chisjh.org/childbirth-registration/ or call Janine at 218-616-3385.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments