Events and activities
Nat’l. Library Week April 23-29
Celebrate National Library Week by visiting the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank, and check out all we have to offer. See plans for the new library building and spin the prize wheel for some FREE library swag.
Wed., March 29
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime with Stacey is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This week’s theme is “Good Morning.”
Thursday, March 30
Library Book Club
Join us in discussing “Once Upon a Time There Was You,” by Elizabeth Berg, 5 p.m. To be part of the book club stop by the library to pick up a copy of this book at the library’s temporary location, the lower level, American National Bank, Walker.
Friday, March 31
St. Agnes Lenten fish fry
St. Agnes Catholic Church, Walker, will serve a Lenten Fish Fry tonight, 5 to 6:30 p.m. Adults $14, kids under 12, $7.
St. Theodore’s Lenten fish fry
St. Theodore’s Catholic Church, Laporte will serve a fish fry from 5-7 p.m. featuring fried fish, French fries, coleslaw, baked beans, fry bread and brownies. Sponsored by Mother Teresa Council, Knights of Columbus.
Sunday, April 2
Palm Sunday, Trinity
Trinity Lutheran Church, ELCA, Cass Lake, will hold Palm Sunday service with communion at 10:30 a.m. All are welcome.
Wed., April 5
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime with Stacey is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This month’s theme is “Spring,” and our character is Gerald the Elephant from the Mo Willems books. This week’s stories are about “Spring Animals.”
Thursday, April 6
Maundy Thursday, Trinity
Trinity Lutheran Church, ELCA, Cass Lake, will hold Maundy Thursday service at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome.
Friday, April 7
Good Friday, Trinity
Trinity Lutheran Church, ELCA, Cass Lake, will hold Good Friday service at 5:30 p.m. All are welcome.
Sunday, April 9
Easter Sunday, Trinity
Trinity Lutheran Church, ELCA, Cass Lake, will hold Easter Sunday service with communion at 10:30 a.m. with a continental breakfast served from 9:30 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.
Tuesday, April 11
Memory Cafe in Hackensack
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be at Paws and Claws meeting from 10:30-noon. Theresa from Faith in Action will be speaking on Stress Management. Enjoy coffee, snacks and fellowship. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu
Wed., April 12
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime with Stacey is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This week’s theme is “Spring Birds.”
D.E.A.R. Day
Drop Everything And Read for 30 minutes today! Don’t have anything to read? Come to the Walker Library, Lower Level, American National Bank, for your free library card.
Thursday, April 13
Military group meets
The military group will meet at Blueberry Pines Restaurant north of Menagha on Hwy. 71 at 5 p.m. This is an open group and service members are encouraged to bring family members and friends. Come and enjoy a meal together. Call Lynn at (218) 652-4378 if you have any questions. Come support our military.
Tuesday, April 18
Library Board meeting
The Walker Public Library Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Walker Fire Hall meeting room.
Wed., April 19
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime with Stacey is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This week’s theme is “Spring Rain.”
Wed., April 26
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime with Stacey is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This week’s theme is “Spring Flowers.”
Thursday, April 27
Walker Library Book Club
Join the book club, 5 p.m., lower level, American National Bank, to discuss “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean. To be part of the book club, stop by the library to pick up your copy.
Sunday, April 30
ASI, SON meet
Bemidji branches of Sons of Norway and the American Swedish Institute will hold a joint meeting at 2 p.m. to hear Loraine Jensen, president of the American Association of Runic Studies, speak in person. Jensen is a foremost expert on runes.
Monday, May 1
100+ Women Who Care
100 Plus Women Who Care of the Leech Lake Area will meet from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Arvig WACC to raise funds for local nonprofit organizations. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to make a difference. in the Leech Lake community. For more information go to the Facebook page 100+Women Who Care of Leech Lake Area or call or text Mar Kuha at 218-839-1974 or Margie Richardson at 218-760-4715.
