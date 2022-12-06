Wed., Dec. 7
Holly Jolly!
The second annual Holly Jolly, featuring CLC’s String Orchestra, Raider Concert Winds, Jazz Collection, CLC Choir, Tuba Christmas and Brass Choir, will be at Chalberg Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Free-will donations accepted for the Brainerd Area Overnight Shelter, Salvation Army and Toys for Tots.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Cabana Del Norte
Enjoy “Christmas Arrangements” from 6-8 p.m. at Cabana Del Norte, Walker.
Fri.-Sat., Dec. 9-10
Live music at the Chase
Live music at Chase on the Lake with Rick Adams.
Saturday, Dec. 10
Laporte Holiday Bazaar
Laporte School Community Ed presents a Holiday Bazaar, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Laporte School. Pictures with Santa, kids’ crafts, more than 40 vendors. Wreath sales to support basketball teams. Soup, bread and baked goods sold by girls’ basketball team.
B’fst with Santa
Ironfire Bar and Grill at Horseshoe Bay Lodge will host “Breakfast with Santa” from 9-10 a.m.
Holiday self-care
Holiday self-care yoga with Northern Yoga and Wellness at Portage Brewing, 10-11 a.m.
Sunday, Dec. 11
Skate with Santa!
Skate with Santa from 2-4 p.m. at the Arvig WACC indoor skating rink. $5 per person. (Featuring the mayor-elect of Walker as Santa ...Shhh! it’s a secret!)
Teen Challenge Concert
Cornerstone Church, south of the Y Junction, Walker, invites all to the Teen Challenge Christmas Concert at the 10 a.m. service. Freewill offering will be taken. Fellowship luncheon will follow. Please bring a dish to pass.
Hope Church Craft, Bake Sale
Hope Lutheran Church, Hwy. 12, Walker, will hold a Holiday Craft and Bake sale after the 9 a.m. worship service. Many handmade items, great stocking stuffers and gifts, bake sale.
Bemidji Chorale
The Bemidji Chorale presents its 43rd annual Christmas Concert at 3 p.m. at Calvary Lutheran Church, 2508 Washington Ave. SE, Bemidji. Freewill offering. Coffee and cookies afterwards.
Monday, Dec. 12
WHA choir concert
The Holiday Concert for WHA grades 6-12 choirs, with director Mr. Levi Capesius, will be held at 7 p.m., WHA auditorium.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Sankta Lucia
Doors open at 6 A.M., at Calvary Lutheran Church, Bemidji, as Sankta Lucia brings in the Christmas lights. Join us for a Swedish breakfast. Advance tickets available soon at Ken K. Thompson Jewelry and Luekens North and South in Bemidji; $25 for adults, $8 for youth age 10 and younger.
Christmas Musical-Immanuel
Immanuel Lutheran Church, Walker, presents a Christmas Musical at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Memory Cafe in Hack
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be hosted by Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort, Hackensack, 10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Wed., Dec. 14
Parkinson’s Support Group
A Parkinson’s Support Group meets at Windsong, 1010 Anne St. NW, Bemidji, at 2 p.m. The group meet the second Wednesday of every month at 2 p.m. at Windsong. For now, masks are required as you enter and until you get to the meeting room. Once in the meeting room, masks are optional. For more information call Gary at 218-760-8266.
Thursday, Dec. 15
Surf and Turf Raffle
Surf & Turf Raffle every Thursday, starting Dec. 15, at Cabana Del Norte, Walker.
Hub Potluck
The Hub in Hackensack will hold a Christmas Party Potluck at noon.
Saturday, Dec. 17
Holiday open house
Holiday open house at Village Square Pizza and Ice Cream Parlor, 3-5 p.m.
Monday, Dec. 19
WHA band concert
The Holiday Concert for WHA grades 7-12 band, with director Ms. Courtney Carlson, will be held at 7 p.m., WHA auditorium.
