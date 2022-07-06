Wed., July 6
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Walker Area Realty and Howg’s Gas and Service.
Fun at the Library
Join Miss Stacey for storytime for kids, 10:30 a.m., Walker Public Library (lower level, American National Bank). This week’s theme is the beach.
Thursday, July 7
WonderTrek at CC Museum
WonderTrek Children’s Museum will visit the Cass County Museum in Walker from 1-3 p.m. for hands-on fun. There will be Big Blocks and Giant KNEX for some oversized construction, KEVA planks and Magnatiles for miniature construction, gearboards and geo boards for little engineers, and a fun arts/crafts activity.
Kids’ activities
Kids will enjoy stories and activities at the Farmer’s Market with Carrie from Walker Library, 11 a.m. Let’s talk about the beach and make pool noodle boats.
Fri.-Sat., July 8-9
Live Music-Chase
Enjoy live music at Chase on the Lake, 7 p.m., Rick Adams.
Friday, July 8
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by city of Lakeshore and Walker Building Supply, LLC.
Spaghetti fundraiser
A spaghetti dinner fundraiser will be held from 5-7 p.m. at Union Congregational Church, Lake Street, Hackensack. Free-will offering; also raffles and silent auction. Proceeds support Deep Portage Summer Camp scholarships. Sponsored by the Cass County Chapter, Izaak Walton League, and UCC.
Sat.-Sun., July 9-10
Art, Health Fair
Next Generation Art and Health Fair, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at Next Innovations, Walker.
Saturday, July 9
Furry 5K fun run/walk
Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort will hold a Furry 5K family friendly fun run/walk. Enjoy a tasty brat after the run at the Hackensack Park Pavilion. To register, contact P&C at (218) 675-7297 or go to pawsandclawsrr.org.
Sunday, July 10
Music at the Gazebo
Acoustofiddle with Jeff Menten and Paul Nye will perform their “greatest hits” (funky polka, grassy blues, cool classical, caffeinated Celtic and Gypsy jazz) at 7 p.m., UCC Walker Gazebo. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy music under the pines.
Tuesday, July 12
Memory Cafe in Hack
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be hosted by Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort, Hackensack, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Wed., July 13
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by PJ and Log Homes Minnesota and Walker Mini Storage.
Fun at the Library
Join Miss Stacey for storytime for kids, 10:30 a.m., Walker Public Library (lower level, American National Bank). This week’s theme is the Water Animals.
Author Thomas at Hub
Plymouth author Norrie Thomas will speak at 3 p.m. at The Hub in Hackensack. She will have copies of her book, “The Hackensack Cafe Adventures,” to sign. No charge; refreshments served.
Thursday, July 14
Kids’ activities
Kids will enjoy stories and activities at the Farmer’s Market with Carrie from Walker Library, 11 a.m. Today let’s learn about Smokey Bear.
Kids’ corner, Walker Bay Live
Join Carrie from Walker Library at 5 p.m. at Walker Bay Live to make a fun art project.
Historic Military Vehicles
A presentation on Historic Military Vehicle Preservation will be presented at 6:30 p.m. at Salem Lutheran Church, C.R. 5, Longville; meet and greet at 6 p.m. John Varner, Red Bull Historic Military Vehicle Preservation Association, will discuss historic military vehicles and efforts to preserve them. Free, open to public.
Military Group meets
Military Group meets at 6 p.m. at Mustang Sally’s, north of Walker on Hwy. 371. Service members, bring anyone you wish; this is an open group. Come enjoy a meal together. Call Lynn for more info at (218) 652-4378.
Kids’ scavenger hunt
Union Church, Hackensack, will host a reading of author Norrie Thomas’ book, the Hackensack Cafe Adventure, at 8:30 a.m., followed by a scavenger hunt. For kids entering K-5 grades. Lunch provided, event is free but space is limited. Pre-registration is recommended. Registration form is at church or on the website, unioncchackensack.com. Call (218) 675-6300 for info.
Fri.-Sun., July 15-16
Live Music at the Chase
Live music at Chase on the Lake with Michael Pink, 7 p.m.
Fri.-Sun., July 15-17
WHA Class of ‘82
The Walker-Hackensack Class of 1982 will have their 40-year “Let’s Reconnect” class reunion in Walker the weekend of July 15-17. Please contact Kirsten Eggena at (218) 232-4529 or Theresa Bilben at (218) 556-3980 for more information.
Friday, July 15
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Walker Eye Clinic and Walker Home Center.
Sunday, July 17
Music at the Gazebo
Enjoy the Hooli-gans in concert at 7 p.m., UCC Walker Gazebo. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy music under the pines.
Tuesday, July 19
Christmas in July
Hope Lutheran Church’s “Christmas in July” is 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Salad luncheon; adults $12, kids under 10, $5. Crafts, bake sale, plant sale, quilt raffle, silent auction, hand-made greeting cards. Fundraiser for various charitable causes. Hope Lutheran is located at 305 10th St. S., Walker (turn at Jimmy’s Restaurant).
Izaak Walton League meets
The Cass County Izaak Walton League of America meets at 5:30 p.m., at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack. For info contact Jack Fitzgerald, (218) 682-2941.
Lead tackle exchange
Lead-free for lead fishing tackle exchange. Bring 4 ounces or more of lead tackle from your tackle box and get a free sample of lead-free tackle and a coupon for a free beverage at Rendezvous Brewing, Hackensack, noon to 3 p.m.
Wed., July 20
St. Paul’s Country Fair
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hackensack, will hold its 39th Country Fair, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the church, east of Highway 371. Extensive bake sale including pies (whole or by the slice). Also arts and crafts, hand-crafted wood projects, nearly new items, sweet and spicy dill pickles, frozen butter braids and caramel rolls, toys, tied quilts. Lunch features pulled pork sandwiches with sides. Also root beer floats for just 50 cents. Tickets at $1 for queen size quilt, “Cabin in the Woods” pattern. Tickets sold up to drawing at 2 p.m. Winner need not be present to win. Proceeds go for missions, church projects and community programs.
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Chase on the Lake and Tiger Lily’s.
Fun at the Library
WonderTrek Children’s Museum will be at the Walker Public Library, 10:30-11:30 a.m., (lower level, American National Bank). Play with their Big Blue Blocks, Messy Art and more.
Thursday, July 21
Kids’ activities
WonderTrek Children’s Museum will join Carrie from Walker Library at the Farmer’s Market, 10:30-11:30 a.m., to build with giant blocks and make some messy art.
Friday, July 22
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Crooked Lake Township and Tianna Country Club.
Wed., July 27
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Brad Spry State Farm Insurance and Jenny & Co.
Fun at the Library
Join Miss Stacey for storytime for kids, 10:30 a.m., Walker Public Library (lower level, American National Bank). This week’s theme is hiking.
Thursday, July 28
Kids’ activities
Join Carrie from the Walker Library at the Farmer’s Market, 11 a.m. Lelt’s read about hiking and make our own hiking sticks.
Kids’ corner, Walker Bay Live
Join Carrie from Walker Library at 5 p.m. at Walker Bay Live to make a fun art project.
Friday, July 29
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Walker American Legion and Loney Sales and Service.
Wed., Aug. 3
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Lamperts Cabinets and Dairy Queen
Friday, Aug. 5
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Wolf Pack Nutrition and Portage Brewery.
Tuesday, August 9
Lead tackle exchange
Lead-free for lead fishing tackle exchange. Bring 4 ounces or more of lead tackle from your tackle box and get a free sample of lead-free tackle and a coupon for a free beverage at Rendezvous Brewing, Hackensack, noon to 3 p.m.
Wed., August 10
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Lakeside Fireplace and Stove and Horseshoe Bay Resort
Friday, August 12
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Auto Zone-Wallker, and Mustang Sally’s.
Tuesday, August 16
Izaak Walton League meets
The Cass County Izaak Walton League of America meets at 5:30 p.m., at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack. For info contact Jack Fitzgerald, (218) 682-2941.
Wed., August 17
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Turf Tech and Jennifer Twaddle, CCHS Member.
Friday, August 19
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Peculiar Painter and Charlie’s Up North.
Wed., August 24
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by NeverWinter Clothing Co. and Walker Cleaners.
Friday, August 26
Putt Fore Paws golf
Join Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort for the second Putt Fore Paws Golf Tournament at Tianna Country Club, Walker. Call (218) 675-7297 to register your team.
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Sylvan Township and Frizzell Furniture.
Wed., August 31
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Rolf Smeby, CCHS member, and Heritage Custom Framing and Art and Antique Mall of Walker.
Friday, Sept. 2
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by The Boulders Restaurant and Resort Marine and Supply.
Wed., Sept. 7
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by May Creek Lodge and Benson’s Food and Drink Emporium
Friday, Sept. 9
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Stone Woman Herbals and Shingobee Township.
Wed., Sept. 14
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Walker Marine and Norm’s Auto Repair.
Friday, Sept. 16
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Leech Lake TV and First National Bank.
Wed., Sept. 21
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Cass County and Northern Star Co-op.
Friday, Sept. 23
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Arvig Communications and Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters.
Wed., Sept. 28
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Leer Title and Bob and Nita Eagle Frink, CCHS members.
Friday, Sept. 30
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Leech Lake TV and Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters.
