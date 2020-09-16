Wednesday, Sept. 16
Kids’ Club, Youth Group
White Oak Bible Chapel, Akeley will hold in person Kids Club/Youth Group each Wednesday, starting Sept. 16, 5-7 p.m., for ages pre-school to 12th grade. Worship music, lessons, games, discussion, free meal and weeky rooster hunts. Drop-off time starts at 4 p.m.; dinner at 5 p.m., and we go until 7 p.m. For more info find us on Facebook; email whiteoakbiblechapel@live.com; or call (218) 652-3848.
Sunday, Sept. 20
Hackensack Legion Breakfast
The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Club. Choice of biscuits and gravy with eggs OR French toast with eggs and bacon; coffee and juice for $7. Proceeds support youth scholarships. Masks are required and social distancing observed.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte
Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte will begin at 2:30 p.m. because school is in session. This will be a drive-by distribution of food, as in past months. Only volunteers allowed in school buildings and will be required to wear masks and sign in. Some masks are available if you do not have one. Sign-in sheet will be on a table near the front entrance. Parking will be difficult ; be sure not to block doors and share rides when possible.
Fri.-Sun., Sept. 25-27
Hack Chainsaw Event cancelled
The Hackensack Area Chamber of Commerce regretfully announces the cancellation of the 2020 Chainsaw Carving Event. They look forward to seeing everyone in 2021.
Friday, Sept. 25
FIA curbside Booya fundraiser
Faith in Action for Cass County will hold its annual fall Booya Feed as a curbside pick-up event, 4:30-6 p.m., at Union Church, Hackensack. Reservations encouraged but drive-ups accepted. To make a reservation, call 675-5435 or find Faith in Action on Facebook. Deadlines for resrvations is noon on Sept. 25.
Thursday, Oct. 1
Rotary Oktoberfest
The Walker Rotary Club will hold an Oktoberfest Live Auction from 6-8 p.m. on Leech Lake TV 21.5 or leechlaketv.org (Bulletin Channel 1).
View auction items on leechlaketv.org (bulletin channel/live event1); Facebook (Walker Rotary), Instagram (walker_rotary), and the Walker Rotary Website, www.clubrunner.ca/walker. Call-in bid phone numbers will be announced at the live auction. Donations welcome; proceeds support local charities contact Claudette Holly at (218) 252-2357.
Oct. 3-10
Festival of Sukkot
Torah Keepers are invited to attend Yahuah’s annual Sacred Festival of Sukkot (Tabernacles) Oct. 3-10. For location, times, questions, call (218) 766-8176.
