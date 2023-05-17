Events and activities
Story Time, Library
Every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. is story time for pre-schoolers at the Walker Library.
Trivia night, WaterShed
Every Wednesday night, 7 p.m. is Trivia Night at The WaterShed, Walker
Bingo, Shingobee on the Bay
Every Wednesday night, 6 p.m.-free Bingo at Shingobee on the Bay.
Surf/Turf, Raffle, Cabana
Every Thursday night, 7 p.m.., is a Surf and Turf Raffle at Cabana Del Norte, Walker.
Trivia night, Rendezvous
Every Friday night, 6 p.m., is Trivia Night at Rendezvous Brewing, Hackensack.
Game Day Sunday
Portage Brewing, Walker, welcomes all to Game Day Sunday,, noon to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, May 17
Preschool Storytime
Preschool storytime stations at the Walker Library. This week’s theme is Space.
Bike Rodeo
Come to the spring bike rodeo at WHA school, 3:30 p.m., sponsored by the Bike Friendly Community.
Friday, May 19
Bike Friendly Community
Walker will celebrate its designation as a Silver-level Bike-Friendly Community, 10 a.m., by the tunnel, Walker City Park. Cake, coffee and dignitaries will be present.
Saturday, May 20
‘Burger Bundle’-Trapshooting
Burger Bundle fundraiser for the WHA Trapshooting Team, 11 a.m., Anderson’s Pine Point Resort on Leech Lake.
Sunday, May 21
Golf tournament
AIRC ‘Give Kids a Ride’ Fundraising Tournament, 10 a.m., Tianna Country Club.
Hack Auxiliary breakfast
The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Club. Choice of pancakes, bacon and eggs or biscuits and gravy with eggs; juice and coffee, $8. Proceeds support youth scholarships.
Immanuel Lutheran dinner
Immanuel Lutheran Church will serve a fried chicken dinner, starting at 11 a.m. Fundraiser for Immanuel Lutheran School.
Tuesday, May 23
Community Meal
A free community meal will be served from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, Walker. Menu includes beef tips with wild rice, mixed veggies and brownies for dessert. All are welcome.
Wednesday, May 24
Preschool Storytime
Preschool storytime stations at the Walker Library. This week’s theme is Cats.
Blood drive in Walker
Walker American Legion Post 134 will host a blood drive from 1:15-5:15 p.m. Go to Vitalant.org or call Bev Meyer at (218) 547-2038 to schedule an appointment
Ruby’s Pantry
The next Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte will be held today at the Laporte School Bus Garage, across from 315 Main St. W. Distribution is from 4:30-6 p.m. Each share is now $25; bring EXACT CHANGE. No limit on the number of bundles. Bring boxes to switch out for prepared bundles, if possible. Drive-through distribution. Pre-register at www.RubysPantry.org. Also sign up to volunteer.
Business After Hours
The next Business After Hours will be hosted by Next Innovations, starting at 4 p.m. Bring a business card.
Thursday, May 25
Library Book Club
Join us this month to discuss “Whisper Network” by Chandler Baker. To be part of the book club, stop by the library and pick up a copy.
Wednesday, May 31
Preschool Storytime
Preschool storytime stations at the Walker Library. This week’s theme is Dogs.
Thur.-Sat. June 8-10
ABC Sale
The Attic, Basement, Closet Sale will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 0.5 mi. E. of the Y Junction on Hwy. 200 south of Walker. Thursday and Friday, 8-6 and Saturday, 8-noon. All proceeds go to Immanuel Lutheran School, preschool through grade 8. Donations wanted; call Lavonne at (218) 682-3824 or Pat at (218) 536-1188; or email to milakeswebb@tds.net. Donations of furniture, clean clothing, linens, toys, tools and treasures will be greatly appreciated (No TVs or electronics, please!)
Thursday, June 8
NAC welcomes author Eskens
The Northwoods Arts Council welcomes best-selling and award-winning Minnesota author Allen Eskens June 8, 1 p.m., at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hackensack, for a presentation, book-signing and book sale. Free event, but reservations required. Go to www.northwoodsartscouncil.org to register.
Saturday, June 24
Bike Fling kids parade
Decorate your bike (theme is spring) and join your friends for a short guided kids’ bike parade during the Spring Bike Fling. Open to kids age 12 and younger. Starts at the American Legion parking lot in Walker at noon. Don’t have a bike but want join in the fun? A limited number of bikes will be available to use on a first-come basis. Call Lisa at (218) 232-3155.
