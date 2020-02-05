Events and activities
Union Church child care
Union Church (UCC), Hackensack, offers drop-in child care for preschoolers from 9 a.m.-noon each week. Upcoming sessions are Fridays, Feb. 7, 14 and 21. Group meets in lower level for free play, art, music and more, supervised by two caring adults. Parents/guardians register by calling (218) 820-3870, ask for Sue. Offered as a community service but call before first visit, please.
Bemidji Symphony-save the date!
“Dancing by Design,” a dance-filled fundraiser for the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra, will be held March 22, 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Hampton Inn and Suites, Bemidji. $50 per ticket; mailed invitations coming soon!
Thursday, Feb. 6
PEO Chapter CY meets
PEO Chapter CY, meets at Hope Lutheran Church, social at noon, meeting 12:30 p.m. Hostesses Helen Hankins and Jean Ruzicka. Program: Exemplification, President’s Letter, Scholar Award Brief and Getting to Know You - Jean Ruzicka.
TOPS open house
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) will hold an open house at 5:30 p.m. at Kabekona Community Church. Free meeting; no charge, no obligation. For info call Deb at (218) 224-2426.
First Thursday Clinic
CHI St. Joseph’s Healthy Community hosts hemoglobin screenings, free blood pressure checks, immunizations for adults age 19 and older. HgbA1c (nonfasting) testing, $10, by appointment. Clinics 1-3 p.m. first Thurs., 1415 First St. E., Suite 2, Park Rapids. Call (218) 237-5478.
Grief Support Group
A grief support group, hosted by CHI St. Joseph’s Health, Park Rapids, for anyone who has experienced the death of a friend, relative or loved one, is held the first Thursday of each month, 2-3:30 p.m., in CHI St. Joseph’s Health South Lobby Conference Room.
Friday, Feb. 7
Union Church child care
Saturday, Feb. 8
Childbirth Preparation
The next session begins Feb. 8; classes are designed for third trimester of pregnancy; held online and in CHI St. Joseph’s Health Lower Level Conf. Room. to learn more or to register, go to https://chisjh.org/childbirth-registration/ or call Janine at 218-616-3385.
Sunday, Feb. 9
Open Mic moves to Sunday p.m.
Kokoro’s Express Yourself Open Mic and Coffeehouse kicks back into gear on Sunday afternoons during the winter months, 2-4 p.m., on the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Sign-up for performers is at 1:30 p.m. February’s theme is “The many Faces of Love.”
Tuesday, Feb. 11
Speakers on mental illness
In Our Own Voice, a free public education program, will feature two speakers to share personal stories of living with a mental illness and recovery from 10-11:30 a.m. at Mesabi Range College, 1001 W. Chestnut St., Virginia.
Wednesday, Feb. 12
Park Rapids Foot Care Clinic
Foot Care clinics are held from 8:15-11:30 a.m. at various locations in Park Rapids. Bring your own basin and town; cost is $28. Today’s clinic is at Summerfield Apartments.
Community Meal in Hackensack
Union Church in Hackensack will host a meal at 5:30 p.m. in the lower level, featuring hot roast beef/pork. No charge but donations appreciated. All ages are welcome.
Thursday, Feb. 13
Retired Military Group
The Park Rapids Area Retired Military Group meets second Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Cottage Cafe, Menahga. All retired military from all service branches are welcome with family and friends. Call Cmdr. David Buchholz at (218) 616-0432 with questions.
Y Weight? Support Group
Meeting for CHI St. Joseph’s Health weight-loss patients, as well as all community members interested in extra support for healthy lifestyle encouragement. Held at 5:00 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month in lower level conference rooms B and C.
Friday, Feb. 14
Union Church child care
Sweets Bake Sale
Dazzle your sweetheart’s sweet tooth at the annual Sweets for Your Sweetie Valentine’s Baske Sale, 10-4 outside CHI St. Joseph’s Health (Park Rapids) Cup of Joe Cafe and Cafeteria.
Saturday, Feb. 16
Big Screen Rhythms
Join the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra at Bemidji HS Auditorium, 3 p.m., for an afternooon of favorite music from cinema classics like Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter, Pirates of the Caribbean and more. Come in costume or wear your best awards show finery and walk the red carpet. Tickets are $25 general admission; $20 seniors; and $10 college students. Students through grade 12 are free.
Wednesday, Feb. 19
Park Rapids Foot Care Clinic
CHI St. Joseph’s Community Health foot care clinics are held from 8:15-11:30 a.m. at various locations in Park Rapids. Bring your own basin and town; cost is $28. Today’s clinic is at Park Villa Apartments.
Thursday, Feb. 20
Headwaters Stroke Support
St. Joseph’s Home Care provides free stroke support group meetings on the third Thursday of month at St. Joseph’s HR conference room in Park Rapids from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 21
Union Church child care
Tuesday, Feb. 25
Grief Support Group in Walker
Grief support and education in Walker is offered for those who have experienced the death of a loved one. Free and open to the public; fourth Tuesday of the month, Calvary Church, Walker, 2-3:30 p.m. Call (218) 732-4552 for more information.
Thursday, Feb. 27
Business After Hours
Business After Hours will be held at Von Hanson’s Sausage House, 103 Fifth St. S., Walker, from 5-7 p.m. Join us for a fun-filled evening after work. Bring a business card, along with $2, for split the pot and prize drawings.
Thursday, March 5
PEO Chapter CY meets
First Thursday Clinic
Grief Support Group
Sunday, March 22
Bemidji Symphony-save the date!
