Wednesday, Feb. 23
Ruby’s Pantry, Laporte
Ruby’s Pantry, Laporte’s Pop-Up Pantry, sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church, will be at Laporte School Feb. 23, at the School Bus Garage, across from 315 Main St. W., Laporte. Distribution begins at 4:30 until 6 or until bundles are gone. Each bundle is now $22. We only accept correct change. No restriction on the number of bundles. If possible bring boxes to switch out for prepared bundles. Make sure you have room in your vehicle for your bundles. You can also pre-register by going to www.rubyspantry.org and sign up on the Laporte pre-registration. You may also sign up to volunteer at the site.
Trivia Backus Legion
Play Trivia at the Backus Legion, 7-8 p.m.
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.
Thursday, Feb. 24
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.
Taco Thursday
Taco Thursday, 5-8 p.m. at the Hackensack American Legion Club.
Legion Meat Raffle
The Hackensack American Legion meat raffle runs from 6-7 p.m.
Mental Health Day
The Mental Health Legislative Network will hold Mental Health Day online at the state capitol. Hundreds of people from around the state are expected to join and share their views with legislators. Sign up by going to www.namimn.org and click on Mental Health Day on the Hill. For more info contact Elliot Butay at ebutay@namimn.org
Friday, Feb. 25
Legion Meat Raffle
The Backus American Legion meat raffle runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Trivia at Rendezvous
Play trivia from 6-7 p.m. at Rendezvous Brewing, Hackensack.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Honor Flight Benefit
An Honor Flight Benefit to send veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit war memorials, will be held from 1-5 p.m. at VFW Post 1720, 1212 NW 4th St., Grand Rapids. Live music, live and silent auctions, cash raffle, free-will donation for meal. Proceeds benefit Northland Honor Flight.
Bingo at Rendezvous
Play Bingo from 3-6 p.m. at Rendezvous Brewing in Hackensack.
Sunday, Feb. 27
Cribbage, Backus Legion
Cribbage tournament, 1-3 p.m., Backus American Legion.
Monday, Feb. 28
Lions meat raffle
The Hackensack Lions will hold a meat raffle at The Hub, 5-6 p.m
Backus Legion, Auxiliary
The Backus American Legion and Auxiliary will met at the Club from 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 2
Treuer at WACC
Dr. Anton Treuer, Professor of Ojibwe at BSU and the author of many books, will speak at the Walker Community Center at 6 p.m. Other presentations are March 5, Bemidji Public Library, 3 p.m.; March 9, Brainerd Public Library, noon; and March 10, Park Rapids Arts and Events Center, 6 p.m. Sponsored by Kitchigami Regional Library and the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment.
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.
Thursday, March 3
AARP Tax Prep site
The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.
PEO Chapter CY
PEO Chapter CY meets at the home of Dorothy Opheim. Social at noon; meeting, 12:30 p.m. Hostesses Sue Sessing and Dorothy Opheim. Program “Yikes.” Presenter, Martha Vetter. Members may also attend meeting via Zoom.
Wednesday, March 9
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.
Thursday, March 10
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.
Military group gathers
The military group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Good Life Cafe on Main Street in Park Rapids. Service members, bring anyone you wish as this is an open group. Come enjoy a meal together. Call Lynn at (218) 562-4378 for more information.
Wednesday, March 16
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.
Thursday, March 17
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.
Wednesday, March 23
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.
Thursday, March 24
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.
Wednesday, March 30
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.
Thursday, March 31
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.
Wednesday, April 6
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.
Thursday, April 7
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.
Wednesday, April 13
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.
Thursday, April 14
AARP Tax Prep
The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.
Saturday, June 25
Spring Bike Fling
The Spring Bike Fling will be held at 10 a.m. at Walker City Park; three choices for routes: 24 miles, 48 miles, 36 miles. “Hack and Back” is our theme. To sign up, go to https://www.BikeReg.com/spring-bike-fling
Fri.-Sun., July 15-17
WHA Class of ‘82
The Walker-Hackensack Class of 1982 will have their 40-year “Let’s Reconnect” class reunion in Walker the weekend of July 15-17. Please contact Kirsten Eggena at (218) 232-4529 or Theresa Bilben at (218) 556-3980 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.