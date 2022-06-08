Wed., June 8
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Bayside Bar and Grill and Walker Bay Coffee.
Library Summer Reading
Kids between age 2 and 18 can sign up for summer reading at the Summer Reading Kick-Off Party, 9:30-12:30 at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank.
Thur.-Sat., June 9-11
ABC Sale
The annual ABC (Attic, Basement, Closet) sale will be held at Immanuel Church, east of the Y, Walker, starting at 8 a.m.
Spec. Olympics rummage sale
St. Agnes Church, Walker, will hold a Special Olympics Rummage Sale.
Thursday, June 9
Military group gathers
The military group will meet at 6 p.m. at Cabana Del Norte (former Lucky Moose), Hwy. 371 south of Walker. Service members, bring anyone you wish as this is an open group. Come enjoy a meal together. Call Lynn at (218) 562-4378 for more information.
Green Scene Farmer’s Market
The Green Scene Farmer’s Market, Event and Cocktail Bar, will be open every Thursday, 9 a.m..
Library at Farmer’s Market
Stories and activities for kids of all ages at 11 a.m., at the Farmer’s Market in Walker, with Carrie from the library; Let’s talk about summer reading and make a campfire night light.
Fri.-Sat., June 10-11
Music at the Chase
Enjoy live music at chase on the Lake with Rick Adams, 7 p.m.
Fri.-Sun., June 10-12
Vets’ fishing tourney
A guided veterans’ fishing tournament will be held at Camp Bliss.
Saturday, June 11
Take a vet fishing
Take a Vet Fishing today at Trapper’s Landing.
Saturday, June 12
Our Neighbor Forum
Salem Lutheran Church, Longville will hold an Our Neighbor Community Forum at 3 p.m. at the church, 1340 C.R. 5, Longville. Pres. Brad Wilson, Minnesota Temple, Latter Day Saints, St. Paul, will give a presentation on the LDS (Mormon) Church’s beginnings, pioneers, missionaries, education, humanitarian services and important teachings, followed by discussion. Free and open to the public.
Tuesday, June 14
Memory Cafe in Hack
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be hosted by Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort, Hackensack, 10:30 a.m. to noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Wed., June 15
Hackensack Game Changers
The Hackensack Game Chambers will host a community dinner from 6 to 8 p.m. at the horseshoe pavilion in downtown Hackensack. Learn about Game Changers projects and join a team!
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by American National Bank and Kego Township.
Library storytime
Storytime for kids at the Walker Public Library, 10:30 a.m., with Miss Stacey. This week’s theme is camping.
Barn Quilt Class
A “Barn Quilt” class will be held at the Hub from 5:30-9”30 p.m. Instructor will bring all supplies: patterns, 2-by-2 foot aluminum composite boards to paint on, paint, etc. Cost $80 - registration fee is $35, with $45 due at class time. Minimum 12 people for a full class. Contact Myra at (218) 820-0258.
Thursday, June 16
Library at Farmer’s Market
Stories and activities for kids of all ages at 11 a.m., at the Farmer’s Market in Walker, with Carrie from the library; Let’s talk about camping and make some edible campfires.
Sons of Norway meets
Walker Sons of Norway meets at Hope Lutheran Church, 7 p.m. Program will be by retired Pastor Rolf Nestingen answering the question, “Where is HERE?” The answer has something to do with the history of “time.” Treats served, public invited to this free lecture.
Friday, June 17
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Heritage Arts and Gifts and Spitzack Builders.
Saturday, June 18
Mess Makers Art
Mess Makers Outside Art for kids, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Walker Public Library. Kids from pre-school through middle school can come and get messy while creating unique art. Free,
Tuesday, June 21
Creative Cafe
Join Gallery North’s Creative Cafe from 4-6 p.m. for an adventure in the arts. Come sip, nibble goodies, connect, make art and enjoy. Artist DeeDee Narum will show how to make a Bohemian scrappy flag to display; materials supplied. Classes are for ages 12 and up. Cost $10 per activity, no pre-registration required.. Gallery North is located at 310 Fourth St. NW, Bemidji.
Wed., June 22
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Laporte Grocery and Meats and TJ’s Floral.
Ralph’s World
Ralph’s World, a high-energy, family-friendly free concert, 10-11 a.m.,., at the Walker Public Library.
Thursday, June 23
Library at Farmer’s Market
Stories and activities for kids of all ages at 11 a.m., at the Farmer’s Market in Walker, with Carrie from the library; Let’s talk about animals and adopt an animal friend.
Friday, June 24
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Fairview Township Centennial and Anderson’s Resorts (Grand Vu Lodge, Pine Point, South Shore).
Saturday, June 25
Spring Bike Fling
The Spring Bike Fling will be held at 10 a.m. at Walker City Park; three choices for routes: 24 miles, 48 miles, 36 miles. “Hack and Back” is our theme. To sign up, go to https://www.BikeReg.com/spring-bike-fling
Friday, July 1
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by city of Pillager and Pedersen Family Dental.
Wed., July 6
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Walker Area Realty and Howg’s Gas and Service
Friday, July 8
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by city of Lakeshore and Walker Building Supply, LLC
Wed., July 13
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by PJ and Walker Homes/Mini Storage
Fri.-Sun., July 15-17
WHA Class of ‘82
The Walker-Hackensack Class of 1982 will have their 40-year “Let’s Reconnect” class reunion in Walker the weekend of July 15-17. Please contact Kirsten Eggena at (218) 232-4529 or Theresa Bilben at (218) 556-3980 for more information.
Friday, July 15
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Walker Eye Clinic and Walker Home Center.
Wed., July 20
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Chase on the Lake and Tiger Lily’s.
Friday, July 22
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Crooked Lake Township and Tianna Country Club.
Wed., July 27
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Brad Spry State Farm Insurance and Jenny & Co.
Friday, July 29
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Walker American Legion and Loney Sales and Service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.