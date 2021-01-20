Events and activities

In response to the COVID-19 virus, many of the events listed in the On Deck section may be cancelled or postponed. Please call ahead before going to the listed event/activity.

recurring mtgs:

Thursday, Jan. 21

Second Harvest Gala goes virtual

The Second Harvest North Central Food Bank will host its 11th annual Chef’s Gala at 6:30 p.m. as a live virtual event.  Four celebrity chefs will join the audience from their home kitchens where they will cook meals using food typically available at a food shelf. For information about the event, menu options and tickets, go to https://one.bidpal.net/chefsgala or call (218) 999-4135.

CRMC cervical cancer seminar

January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. Cuyuna Regional Medical Center will offer a virtual seminar on reducing the risk of cervical cancer Jan. 21. Go to https://www.fcebook.com/crosbycares/at 6 p.m. to view the presentation. The specialists at CRMC’s women’s health department are offering a series of workshops the third Thursday of each month. For more information visit https://www.cuyunamed.org/patient-care/womens-health

Fri.-Sat., Jan. 22-23

Candlelight ski/snowshoe at D-P

Come out to Deep Portage Learning Center, east of Hackensack off County 46, between 6 and 9 p.m. either night and enjoy a night ski, snowshoe or walk on Bass Pond. The path will be lit by candles; everyone is welcome.  If it is a clear night, telescopes will be set up to look at stars. Free will donations. For questions call 682-2325.

Saturday, Feb. 6

Longville Ice Bocce cancelled

The Longville Chamber regretfully has cancelled its annual Ice Bocce Tournament, due to COVID-19 restrictions and the impossibility of social distancing.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments