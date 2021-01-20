Events and activities
In response to the COVID-19 virus, many of the events listed in the On Deck section may be cancelled or postponed. Please call ahead before going to the listed event/activity.
Thursday, Jan. 21
Second Harvest Gala goes virtual
The Second Harvest North Central Food Bank will host its 11th annual Chef’s Gala at 6:30 p.m. as a live virtual event. Four celebrity chefs will join the audience from their home kitchens where they will cook meals using food typically available at a food shelf. For information about the event, menu options and tickets, go to https://one.bidpal.net/chefsgala or call (218) 999-4135.
CRMC cervical cancer seminar
January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. Cuyuna Regional Medical Center will offer a virtual seminar on reducing the risk of cervical cancer Jan. 21. Go to https://www.fcebook.com/crosbycares/at 6 p.m. to view the presentation. The specialists at CRMC’s women’s health department are offering a series of workshops the third Thursday of each month. For more information visit https://www.cuyunamed.org/patient-care/womens-health
Fri.-Sat., Jan. 22-23
Candlelight ski/snowshoe at D-P
Come out to Deep Portage Learning Center, east of Hackensack off County 46, between 6 and 9 p.m. either night and enjoy a night ski, snowshoe or walk on Bass Pond. The path will be lit by candles; everyone is welcome. If it is a clear night, telescopes will be set up to look at stars. Free will donations. For questions call 682-2325.
Saturday, Feb. 6
Longville Ice Bocce cancelled
The Longville Chamber regretfully has cancelled its annual Ice Bocce Tournament, due to COVID-19 restrictions and the impossibility of social distancing.
