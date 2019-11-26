Wednesday, Nov. 27
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play the 500 card game Wednesdays at 1 p.m. at Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Hope Lutheran community meal
Free community meal, 5:30 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, Walker. Serving Thanksgiving casserole. Everyone is welcome!
Thursday, Nov. 28
Thanksgiving dinner at Immanuel
A free Thanksgiving dinner will be served, 11 a.m.t to 1 p.m., at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Walker, located on Hwy. 200 just east of Northern Lights.
Friday, Nov. 29
Light Up a Life for Hospice Care
Heartland Lakes Community Tree Lighting at 6 p.m. on Main Street, Park Rapids, is a meaningful way to honor or remember loved ones.
Saturday, Nov. 30
Bluegrass Gospel Concert, dinner
Foothills Christian Academy presents a Bluegrass Gospel Concert and dinner at Pine Mountain Gospel Church, 210 First St. E., Backus. Dinner at 4 p.m.; music by Jaidyn Anne at 5 p.m. and the Kingery Family at 6 p.m. For information call (218) 851-1274.
Sunday, Dec. 1
Walker Area Voices
Walker Area Voices, directed by Julie Bright, will perform at 3 p.m. at the Community Church of Walker. The program will feature songs of the Christmas season. There will be a free-will offering to defray expenses.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Remembrance Service-Bemidji
Evangelical Free Church, 115 Carr Lake Rd. SW, Bemidji, will hold a community remembrance service at 6:30 p.m. to remember the lives of loved ones who have passed away; remembrance tributes, readings, special music. Transportation available; contact Sanford Bemidji Hospice, (218) 333-5665.
Thursday, Dec. 5
PEO Chapter CY meets
PEO Chapter CY, meets for its Holiday Social at 6 p.m. at Wine Down, hosted by the Philanthropy/Social Committee.
First Thursday Clinic
CHI St. Joseph’s Healthy Community hosts hemoglobin screenings, free blood pressure checks, immunizations for adults age 19 and older. HgbA1c (nonfasting) testing, $10, by appointment. Clinics 1-3 p.m. first Thurs., 1415 First St. E., Suite 2, Park Rapids. Call (218) 237-5478.
Grief Support Group
A grief support group, hosted by CHI St. Joseph’s Health, Park Rapids, for anyone who has experienced the death of a friend, relative or loved one, is held the first Thursday of each month, 2-2:30 p.m., in CHI St. Joseph’s Health South Lobby Conference Room.
Fri., Sun., Dec. 6, 8
Park Rapids Classic Chorale
The Park Rapids Classic Chorale celebrates its 30th season with ”Oh! How Beautiful the Sky!” Dec. 6, 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 8, 3 p.m., at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 803 First St. W., Park Rapids. All are welcome; free-will offering accepted; reception to follow.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Chr. Sweets, Treats, Treasures
CHI St. Joseph’s Health Auxiliary hosts their 7th annual event, 9-1 at Calvary Lutheran Church, Park Rapids. Enjoy the holiday cookie walk, handcrafted items and gently used holiday decor.
Monday, Dec. 9
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Y Weight? Support Group
Meeting for CHI St. Joseph’s Health weight-loss patients, as well as all community members interested in extra support for healthy lifestyle encouragement. Held at 5:00 p.m. on the second Thursday of the month in lower level conference rooms B and C.
Retired Military Group
The Park Rapids Area Retired Military Group meets the second Thursday of the month, at 6 p.m. at Bogy’s for our Christmas party. Bring a gift to exchange between $5-$10. Hope to see everyone and have a good time together. Call Cmdr. David Buchholz at (218) 616-0432 with questions.
Saturday, Dec. 14
St. Agnes Holiday Cookie Walk
St. Agnes Church, Walker, will celebrate its 26th Cookie Walk from 10 a.m.-noon. Get tickets at 9 a.m. and enjoy all of our homemade goodies for the Christmas holidays.
Christmas carols at Popple Bar
The Popple Bar and Grill invites everyone to join in singing favorite Christmas carols, 1-3 p.m., sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church. The Church will also be selling homemade Christmas cookies, with proceeds going to the 100th Anniversary Fund.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Peace Concert in Hackensack
The 11th annual Peace Concert and Sing-along will be held at Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., in Hackensack. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., concert at 7 p.m. Free-will offering.
NAMI meets in Grand Rapids
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota (NAMI) meets the third Tuesday of each month, 5-6:30 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Area Library. Free support groups for family and friends of those living with a mental illness. For info contact Mary at 218-230-9553 or Karyn at 218-328-5000.
Monday, Dec. 30
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at Calvary Church in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Fri.-Sat., Jan. 3-4
Ramona Fritz Band at The 502
The Ramona Fritz Band will perform from 7-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings at The 502, Chase Hotel,, Walker.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com
Saturday, Feb. 8
Childbirth Preparation
Classes are designed for third trimester of pregnancy; held online and in CHI St. Joseph’s Health Lower Level Conf. Room. to learn more or to register, go to https://chisjh.org/childbirth-registration/ or call Janine at 218-616-3385.
