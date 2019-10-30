Wednesday, Oct. 30
Say BOO to the flu
Keep your family protected this flu season. Get the flu vaccination at Sanford Bemidji Children’s Clinic, 3-6 p.m. Appointments recommended; vaccines available for children ages 6 months to 18 years and parents. Also mini-pumpkin patch, treat bags, coloring station and more.
Union Church community meal
Union Church (UCC) in Hackensack invites all to a meal of hot pulled pork, fixings, with dessert and drink, 5:30 p.m. No charge; donations gratefully accepted. All ages welcome.
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play the 500 card game at 1 p. m. Hwy. 34, Walker.
Thursday, Oct. 31
Hand N Foot, bridge, Lake May Ctr
Play Hand N Foot or bridge at 1 p.m., Thursdays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Cass County Sheriff’s Halloween
Stop by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, east parking lot, in Walker (across from Dairy Queen), or the lobby, in case of rain — 4:30-7 p.m. Receive a trick or treat bag with coloring books, safety tips and treats; visit with Sheriff Tom Burch and staff.
Walker Legion Haunted House
The Walker Legion, Front St., will hold a Halloween Haunted House from 4-9 p.m.
Halloween Trunk/Treat, SuperOne
SuperOne Foods, Walker, invites community members to come to their parking lot Halloween night. Either decorate their vehicle trunks and park in our lot, or bring their kids to SuperOne to “trick or treat” the decorated trunks. Trunk or Treat is also a tie-in for a food donation drive for the Walker Area Food Shelf.
Friday, Nov. 1
Spaghetti Dinner, Backus Legion
Backus Sons of the American Legion will serve a spaghetti dinner from 5-8:30 p.m. Dinner includes spaghetti, meatballs, garlic bread for $8 a plate, served at the Legion Post clubrooms, Hwys. 371 and 87 W.
Saturday, Nov. 2
GigaZone Gaming Championship
The fourth annual GigaZone Gaming championship, a Paul Bunyan communications Event, will be held at the Sanford Center in Bemidji; doors open at 10 a.m. Admission is free and all the gaming, including tournaments for cash or prizes are also free.
Monday, Nov. 4
Line dancing in at Lake May
Line dancing Mondays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker. Regular line dancing, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 5
Learn to Knit in Walker
Knitting class runs from 10-11 a.m. first and third Tuesdays, at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Wed., Nov. 6, 13, 20
Childbirth Preparation
Classes are designed for the seventh, eighth and ninth months of pregnancy. CHI St. Joseph’s Lower Level Conf. Rm., 6-9 p.m. Wednesdays Nov. 6,13, 20. To register go to https://chisjh.org/childbirth-registration/ or call Janine at 218-616-3385.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play the 500 card game Wednesdays at 1 p.m. at Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Thursday, Nov. 7
Hand N Foot, bridge at Lake May Center
Play Hand N Foot or bridge at 1 p.m., Thursdays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Faith in Action Raffle Drawing
Faith In Action Raffle Drawing open house, 5-7 p.m., Bite’s Grill, Pine River. Raffle drawing is at 6 p.m.
PEO Chapter CY meets
PEO Chapter CY, meets at the home of Amy Townsdin. Social, noon., meeting 12:30 p.m. Hostesses Amy Townsdin and Jan Miller. Program: Bemidji Area Arts Endowment. Presenter: Beverly Erickson. Also ELF Brief.
First Thursday Clinic
CHI St. Joseph’s Healthy Community hosts hemoglobin screenings, free blood pressure checks, immunizations for adults age 19 and older. HgbA1c (nonfasting) testing, $10, by appointment. Clinics 2-4 p.m. First Thurs., 1415 First St. E., Suite 2, Park Rapids. Call (218) 237-5478.
Grief Support Group
A grief support group, hosted by CHI St. Joseph’s Health, Park Rapids, for anyone who has experienced the death of a friend, relative or loved one, is held the first Thursday of each month, 2-2:30 p.m., in CHI St. Joseph’s Health South Lobby Conference Room.
Friday, Nov. 8
L-B Lions Club chili cook-off
Laporte-Benedict Lions Club will hold its 5th annual chili cook-off from 5-7 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, Laporte. All proceeds to benefit Luke Ewert in his fight against non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Chili entries are $12 per chili entry w/tastings, beverages and voting. Tastings, beverages, voting are $5 per person. To register call (218) 760-5866 or email laportebenedictlionsclub@gmail.com
Deer Hunter’s Dinner, Hack Legion
The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary will serve a Deer Hunters’ Dinner at the Legion post, beginning at 5 p.m. Menu — hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, vegetable, milk or coffee plus free slice of pie for $10. Proceeds benefit veterans, community and children.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Backus Lions craft, bake sale
Get a jump on holiday shopping and stock up on goodies for the deer hunters at the Lions Holiday craft and bake sale, 8 a.m.-noon, Backus City Hall, downtown. Enjoy our cranberry muffin cake with butter sauce; coffee or cider.
Hunters’ Dinner
St. Edward’s Catholic Church, Longville, will hold a hunters’ dinner, 4:30-7:30 p.m. Menu: roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, stuffing, vegetable, coleslaw, roll, home-baked pie. Adults $12; children, $5. Sponsored by Women’s Council of St. Edward’s.
Monday, Nov. 11
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Wednesday, Nov. 13
Thursday, Nov. 14
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Retired Military Group
The Park Rapids Area Retired Military Group meets tonight at 6 p.m. at The Stomping Grounds, 2 miles north on Hwy. 64, off Hwy. 34, east of Akeley. All retired military from all service branches are welcome with family and friends. Call Cmdr. David Buchholz at (218) 616-0432 with questions.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Cornerstone Ch. craft show, sale
Cornerstone Church, 6500 Hwy. 371, Walker, will hold a craft show, misc. household items and book sale, with soup luncheon, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Quality items at amazing prices. No trash-just treasures!
Monday, Nov. 18
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Learn to Knit in Walker
Knitting class runs from 10-11 a.m. first and third Tuesdays, at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the November Ruby’s Pantry, Laporte’s Pop-Up Pantry will be held today at Laporte School, sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and distribution begins at 4:30, continuing until 6 or until the shares are gone. Please do not line up before 2:45 p.m. to give room for students, parents and teachers. Bring $20 cash and two large totes for each share. There are no residency or income requirements. You can also pre-register by going to www.rubyspantry.org and sign up on the Laporte pre-registration.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Saturday, Nov. 23
Turkey Bingo at the Legion
The Sons of the American Legion and 48 & 8 will sponsor Turkey Bingo 7 p.m. at the Walker Legion Club.
Monday, Nov. 25
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at Calvary Church in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Cass Co. Public Health Clinic
Cass County Public Health will hold a senior health clinic, 4th Tues., 9-11 a.m., at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker, offering blood pressure screenings and foot care.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Monday, Dec. 9
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Thursday, Dec. 12
Monday, Dec. 30
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at Calvary Church in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Thursday, Jan. 9
Thursday, Feb. 13
Thursday, March 12
Thursday, April 9
Thursday, May 14
Thursday, June 11
Thursday, July 9
Thursday, Aug. 13
Thursday, Sept. 10
