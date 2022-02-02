Events and activities

AARP Tax Prep site-Hack

The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.

AARP Tax Prep site-Longville

The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only.  Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.

Bemidji Commun. Theater

Bemidji Community Theater presents “Rumors,” a farce by Neil Simon, directed by Derrick Houle. Presented Feb. 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. Tickets on sale at Iverson’s Corner Drug, Ken K, Thompson Jewelers and at the door. Children $6; elders $12; and adults $15. Masks required for audience members.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Trivia at Backus Legion

Play Trivia at the Backus Legion, 7-8 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 3

HUB holds social gathering

The HUB in Hackensack will hold a social meeting from 1-2 p.m.

Taco Thursday

Taco Thursday, 5-8 p.m. at the Hackensack American Legion Club.

Hack Legion Meat Raffle

The Hackensack American Legion meat raffle runs from 6-7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

Backus Legion Meat Raffle

The Backus American Legion meat raffle runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Trivia-Rendezvous Brew’g, Hack

Play trivia from 6-7 p.m. at Rendezvous  Brewing, Hackensack.

Saturday, Feb. 5

Bingo at Rendezvous in Hack

Play Bingo from 3-6 p.m.  at Rendezvous Brewing in Hackensack.

Take Your Child to the Library!

‘Take Your Child to the Library Day!” is from 10 a.m. to noon at the Walker Public Library, 100 Highland Ave. (lower level), Walker. Take and make crafts; free books for all kids; library card sign-up; mini-story times at 10:30 and 11 a.m. Be on the lookout for your favorite book characters.

Crossing Arts workshop

Crossing Arts in downtown Brainerd will present a Needle-Felted Painting workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with artist Lisa Jordan. The class is $55; limited to six students; must be age 12 or older. Masks required. Held at Crossing Arts, 711 Laurel Street. For more information, call (218) 833-0416.

Sunday, Feb. 6

Cribbage tourney, Backus Legion

Cribbage tournament, 1-3 p.m.,  Backus American Legion.

Monday, Feb. 7

Hackensack Lions meat raffle

The Hackensack Lions will hold a meat raffle at The Hub, 5-6 p.m

Tuesday, Feb. 8

Backus Legion Bar Bingo

Bar Bingo at the Backus Legion runs from 6-8 p.m.

Foot Clinic at the Hub

A foot care clinic will be held at the Hub, Hackensack, sponsored by Family Services. Call Jenny at (218) 838-2367 to make an appointment.

Wednesday, Feb. 9

Trivia at Backus Legion

Play Trivia at the Backus Legion, 7-8 p.m.

AARP Tax Prep site-Hack

The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.

Comedy and Connections

Twin Cities  comedian Khalijah Cooper will present a free virtual elevent to celebrate Black History Month called Comedy and Connections from 7-8 p.m. on Zoom. The event is co-hosted with the National Alliance on Mental Illness. To register, visit https://bit.ly/ComedyandConnection or go tonamimn.org

Thursday, Feb. 10

AARP Tax Prep site-Longville

The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only.  Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.

Military group gathers

The military group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Good Life Cafe on main street in  Park Rapids. Service members, bring anyone you wish as this is an open group. Come enjoy a meal together. Call Lynn at (218) 562-4378 for more information.

Taco Thursday

Taco Thursday, 5-8 p.m. at the Hackensack American Legion Club.

Hack Legion Meat Raffle

The Hackensack American Legion meat raffle runs from 6-7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 11

Backus Legion Meat Raffle

The Backus American Legion meat raffle runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Trivia-Rendezvous Brew’g, Hack

Play trivia from 6-7 p.m. at Rendezvous  Brewing, Hackensack.

Saturday, Feb. 12

Bingo at Rendezvous in Hack

Play Bingo from 3-6 p.m.  at Rendezvous Brewing in Hackensack.

Sunday, Feb. 13

‘Sooper’ Bowl Party

A “Sooper” Bowl Party will be held at the Backus American Legion, 5-9 p.m..

Monday, Feb. 14

Hackensack Lions meat raffle

The Hackensack Lions will hold a meat raffle at The Hub, 5-6 p.m

Hack Legion Family meets

The Hackensack American Legion, Auxiliary ant SAL meet from 7-8 p.m. at the Legion Post.

Tuesday, Feb. 15

Backus Legion Bar Bingo

Bar Bingo at the Backus Legion runs from 6-8 p.m.

TRIAD meets

TRIAD meets at The Hub in Hackensack from 1-2 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 16

Trivia at Backus Legion

Play Trivia at the Backus Legion, 7-8 p.m.

AARP Tax Prep site-Hack

The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.

Thursday, Feb. 17

AARP Tax Prep site-Longville

The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only.  Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.

The HUB Potluck

The HUB will hold a potluck meeting from noon-1 p.m.

Hack Lions meet

The Hackensack Lions will hold a general membership meeting 7-8 p.m.

Taco Thursday

Taco Thursday, 5-8 p.m. at the Hackensack American Legion Club.

Hack Legion Meat Raffle

The Hackensack American Legion meat raffle runs from 6-7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 18

Backus Legion Meat Raffle

The Backus American Legion meat raffle runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Trivia-Rendezvous Brew’g, Hack

Play trivia from 6-7 p.m. at Rendezvous  Brewing, Hackensack.

Saturday, Feb. 19

Bingo at Rendezvous in Hack

Play Bingo from 3-6 p.m.  at Rendezvous Brewing in Hackensack..

Sunday, Feb. 20

Hack Legion Auxil. B’fst

The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary will serve breakfast, 8:30-11:30 a.m., at the Legion Club. Choice of biscuits and gravy with eggs OR French toast, eggs, bacon, coffee, juice, for $7. Proceeds support youth scholarships.

Cribbage tourney, Backus Legion

Cribbage tournament, 1-3 p.m.,  Backus American Legion.

Monday, Feb. 21

Free Tech Class

Bill Kennedy will present a free tech class, 1 p.m., at the Hub in Hackensack.

Hackensack Lions meat raffle

The Hackensack Lions will hold a meat raffle at The Hub, 5-6 p.m

Tuesday, Feb. 22

Backus Legion Bar Bingo

Bar Bingo at the Backus Legion runs from 6-8 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 23

Trivia at Backus Legion

Play Trivia at the Backus Legion, 7-8 p.m.

AARP Tax Prep site-Hack

The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.

Thursday, Feb. 24

AARP Tax Prep site-Longville

The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only.  Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.

Taco Thursday

Taco Thursday, 5-8 p.m. at the Hackensack American Legion Club.

Hack Legion Meat Raffle

The Hackensack American Legion meat raffle runs from 6-7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 25

Backus Legion Meat Raffle

The Backus American Legion meat raffle runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Trivia-Rendezvous Brew’g, Hack

Play trivia from 6-7 p.m. at Rendezvous  Brewing, Hackensack.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Bingo at Rendezvous in Hack

Play Bingo from 3-6 p.m.  at Rendezvous Brewing in Hackensack.

Sunday, Feb. 27

Cribbage tourney, Backus Legion

Cribbage tournament, 1-3 p.m.,  Backus American Legion.

Monday, Feb. 28

Hackensack Lions meat raffle

The Hackensack Lions will hold a meat raffle at The Hub, 5-6 p.m

Backus Legion, Auxiliary mtg.

The Backus American Legion and Auxiliary will met at the Club from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 2

AARP Tax Prep site-Hack

The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.

Thursday, March 3

AARP Tax Prep site-Longville

The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only.  Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.

Wednesday, March 9

AARP Tax Prep site-Hack

The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.

Thursday, March 10

AARP Tax Prep site-Longville

The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only.  Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.

Wednesday, March 16

AARP Tax Prep site-Hack

The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.

Thursday, March 17

AARP Tax Prep site-Longville

The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only.  Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.

Wednesday, March 23

AARP Tax Prep site-Hack

The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.

Thursday, March 24

AARP Tax Prep site-Longville

The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only.  Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.

Wednesday, March 30

AARP Tax Prep site-Hack

The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.

Thursday, March 31

AARP Tax Prep site-Longville

The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only.  Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.

Wednesday, April 6

AARP Tax Prep site-Hack

The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.

Thursday, April 7

AARP Tax Prep site-Longville

The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only.  Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.

Wednesday, April 13

AARP Tax Prep site-Hack

The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.

Thursday, April 14

AARP Tax Prep site-Longville

The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only.  Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.

Saturday, June 25

Spring Bike Fling

The Spring Bike Fling will be held at 10 a.m. at Walker City Park; three choices for routes: 24 miles, 48 miles, 36 miles. “Hack and Back” is our theme. To sign up, go to https://www.BikeReg.com/spring-bike-fling

