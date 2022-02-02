Events and activities
AARP Tax Prep site-Hack
The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.
AARP Tax Prep site-Longville
The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.
Bemidji Commun. Theater
Bemidji Community Theater presents “Rumors,” a farce by Neil Simon, directed by Derrick Houle. Presented Feb. 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. Tickets on sale at Iverson’s Corner Drug, Ken K, Thompson Jewelers and at the door. Children $6; elders $12; and adults $15. Masks required for audience members.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Trivia at Backus Legion
Play Trivia at the Backus Legion, 7-8 p.m.
AARP Tax Prep site-Hack
The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.
Thursday, Feb. 3
AARP Tax Prep site-Longville
The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.
HUB holds social gathering
The HUB in Hackensack will hold a social meeting from 1-2 p.m.
Taco Thursday
Taco Thursday, 5-8 p.m. at the Hackensack American Legion Club.
Hack Legion Meat Raffle
The Hackensack American Legion meat raffle runs from 6-7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 4
Backus Legion Meat Raffle
The Backus American Legion meat raffle runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Trivia-Rendezvous Brew’g, Hack
Play trivia from 6-7 p.m. at Rendezvous Brewing, Hackensack.
Saturday, Feb. 5
Bingo at Rendezvous in Hack
Play Bingo from 3-6 p.m. at Rendezvous Brewing in Hackensack.
Take Your Child to the Library!
‘Take Your Child to the Library Day!” is from 10 a.m. to noon at the Walker Public Library, 100 Highland Ave. (lower level), Walker. Take and make crafts; free books for all kids; library card sign-up; mini-story times at 10:30 and 11 a.m. Be on the lookout for your favorite book characters.
Crossing Arts workshop
Crossing Arts in downtown Brainerd will present a Needle-Felted Painting workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., with artist Lisa Jordan. The class is $55; limited to six students; must be age 12 or older. Masks required. Held at Crossing Arts, 711 Laurel Street. For more information, call (218) 833-0416.
Sunday, Feb. 6
Cribbage tourney, Backus Legion
Cribbage tournament, 1-3 p.m., Backus American Legion.
Monday, Feb. 7
Hackensack Lions meat raffle
The Hackensack Lions will hold a meat raffle at The Hub, 5-6 p.m
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Backus Legion Bar Bingo
Bar Bingo at the Backus Legion runs from 6-8 p.m.
Foot Clinic at the Hub
A foot care clinic will be held at the Hub, Hackensack, sponsored by Family Services. Call Jenny at (218) 838-2367 to make an appointment.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Trivia at Backus Legion
Play Trivia at the Backus Legion, 7-8 p.m.
AARP Tax Prep site-Hack
The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.
Comedy and Connections
Twin Cities comedian Khalijah Cooper will present a free virtual elevent to celebrate Black History Month called Comedy and Connections from 7-8 p.m. on Zoom. The event is co-hosted with the National Alliance on Mental Illness. To register, visit https://bit.ly/ComedyandConnection or go tonamimn.org
Thursday, Feb. 10
AARP Tax Prep site-Longville
The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.
Military group gathers
The military group will meet at 6 p.m. at the Good Life Cafe on main street in Park Rapids. Service members, bring anyone you wish as this is an open group. Come enjoy a meal together. Call Lynn at (218) 562-4378 for more information.
Taco Thursday
Taco Thursday, 5-8 p.m. at the Hackensack American Legion Club.
Hack Legion Meat Raffle
The Hackensack American Legion meat raffle runs from 6-7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 11
Backus Legion Meat Raffle
The Backus American Legion meat raffle runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Trivia-Rendezvous Brew’g, Hack
Play trivia from 6-7 p.m. at Rendezvous Brewing, Hackensack.
Saturday, Feb. 12
Bingo at Rendezvous in Hack
Play Bingo from 3-6 p.m. at Rendezvous Brewing in Hackensack.
Sunday, Feb. 13
‘Sooper’ Bowl Party
A “Sooper” Bowl Party will be held at the Backus American Legion, 5-9 p.m..
Monday, Feb. 14
Hackensack Lions meat raffle
The Hackensack Lions will hold a meat raffle at The Hub, 5-6 p.m
Hack Legion Family meets
The Hackensack American Legion, Auxiliary ant SAL meet from 7-8 p.m. at the Legion Post.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
Backus Legion Bar Bingo
Bar Bingo at the Backus Legion runs from 6-8 p.m.
TRIAD meets
TRIAD meets at The Hub in Hackensack from 1-2 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Trivia at Backus Legion
Play Trivia at the Backus Legion, 7-8 p.m.
AARP Tax Prep site-Hack
The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.
Thursday, Feb. 17
AARP Tax Prep site-Longville
The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.
The HUB Potluck
The HUB will hold a potluck meeting from noon-1 p.m.
Hack Lions meet
The Hackensack Lions will hold a general membership meeting 7-8 p.m.
Taco Thursday
Taco Thursday, 5-8 p.m. at the Hackensack American Legion Club.
Hack Legion Meat Raffle
The Hackensack American Legion meat raffle runs from 6-7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 18
Backus Legion Meat Raffle
The Backus American Legion meat raffle runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Trivia-Rendezvous Brew’g, Hack
Play trivia from 6-7 p.m. at Rendezvous Brewing, Hackensack.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Bingo at Rendezvous in Hack
Play Bingo from 3-6 p.m. at Rendezvous Brewing in Hackensack..
Sunday, Feb. 20
Hack Legion Auxil. B’fst
The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary will serve breakfast, 8:30-11:30 a.m., at the Legion Club. Choice of biscuits and gravy with eggs OR French toast, eggs, bacon, coffee, juice, for $7. Proceeds support youth scholarships.
Cribbage tourney, Backus Legion
Cribbage tournament, 1-3 p.m., Backus American Legion.
Monday, Feb. 21
Free Tech Class
Bill Kennedy will present a free tech class, 1 p.m., at the Hub in Hackensack.
Hackensack Lions meat raffle
The Hackensack Lions will hold a meat raffle at The Hub, 5-6 p.m
Tuesday, Feb. 22
Backus Legion Bar Bingo
Bar Bingo at the Backus Legion runs from 6-8 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 23
Trivia at Backus Legion
Play Trivia at the Backus Legion, 7-8 p.m.
AARP Tax Prep site-Hack
The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.
Thursday, Feb. 24
AARP Tax Prep site-Longville
The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.
Taco Thursday
Taco Thursday, 5-8 p.m. at the Hackensack American Legion Club.
Hack Legion Meat Raffle
The Hackensack American Legion meat raffle runs from 6-7 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 25
Backus Legion Meat Raffle
The Backus American Legion meat raffle runs from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Trivia-Rendezvous Brew’g, Hack
Play trivia from 6-7 p.m. at Rendezvous Brewing, Hackensack.
Saturday, Feb. 26
Bingo at Rendezvous in Hack
Play Bingo from 3-6 p.m. at Rendezvous Brewing in Hackensack.
Sunday, Feb. 27
Cribbage tourney, Backus Legion
Cribbage tournament, 1-3 p.m., Backus American Legion.
Monday, Feb. 28
Hackensack Lions meat raffle
The Hackensack Lions will hold a meat raffle at The Hub, 5-6 p.m
Backus Legion, Auxiliary mtg.
The Backus American Legion and Auxiliary will met at the Club from 7:30-8:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 2
AARP Tax Prep site-Hack
The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.
Thursday, March 3
AARP Tax Prep site-Longville
The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.
Wednesday, March 9
AARP Tax Prep site-Hack
The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.
Thursday, March 10
AARP Tax Prep site-Longville
The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.
Wednesday, March 16
AARP Tax Prep site-Hack
The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.
Thursday, March 17
AARP Tax Prep site-Longville
The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.
Wednesday, March 23
AARP Tax Prep site-Hack
The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.
Thursday, March 24
AARP Tax Prep site-Longville
The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.
Wednesday, March 30
AARP Tax Prep site-Hack
The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.
Thursday, March 31
AARP Tax Prep site-Longville
The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.
Wednesday, April 6
AARP Tax Prep site-Hack
The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.
Thursday, April 7
AARP Tax Prep site-Longville
The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.
Wednesday, April 13
AARP Tax Prep site-Hack
The AARP tax preparation site at the Hackensack Hub (behind the post office) in Hackensack will be open Wednesdays, Feb. 2-April 13, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Sally Knight at (314) 420-2680.
Thursday, April 14
AARP Tax Prep site-Longville
The AARP tax preparation site in Longville will be at Salem Lutheran Church, 3149 C.R. 5, Thursdays, Feb. 3-April 14, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. by appointment only. Call Ron at (218) 675-6532.
Saturday, June 25
Spring Bike Fling
The Spring Bike Fling will be held at 10 a.m. at Walker City Park; three choices for routes: 24 miles, 48 miles, 36 miles. “Hack and Back” is our theme. To sign up, go to https://www.BikeReg.com/spring-bike-fling
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.