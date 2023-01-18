Events and activities
Trivia night, Rendezvous
Every Friday night, 6 p.m., is Trivia Night at Rendezvous Brewing, Hackensack.
Wed., Jan. 18
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime with Stacey is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This week’s theme, “Our Favorite Books.”
Thursday, Jan. 19
Business After Hours
Business After Hours is from 4-6 p.m., hosted by the newly-renovated Walker Hotel, next to Jimmy’s Restaurant. RSVP to info@leech-lake.com or (218) 547-1313.
Saturday, Jan. 21
DP Winter Rendezvous
Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack will hold its 44th annual Winter Rendezvous, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Center, 2197 Nature Center Dr. NW. Enjoy axe throwing, ice fishing, northwoods curling and more. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m., $5 for adults, $3 for children. Pre-register by calling (218) 682-2325 or email to winterrendezvous@deepportage.org
Sunday, Jan. 22
Laporte Library fundraiser
A Laporte School Library fundraiser will be held at the school from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. featuring homemade soup and fresh bread for lunch; and sale of hand-painted bowls made by students. Money raised will go toward new books, bookshelves and library furniture.
Monday, Jan. 23
Family Enrichment Class
Mount Zion Church, 414 Lincoln Ave., Bemidji, offers a Ceramics Class, 5:30-7:30. Learn basic painting techniques to complete a figurine. Class size 10 students max. Must register to attend. Contact Les at (218) 556-3521 for details and registration. Classes are for adults, kids ages 12 and up and families. Children must have adult family member present.
Wed., Jan. 25
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime with Stacey is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. This week’s theme, “Storytime Fun.”
Community meal
A free community meal will be served at 5:30 p.m., Hope Lutheran Church, Walker. Menu is grilled chicken and wild rice. All are welcome.
Ruby’s Pantry
The next Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte will be held at the Laporte School Bus Garage, across from 315 Main St. W. Distribution is drive-through, from 4:30-6 p.m. or until shares run out. Each share is now $25; bring EXACT CHANGE. No limit on the number of bundles. Bring boxes to switch out for prepared bundles, if possible. You may pre-register for your bundles at www.RubysPantry.org. You may also sign up to volunteer at the site. Ruby’s Pantry is sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church, Laporte.
Thursday, Jan. 26
Library Book Club
The Walker Public Library Book Club meets at 5 p.m. to discuss “Before the Fall” by Noah Hawley.
Immanuel School Open House
Immanuel Lutheran School will hold an open house and registration from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit classrooms, meet teachers, register for the 2023-24 school year, preschool through grade 8. Immanuel is located 0.5 mi. east of the Y Jct. on Hwy 200 south of Walker.
Fri.-Sun., Jan. 27-29
Red River Valley Boat Show
J&K Marine of Walker will host the Red River Valley Boat Show.
Wed., Feb. 1
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank.
Wed., Feb. 8
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank.
Saturday, Feb. 11
SAL members’ dinner
The Walker Sons of the American Legion will hold a members dinner at Northern Lights Casino; social hour 5 p.m., dinner, 6 p.m. Free to members who are current on their membership dues, plus one guest. Dues of $25 can be paid at the dinner if necessary. RSVP by Feb. 1. Email to post134sal@gmail.com or text or call the SAL commander at 218-839-1769 (Provide member’s name, guest-yes or no, meat preference-chicken or ribs)
Wed., Feb. 15
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank.
Wed.,Feb. 22
Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime is at 10:30 a.m. at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank.
Saturday, March 25
Vendors Wanted!
Laporte School Community Ed will hold a spring craft sale March 25, 9-3 at the school. To be a vendor and to register, contact Caitlin Hadrava (caitlin.hadrava@laporte.k12.mn.us) $20 per booth space; funds go toward spring sports.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.