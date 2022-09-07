Wed., Sept. 7
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by May Creek Lodge and Benson’s Food and Drink Emporium
Friday, Sept. 9
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Stone Woman Herbals and Shingobee Township.
Calgary Fiddlers
The Calgary Fiddlers will perform at Walker Bay Theater, 7 p.m., as part of Ethnic Fest 2022.
Saturday, Sept. 10
Ethnic Fest 2022
Ethnic Fest returns with a world of fun for all ages. From breakfast at St. Agnes Church to the 11 a.m. parade, to performers and musicians at five stages, to ethnic specialties at area restaurants, there’s something for every interest.
Patsy Cline-Walker Bay Theater
‘Patsy Cline’ will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Walker Bay Theater as part of Ethnic Fest 2022.
Monday, Sept. 12
Golf4Life tourney
The Walker Area Pregnancy Support Center is sponsoring the “Golf4Life” fundraising tournament at Tianna Country Club Walker. Registration at noon, shotgun start at 1 p.m. Pasta bar and awards at 5 p.m.; games and 50/50 raffle. Proceeds benefit WAPSC. For info call Kim Marshall at (952) 212-6345 or Sid Marlette at (218) 252-3265.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Fluid Art Class 1
Fluid Art Class 1 with Harper Bennett, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. Registration required for this free and fund paint pouring class. Call (218) 547-1019 or stop in to sign up.
Wed., Sept. 14
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Walker Marine and Norm’s Auto Repair.
Library storytime
Stories, activities, crafts with Miss Stacey for Pre-K kids at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank.
Thursday, Sept. 15
Sons of Norway meet
Walker Sons of Norway meet at Hope Lutheran Church, 7 p.m. Program will be photos presented by Lorraine Jensen, president of the American Association for Runic Studies. She will talk about runes and runestones from all over the world. Program is free and open to the public; coffee and treats served after the program.
Friday, Sept. 16
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Leech Lake TV and First National Bank.
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Izaak Walton League meets
The Cass County Izaak Walton League of America meets at 5:30 p.m., at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack. New members welcome. For info contact Jack Fitzgerald, (218) 682-2941.
Fluid Art Class II
Fluid Art Class II with Harper Bennett, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. Registration required for this free and fund paint pouring class. Call (218) 547-1019 or stop in to sign up.
Wed., Sept. 21
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Cass County and Northern Star Co-op.
Library storytime
Stories, activities, crafts with Miss Stacey for Pre-K kids at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank.
Thursday, Sept. 22
Unity Day Potluck
Today, the day of the autumnal equinox, folks from the Walker area and Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe will welcome each other to a joint potluck, sponsored by the Leech Lake Culture Alliance. Event starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Onigum Community Center; potluck from 6-7 p.m., and a round dance at 7 p.m. The center is located at 8826 Onigum Road NW, Walker. Bring a friend!
Defensive driving class
A senior (55+) defensive driving refresher class will be offered at the WACC, 9 a.m. to noon, with National Safety Council instructor Steve Johnson. The class entitles seniors to a discount on their car insurance. Fee $25. To register, call (218) 363-3799.
Fri.-Sun., Sept. 23-25
Hackensack Chainsaw Event
Enjoy three days of fun at the Hackensack Chainsaw Event. Watch skilled carvers turn logs into art. $5 admission for all three days. Also Lumberjack Show, quick carves, auction and more.
Friday, Sept. 23
Booya Feed for FIA
Enjoy the fall Booya Feed for Faith in Action, 5-6:30 p.m., Union Church, Hackensack. Booyah is a rich stew, slow cooked overnight with several kinds of meat and veggies served with Linnea’s Organic Bread. Also live music with Larry Kimball and Friends. Donations accepted at the door.
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Arvig Communications and Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters.
Wed., Sept. 28
Library storytime
Stories, activities, crafts with Miss Stacey for Pre-K kids at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank.
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Leer Title and Bob and Nita Eagle Frink, CCHS members.
Thursday, Sept. 29
Library storytime
Walker Public Library Book Club meets the last Thursday of the month Call (218) 547-1019 or stop in for this month’s title.
Friday, Sept. 30
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Leech Lake TV and Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters.
Wed., Oct. 5
Library storytime
Stories, activities, crafts with Miss Stacey for Pre-K kids at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Climate Change in N. Minn.
“The Challenge of Climate Change in Northern Minnesota” will be held at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack. Keynote speaker, panel discussion, Q&A session. Registration fee $10 for event and lunch. Pre-register by Oct. 1. Go to www.deep-portage.org/public-programs or call Deep Portage at (218) 682-2325.
Wed., Oct. 12
Library storytime
Stories, activities, crafts with Miss Stacey for Pre-K kids at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Izaak Walton League meets
The Cass County Izaak Walton League of America meets at 5:30 p.m., at Deep Portage Learning Center east of Hackensack. New members welcome. For info contact Jack Fitzgerald, (218) 682-2941.
Wed., Oct. 19
Library storytime
Stories, activities, crafts with Miss Stacey for Pre-K kids at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank.
Bead People at the Library
Make Bead People with Jamie Lee, 1-3:30 p.m., Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. Lee will teach the story of the Bead People Peace Project. Free class for ages 7 and up; registration required. Call (218) 547-1019 or stop in to sign up.
Stone pendant drilling/ Library
Learn stone pendant drilling with Jamie Lee, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank. Learn techniques of drilling through stone and glass with a diamond bit, wire wrapping and creative design. Participants will create their own stone and glass pendant. Free class for adults; registration required. Call (218) 547-1019 or stop in to sign up.
Wed., Oct. 26
Library storytime
Stories, activities, crafts with Miss Stacey for Pre-K kids at the Walker Public Library, lower level, American National Bank.
Thursday, Oct. 27
Library storytime
Walker Public Library Book Club meets the last Thursday of the month Call (218) 547-1019 or stop in for this month’s title.
