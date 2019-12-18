Events and activities
Cass Courthouse early closings
The Cass County Board has approved the early closings of Cass County offices at 3 p.m. on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. This will include Cass County Government Offices, Health, Human and Veterans Services and the Land Department. The Sheriff’s Office will remain open.
Wednesday, Dec. 18
Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte
Due to the Christmas holiday, Ruby’s Pantry, Laporte’s Pop-Up Pantry sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church will be held Dec. 18 at the Laporte School. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and distribution begins at 4:30, continuing until 6 or until the shares are gone. Please do not line up before 2:45 p.m. to give room for students, parents and teachers. Bring $20 cash and two large totes for each share. You can also pre-register by going to www.rubyspantry.org and sign up on the Laporte pre-registration.
Advent worship in Hackensack
Union Congregational Church (UCC) and St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (ELCA) in Hackensack will hold three joint Advent worship services with Holden Evening Prayer at 5:30 p.m followed by a meal. Tonight’s service will be at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church; all are welcome.
Thursday, Dec. 19
Peace Concert in Hackensack
The 11th annual Peace Concert and Sing-along will be held at Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., in Hackensack. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the ringing of the steeple bell, and the concert begins at 7 p.m. Free-will offering.
NAMI meets in Grand Rapids
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota (NAMI) meets the third Tuesday of each month, 5-6:30 p.m. at the Grand Rapids Area Library. Free support groups for family and friends of those living with a mental illness. For info contact Mary at 218-230-9553 or Karyn at 218-328-5000.
Headwaters Stroke Support
St. Joseph’s Home Care provides free stroke support group meetings on the third Thursday of month at St. Joseph’s HR conference room in Park Rapids from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 20
Walker Library holiday open house
The Walker Public Library invites all to a holiday open house with cider, coffee and treats all day long. Hot cups of soup served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Enter to win poinsettias and other holiday prizes.
Free movie night in Akeley
The free Christian movie, “Christmas with a Capital C, Putting Christ back in Christmas,” will be shown the third Friday at 2 and 7 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Akeley. Free popcorn, pop and bottled water.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Cass Courthouse early closings
The Cass County Board has approved the early closings of Cass County offices at 3 p.m. on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. This will include Cass County Government Offices, Health, Human and Veterans Services and the Land Department. The Sheriff’s Office will remain open.
Monday, Dec. 30
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at Calvary Church in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Tuesday, Dec. 31
Cass Courthouse early closings
The Cass County Board has approved the early closings of Cass County offices at 3 p.m. on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31. This will include Cass County Government Offices, Health, Human and Veterans Services and the Land Department. The Sheriff’s Office will remain open.
Fri.-Sat., Jan. 3-4
Ramona Fritz Band at The 502
The Ramona Fritz Band will perform from 7-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings at The 502, Chase Hotel in Walker.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Lunch and learn at Sanford
A ‘Lunch and Learn’ session on Sanford Imagenetics: Integrating Genetic and Genomic Medicine into Primary Care will be held in the Sanford Bemidji Medical Center-Education Center (1300 Anne St. NW, Bemidji) noon-1 p.m. Presenter is Grace Beuch, Senior Clinical Imagenetics Specialist. Light lunch provided; registration required, space limited. RSVP by noon Jan. 20 to (218) 333-5505 or shfoundation.bemidji@sanfordhealth.org or online at sanfordhealth.org/events.
Thursday, Feb. 6
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com
Saturday, Feb. 8
Childbirth Preparation
Classes are designed for third trimester of pregnancy; held online and in CHI St. Joseph’s Health Lower Level Conf. Room. to learn more or to register, go to https://chisjh.org/childbirth-registration/ or call Janine at 218-616-3385.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.