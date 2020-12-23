Events and activities

In response to the COVID-19 virus, many of the events listed in the On Deck section may be cancelled or postponed. Please call ahead before going to the listed event/activity.

Thursday, Dec. 24

Christmas at White Oak

Join us at White Oak Bible Chapel south of Akeley on Hwy. 64 for Christmas Eve candlelight service at 7 p.m.

Christmas Eve at Trinity Luth, C.L.

Trinity Lutheran Church, Cass Lake, will celebrate Christmas Eve with a drive-in worship servuce at 4 p.m., with worshipers tuned in via car radio; or by video, posted online after 5:30 p.m. there will be Christmas hymns, communion, and singing Silent Night.  Bring flashlights and blankets if you choose not to run your car the whole time.

Sunday, Dec. 27

Christmas at White Oak

Join us at White Oak Bible Chapel Join us at White Oak Bible Chapel south of Akeley on Hwy. 64 for a post-Christmas, pre-New Years’ service at 11 a.m.

Thursday, Jan. 7

Walker Blood Drive

The Walker Blood Drive will be held at the Community Church, Hwy. 371 and Tianna Drive, noon to5:30 p.m. Call Bev Meyer for an appointment, 547-2038.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments