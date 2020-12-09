Events and activities
New Longville food shelf hrs.
Starting Dec. 1, the Longville Area food Shelf will be open every Wednesday, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and the second Thursday of each month, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
Virtual Open House w/Enbridge
Enbridge will host a virtual house about the Line 3 Replacement Project. Join the meeting via webcast. Register at tiny.cc/Line3OpenHouse to receive a link providing meeting details.
Thursday, Dec. 10
Retired Mil. Group rescheduled
The Park Rapids Area Retired Military Group will NOT meet today, 6 p.m. at Bogey’s in Park Rapids. Instead, our Christmas party is rescheduled to Jan. 14 at Bogey’s. If you wish to participate, bring a gift to exchange. Be safe, all. Call Cmdr. Gregg Remus at (701) 446-7651 or Vice Cmdr. Dave Buchholz, (218) 616-0432 for information.
Friday, Dec. 11
Comm. Church Christmas Concert
The Community Church of Walker will stream online a virtual Christmas Concert, “Tidings of Comfort and Joy” starting Dec. 11 on the church’s website at https://uccwalker.com. It will feature local musicians who have recorded one or two songs for the season. Donations may be made to the Family Safety Network of Walker or Walker Area Food Shelf, or another charity.
Saturday, Dec. 12
Creativity Kits at Crossing Arts
Crossing Arts, 711 Laurel St., Brainerd, will distribute Creativity Kits to anyone who wants a little bit of creative fun. First come, first serve; 200 kits available. For info call Crossing Arts at 218-833-0416.
Sunday, Dec. 13
Christmas at White Oak
Join us at White Oak Bible Chapel south of Akeley on Hwy. 64 for Christmas Services today at 11 a.m. (treats and goodies to follow).
Tuesday, Dec. 15
Jolly Jammers meet in Akeley
Join the Jolly Jammers the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Akeley Methodist Church. If you play an instrument, sing or have a listening ear, you are welcome. Microphones and electric power furnished. Bring a treat to share; beverages provided. For more info call 652-2885.
Sunday, Dec. 20
Christmas at White Oak
Join us at White Oak Bible Chapel south of Akeley on Hwy. 64 for Christmas service today at 11 a.m.
Thursday, Dec. 24
Christmas at White Oak
Join us at White Oak Bible Chapel south of Akeley on Hwy. 64 for Christmas Eve candlelight service at 7 p.m.
Christmas Eve at Trinity Luth, C.L.
Trinity Lutheran Church, Cass Lake, will celebrate Christmas Eve with a drive-in worship servuce at 4 p.m., with worshipers tuned in via car radio; or by video, posted online after 5:30 p.m. There will be Christmas hymns, communion, and singing Silent Night. Bring flashlights and blankets to stay warm, if you choose not to run your car the whole time.
Sunday, Dec. 27
Christmas at White Oak
Join us at White Oak Bible Chapel south of Akeley on Hwy. 64 for a post-Christmas, pre-New Years' service at 11 a.m.
