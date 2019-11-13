Wednesday, Nov. 13
Community Meal in Hackensack
Union Church in Hackensack will host a meal at 5:30 p.m. in the lower level. No charge but donations appreciated. All ages are welcome.
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play the 500 card game Wednesdays at 1 p.m. at Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Thursday, Nov. 14
Express Yourself open mic night
Express Yourself! open mic night will be held the second Thursday of the month, at 7 p.m. at the lower level of Union Church, 401 Lake Ave. E., Hackensack. Enjoy specialty coffee drinks and goodies while listening to music, poetry or spoken word. Sign up for 5, 10 or 15 minute time slots. Call (218 831-0942 or email to kokoroperformingarts@gmail.com.
Hand N Foot, bridge at Lake May Center
Play Hand N Foot or bridge at 1 p.m., Thursdays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Retired Military Group
The Park Rapids Area Retired Military Group meets tonight at 6 p.m. at The Stomping Grounds, 2 miles north on Hwy. 64, off Hwy. 34, east of Akeley. All retired military from all service branches are welcome with family and friends. Call Cmdr. David Buchholz at (218) 616-0432 with questions.
Saturday, Nov. 16
Cornerstone Ch. craft show, sale
Cornerstone Church, 6500 Hwy. 371, Walker, will hold a craft show, misc. household items and book sale, with soup luncheon, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Quality items at amazing prices. No trash-just treasures!
Crossing Arts book signing
Author Lisa Cassman will hold a book signing from 10 a.m. to noon at The Crossing Arts Alliance in Brainerd. Copies of her books will be for sale at the event.
Sunday, Nov. 17
St. John’s Lutheran anniversary
The congregation of St. John’s Lutheran Church, Akeley, invites all to their 100 year anniversary celebration at 9 a.m. Pastor Ron Carnicom of Backus and Pastor Harvey Kietzman will be conducting the service.
Hack Legion Auxiliary breakfast
The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the club. Menu: choice of biscuits and gravy with eggs OR French toast with eggs and bacon; juice and coffee, $6. Proceeds support youth scholarships.
Monday, Nov. 18
Line dancing in at Lake May
Line dancing Mondays at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker. Regular line dancing, 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Nov. 19
Learn to Knit in Walker
Knitting class runs from 10-11 a.m. first and third Tuesdays, at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Jolly Jammers meet in Akeley
Join the Jolly Jammers the third Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at Akeley Methodist Church. If you play an instrument, sing or have a listening ear, you are welcome. Microphones and electric power furnished. Bring a treat to share; beverages provided. For more info call 652-2885.
Parkinson’s Support Group
The Parkinson’s Support Group that offers fellowship and information sharing will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the theater room at Windsong Senior Living, 1010 Anne Street NW, Bemidji. This group meets the third Tuesday of every month and is open and free to anyone with Parkinson’s Disease, friends or family. For information call, Jo Ann at (218) 547-3350.
Wednesday, Nov. 20
Ruby’s Pantry in Laporte
Due to the Thanksgiving holiday, the November Ruby’s Pantry, Laporte’s Pop-Up Pantry will be held today at Laporte School, sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church. Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and distribution begins at 4:30, continuing until 6 or until the shares are gone. Please do not line up before 2:45 p.m. to give room for students, parents and teachers. Bring $20 cash and two large totes for each share. There are no residency or income requirements. You can also pre-register by going to www.rubyspantry.org and sign up on the Laporte pre-registration.
Thursday, Nov. 21
Saturday, Nov. 23
Turkey Bingo at the Legion
The Sons of the American Legion and 48 & 8 will sponsor Turkey Bingo 7 p.m. at the Walker Legion Club.
Thanksgiving meatball dinner
Trinity Lutheran Church, 150 Second St. NE., Laporte, will serve a meatball/gravy dinner with mashed potatoes, vegetable, salad, roll, dessert, coffee/milk, for a free-will offering. Proceeds go to the church’s 100th anniversary fund.
Monday, Nov. 25
Memory Cafe comes to Walker
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be open today at Calvary Church in Walker,10:30-noon. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Cass Co. Public Health Clinic
Cass County Public Health will hold a senior health clinic, 4th Tues., 9-11 a.m., at the Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker, offering blood pressure screenings and foot care.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Cards at Lake May Center
Join friends to play the 500 card game Wednesdays at 1 p.m. at Lake May Center, Hwy. 34, Walker.
Hope Lutheran community meal
Free community meal, 5:30 p.m. at Hope Lutheran Church, Walker. Serving Thanksgiving casserole. Everyone is welcome!
Saturday, Nov. 30
Bluegrass Gospel Concert, dinner
Foothills Christian Academy presents a Bluegrass Gospel Concert and dinner at Pine Mountain Gospel Church, 210 First St. E., Backus. Dinner at 4 p.m.; music by Jaidyn Anne at 5 p.m. and the Kingery Family at 6 p.m. For information call (218) 851-1274.
Sunday, Dec. 1
Walker Area Voices
Walker Area Voices, directed by Julie Bright, will perform at 3 p.m. at the Community Church of Walker. The program will feature songs of the Christmas season. There will be a free-will offering to defray expenses.
Tuesday, Dec. 3
Remembrance Service-Bemidji
Evangelical Free Church, 115 Carr Lake Rd. SW, Bemidji, will hold a community remembrance service at 6:30 p.m. to remember the lives of loved ones who have passed away; remembrance tributes, readings, special music. Transportation available; contact Sanford Bemidji Hospice, (218) 333-5665.
Thursday, Dec. 5
PEO Chapter CY meets
PEO Chapter CY, meets for its Holiday Social at 6 p.m. at Wine Down, hosted by the Philanthropy/Social Committee.
Monday, Dec. 9
Bariatric Surgery Support Group
Sanford-Bemidji’s bariatric weight loss surgery support group meets the second Monday of each month, 6-7:30 p.m., Education Room C, Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, 1300 Anne St. NW. Enter through the east visitor entrance. The group connects people with others to discuss experiences, share ideas and provide emotional support. The group is led by a volunteer support leader; a member of Sanford’s Bariatric Surgery Program will be available to assist with questions. Call (281) 333-500 for info.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Saturday, Dec. 14
St. Agnes Holiday Cookie Walk
St. Agnes Church, Walker, will celebrate its 26th Cookie Walk from 10 a.m.-noon. Get tickets at 9 a.m. and enjoy all of our homemade goodies for the Christmas holidays.
Christmas carols at Popple Bar
The Popple Bar and Grill invites everyone to join in singing favorite Christmas carols, 1-3 p.m., sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church. The Church will also be selling homemade Christmas cookies, with proceeds going to the 100th Anniversary Fund.
Monday, Dec. 30
Thursday, Jan. 9
Thursday, Feb. 13
Thursday, March 12
Thursday, April 9
Thursday, May 14
Thursday, June 11
Thursday, July 9
Thursday, Aug. 13
Thursday, Sept. 10
