Events and activities
Wed., Aug. 25
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Heritage and Hardee’s.
Ruby’s Pantry at Laporte
Ruby’s Pantry food distribution is from 4:30-6 p.m. at the Laporte School bus garage. It will be a drive-by distribution. Semis unload at 3:15 p.m. If you have boxes, please bring them. The CDC and Department of Health recommend masks indoors as Hubbard County is experiencing high community transmission rates.
Friday, Aug. 27
Lakeside Concert Series
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes The Occasionals to Hackensack City Park for a free musical performance, 5-7 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Picnicking or take-out from local restaurants are highly encouraged. The Lakeside Concert Series is made possible by grants from the Five Wings Arts Council and Sourcewell, plus donations from the Hackensack Lions, Itasca-Mantrap Co-op and the HLACF. (Free-will donations gratefully accepted.)
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Art and Antique Mall of Walker and Heritage Custom Framing.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Sportsman’s garage sale
The Deep Portage Upland Bird Camp Sportsman’s Garage Sale/Silent Auction will be held from noon to 2 p.m. only at the Backus American Legion Club. New and used hunting, fishing, camping and misc. sporting goods, decoys, knives, books, art work.
Sunday, Aug. 29
Gazebo in the Pines
Community Church of Walker on Hwy. 371 invites all to a one-hour concert at the Gazebo in the Pines 7 p.m., featuring After 5/Mitch’s Hooley-Gans. Enjoy country, Irish and 50s music in tight three-part harmony. Bring a lawn chair; free-will offerings.
Choir Concert, Union Church
Union Church UCC in Hackensck welcomes the Adult and Teen Challenge Choir for a concert at 9:30 a.m. Free, donations accepted; brunch follows. Choir members sing songs of hope and tell stories of healing from addiction.
Wed., Sept. 1
Free Wednesday at the Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by the Boulders and May Creek Senior Living Campus.
Friday, Sept. 3
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Mustang Sally’s and Kabekona Lake Foundation.
Paws+Claws Golf Scramble
Support Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort in Hackensack at a four-person Golf Scramble at Tianna Country Club, Walker. Registration at 11, shotgun start at 1 p.m. Registration forms on www.pawsandclawsrr.org; click on “About Us,” go to Putt Fore Paws and Claws. Registrations must be received by Aug. 31.
Sat.-Sun., Sept .4-5
Arts Off 84 Art Crawl
The Arts off 84 Art Crawl is back, bigger and better than ever. Five locations along Hwy. 84 between Pine River and Longville will feature more than 90 artists displaying and selling high-end arts and crafts. Show hours are Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 4
Lakeside Concert Series
The Lakeside Concert Series in Hackensack welcomes Rockin’ Hill to Hackensack City Park for a free Labor Day weekend musical performance (the last of the season), 1-3 p.m. Bring chairs and blankets, or arrive by boat and drop anchor offshore. Free-will donations gratefully accepted.)
Sunday, Sept. 5
Hack Lions breakfast
The Hackensack Lions will serve breakfast from 8-11 a.m., at the Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. Buttermilk pancakes, sausage, coffee, water or juice and condiments. Free-will donations go to the Hackensack Dog Park.
Wed., Sept. 8
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Dean’s Bait and Chase on the Lake.
Friday, Sept. 10
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Orton Oil and Northern Star Co-op.
Saturday, Sept. 11
Ethnic Fest returns!
Ethnic Fest returns to Walker with a full day of music, dance, arts, crafts, and cuisine from cultures around the world. Ten groups will perform on three downtown stages; parade at 11 a.m.; arts and craft vendors on Fifth Street; food vendors on the courthouse lawn; area restaurants serving ethnic specialties. Join us for a world of fun!
Wed., Sept. 15
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Pederson Family Dental and First National Bank of Walker.
Friday, Sept. 17
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Resort Marine and Service, and Norm’s Auto Body.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
NAMI suicide prevention
The Minnesota National Alliance on Mental Illness is offering a free online suicide prevention class tailored to farming communities. The program helps individuals learn three steps anyone can take to help prevent a suicide. This 1.5 hour class is for members of rural and ag communities over age 16. It will be offered from 1-2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays Sept. 21, Oct. 19 and Dec. 16. To register see “Classes” at namimn.org. For more information call 651-645-2948.
Wed., Sept. 22
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Clark’s Garage and Walker Log Homes and Mini-Storage.
Friday, Sept. 24
Free Friday at Museum
Today’s Free Friday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Walker Building Center and Lampert’s Cabinets.
Wed., Sept. 29
Free Wednesday at Museum
Today’s Free Wednesday (free admission) at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Thrifty White and Leech Lake TV.
Friday, Oct. 1
Free Friday at Museum
The final Free Friday (free admission) of the season at the Cass County Museum is sponsored by Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters and Walker Cleaners.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Hack Lions breakfast
The Hackensack Lions will serve their monthly pancake breakfasts, starting the first Sunday of each month, May-Oct., 8-11 a.m., at the Hackensack Community Building, one block east of Hwy. 371 on Lake Avenue. COVID guidelines will be followed. Free-will donations go to local causes.
Tuesday, Oct. 19
NAMI suicide prevention
The Minnesota National Alliance on Mental Illness is offering a free online suicide prevention class tailored to farming communities. The program helps individuals learn three steps anyone can take to help prevent a suicide. This 1.5 hour class is for members of rural and ag communities over age 16. It will be offered from 1-2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays Sept. 21, Oct. 19 and Dec. 16. To register see “Classes” at namimn.org. For more information call 651-645-2948.
Tuesday, Dec. 16
NAMI suicide prevention
The Minnesota National Alliance on Mental Illness is offering a free online suicide prevention class tailored to farming communities. The program helps individuals learn three steps anyone can take to help prevent a suicide. This 1.5 hour class is for members of rural and ag communities over age 16. It will be offered from 1-2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays Sept. 21, Oct. 19 and Dec. 16. To register see “Classes” at namimn.org. For more information call 651-645-2948.
