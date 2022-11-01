Thurs., Nov. 3
Cultural Thursday
Cultural Thursday at Central Lakes College, Chalberg Theater, Brainerd, will feature “Tall Tales: The Sacred Cultural Forests of the World,” at noon, with speaker Dr. Samantha Jones. Free and open to the public. To participate by Zoom, register for the Zoom link at: tinyurl.com/jhad9n85.
Drug training event
An opioid awareness/Narcan training event will be held at 3 p.m. at Bemidji State University, Hagg-Sauer Hall 150. Educator Andrea Herold of Rural AIDS Action Network will lead the event. No charge to attend, open to the public.
Fri., Nov. 4
Deer Hunters’ Dinner
Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary will serve a deer hunters’ dinner at the Legion Post starting at 5 p.m. Hot beef sandwich, mashed potatoes and gravy, coleslaw, vegetable, milk/coffee, pie. Adults $12, age 10 and younger, $7. Proceeds benefit veterans and the community. All are welcome.
Fri.-Sat., Nov. 4-5
Live music at The Chase
Enjoy live music with David Lee at Chase on the Lake, Walker.
Tues., Nov. 8
Memory Cafe in Hack
The Memory Cafe, a social get-together for those with memory loss and their caregivers, will be hosted by Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort, Hackensack, 10:30-noon. Guest speaker, Cindy Gackle, will discuss preventing falls. Enjoy coffee, snacks, creative art activities, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing. Free; registration not required. Questions? Contact Simon at 547-6843 or email swhitehe@umn.edu.
Concert at CLC
A concert featuring the Jazz Collective, Raider Concert Winds and Central Lakes Jazz Orchestra is at Chalberg Theater, CLC, 8:01 p.m., cost is $5.
Thurs., Nov. 10
Military group meets
The Military Group will meet at 6 p.m. at The Stomping Grounds, Akeley. Service members, bring anyone you wish. This is a open group. Come enjoy a meal together. Call Lynn for more info at (218) 652-4378.
Sunday, Nov. 13
Swedish holiday crafts
Come learn some fun new Swedish holiday crafts at 2 p.m., Calvary Lutheran Church, Bemidji, presented by the Bemidji American Swedish Institute.
Saturday, Nov. 19
Turkey Bingo!
Play Turkey Bingo at the Walker Legion, 7 p.m. Win cash or turkeys. Proceeds used for nursing scholarships. Presented by the Cass County 40&8 and Walker SAL.
Band Festival
The second annual Lakes Band Festival with the CLC Wind Symphony will be at 2 p.m. at the Gichi-ziibi Center for the Arts, Brainerd HS; free admission.
Monday, Nov. 28
Music Outreach concert
Gathering of Waters, a free music outreach concert with the CLC Wind Symphony and St. Cloud Municipal Band, will be held at 7 p.m. at Charles D. Martin Auditorium in Little Falls.
Friday, Dec. 2
Jingle Mingle
The second annual Jingle Mingle featuring CLC’s Jazz Orchestra, will be at 6:30 p.m., Round House Event Center, Brainerd, $5.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Holly Jolly!
The second annual Holly Jolly, featuring CLC’s String Orchestra, Raider Concert Winds, Jazz Collection, CLC Choir, Tuba Christmas and Brass Choir, will be at Chalberg Theatre, 7:30 p.m. Free-will donations accepted for the Brainerd Area Overnight Shelter, Salvation Army and Toys for Tots.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
Sankta Lucia
Doors open at 6 A.M., at Calvary Lutheran Church, Bemidji, as Sankta Lucia brings in the Christmas lights. Join us for a Swedish breakfast. Advance tickets available soon at Ken K. Thompson Jewelry and Luekens North and South in Bemidji; $25 for adults, $8 for youth age 10 and younger.
