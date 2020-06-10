Events and activities

Mental Health online classes

National Alliance on Mental Illness Minnesota (NAMI) offers free online mental health classes for June and July designed for family members and caregivers, persons living with a mental illness, service providers and the general public. For a list of classes and how to join, go to namimn.org and click on “Classes” or go straight to https://namimn.org/education-public-awareness/classes/scheduled/

Thursday, June 11

Retired Military Group

The Park Rapids Area Retired Military Group meets the second Thursday at 6 p.m. at The Outpost, Menahga. All retired military from all service branches are welcome with family and friends. Call Cmdr. David Buchholz at (218) 616-0432 with questions.

Saturday, June 13

Remer Comm. Garden re-build

Help is needed to rebuild the Remer Community Garden with fencing, posts, gates, a shed and possibly running water and power. Anyone willing to help should stop by the garden site behind the food shelf on Hwy. 6 Saturday between 8 and 11 a.m. COVID-19 protocols will be followed. For questions call Noreen at (218) 244-1993 or Simon at (952) 220-1060.

Thursday, June 18-20

Jammin’ Country returns in ‘21

Moondance Jammin’ Country will not be held June 18-20, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will return in 2021. Check the moondancejam.com website for details.

Wed-Sat., July 7-11

Sweetheart Days cancelled

All Sweetheart Days activities in Hackensack have been cancelled for 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wed.-Sat., July 15-18

Moondance Jam returns in ‘21

Moondance Jam will not be held July 15-18, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but will return in 2021. Check the moondancejam.com website for details.

Sat.-Sun., Sept. 5-6

Arts Off 84 Art Crawl cancelled

Due to the COVID-19 virus, the 2020 Arts Off 84 Art Crawl, scheduled for Sept. 5-6, has been canceled. The decision needed to be made early as the Art Crawl brochure listing vendors and sites is usually printed in June. The 14th annual Arts Off 84 Art Crawl will return Sept. 4-5, 2021.

