Events and activities
Story Time, Library
Every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. is story time for pre-schoolers at the Walker Library.
Trivia night, WaterShed
Every Wednesday night, 7 p.m. is Trivia Night at The WaterShed, Walker
Bingo, Shingobee on the Bay
Every Wednesday night, 6 p.m.-free Bingo at Shingobee on the Bay.
Surf/Turf, Raffle, Cabana
Every Thursday night, 7 p.m.., is a Surf and Turf Raffle at Cabana Del Norte, Walker.
Trivia night, Rendezvous
Every Friday night, 6 p.m., is Trivia Night at Rendezvous Brewing, Hackensack.
Game Day Sunday
Portage Brewing, Walker, welcomes all to Game Day Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
Wednesday, May 10
Preschool Storytime
Preschool storytime stations at the Walker Library. This week’s theme is Trucks.
Parkinson’s Support Group
The Parkinson’s Support Group, which offers fellowship and information sharing, meets the second Wednesday at 2 p.m. in the theater room at Windsong Senior living, 1010 Anne St. NW, Bemidji. The group is open and free to anyone with Parkinson’s Disease, friends or family. For information, call Gary at (218) 225-2836.
Thursday, May 11
Military group meets
The Military Group will meet at 5 p.m. at Zorbaz’s Restaurant north of Dorset on Hwy. 226. This is an open group; service members are encouraged to bring family and friends and enjoy a meal together. Call Lynn at (218) 652-4378 with questions.
Friday, May 12
Elementary Concert
WHA Elementary Spring Music Concert at 1 p.m.
Live Music-Portage
Live music with Acoustofiddle, 4 p.m., at Portage Brewing in Walker.
Saturday, May 13
Alpaca Open Farm Days
Triple T Alpaca Farm, Foreston, welcomes the public to a free day at the farm, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This family fun day will feature food trucks, farm tours, vendors and more. Triple T Alpaca Farm is located at 15414 140th St., Foreston.
Paws and Claws fundraiser
Designer Purse Bunch fundraiser for Paws and Claws Rescue and Resort, 10 a.m., Northern Lights Event Center.
‘Burger Bundle’-Trapshooting
Burger Bundle fundraiser for the WHA Trapshooting Team, 11 a.m., Anderson’s Pine Point Resort on Leech Lake.
Sunday, May 14
Mother’s Day Brunch
Enjoy a Mother’s Day brunch starting at 10 a.m. at Northern Lights Event Center.
Bemidji Chorale
The Bemidji Chorale presents its spring concert at 3 p.m., Thompson Recital Hall, BSU campus. “American Journey: Choral Music of America” will feature arrangements of folk songs in a variety of styles, conducted by Dr. James Bowyer and accompanied by Wayne Hoff. Free, open to the public.
Tuesday, May 16
Library Board meeting
Walker Library Board meets at the Walker Fire Hall meeting room.
Health care planning
A free session on planning health care choices, including Living Wills, will be held at St. John’s Church, Park Rapids, noon to 1 p.m. To reserve a space, call Living at Home, (218) 732-3137; limit, 50 people.
Wednesday, May 17
Preschool Storytime
Preschool storytime stations at the Walker Library. This week’s theme is Space.
Bike Rodeo
Come to the spring bike rodeo at WHA school, 3:30 p.m., sponsored by the Bike Friendly Community.
Friday, May 19
Bike Friendly Community
Walker will celebrate its designation as a Silver-level Bike-Friendly Community, 9 a.m., Walker City Park.
Saturday, May 20
‘Burger Bundle’-Trapshooting
Burger Bundle fundraiser for the WHA Trapshooting Team, 11 a.m., Anderson’s Pine Point Resort on Leech Lake.
Sunday, May 21
Golf tournament
AIRC ‘Give Kids a Ride’ Fundraising Tournament, 10 a.m., Tianna Country Club.
Hack Auxiliary breakfast
The Hackensack American Legion Auxiliary Unit 202 will serve breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at the Club. Choice of pancakes, bacon and eggs or biscuits and gravy with eggs; juice and coffee, $8. Proceeds support youth scholarships.
Immanuel Lutheran dinner
Immanuel Lutheran Church will serve a fried chicken dinner, starting at 11 a.m. Fundraiser for Immanuel Lutheran School.
Wednesday, May 24
Preschool Storytime
Preschool storytime stations at the Walker Library. This week’s theme is Cats.
Business After Hours
The next Business After Hours will be hosted by Next Innovations, starting at 4 p.m. Bring a business card.
Thursday, May 25
Library Book Club
Join us this month to discuss “Whisper Network” by Chandler Baker. To be part of the book club, stop by the library and pick up a copy.
Wednesday, May 31
Preschool Storytime
Preschool storytime stations at the Walker Library. This week’s theme is Dogs.
Thur.-Sat. June 8-10
ABC Sale
The Attic, Basement, Closet Sale will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 0.5 mi. E. of the Y Junction on Hwy. 200 south of Walker. Thursday and Friday, 8-6 and Saturday, 8-noon. All proceeds go to Immanuel Lutheran School, preschool through grade 8. Donations wanted; call Lavonne at (218) 682-3824 or Pat at (218) 536-1188; or email to milakeswebb@tds.net. Donations of furniture, clean clothing, linens, toys, tools and treasures will be greatly appreciated (No TVs or electronics, please!)
Thursday, June 8
NAC welcomes author Eskens
The Northwoods Arts Council welcomes best-selling and award-winning Minnesota author Allen Eskens June 8, 1 p.m., at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Hackensack, for a presentation, book-signing and book sale. Free event, but reservations required. Go to www.northwoodsartscouncil.org to register.
